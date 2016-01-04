Breaking News

Rules to make school lunches healthier are working, study finds

By Carina Storrs, Special to CNN

Updated 12:47 PM ET, Mon January 4, 2016

Local chefs teamed up with school nutritionists, kids, parents and other interested community members to brainstorm, create and test healthy recipes that were designed to make a better school lunch. They entered those recipes into a national Recipes for Healthy Kids competition, part of first lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move initiative. While it all happened back in 2010, those winning recipes are still just as tasty -- and nutritious -- today.
1ST PLACE VEGGIE WINNER: HARVEST BAKE
An unusual combo of butternut squash and granola looks good enough to eat anytime of the day. Winning first place in the green and orange veggie division, Harvest Bake is the brainchild of Chef Bryan Ehrenholm and the kids from Joshua Cowell Elementary School in Manteca, California.
GRAND PRIZE WINNER: PORCUPINE SLIDERS
Studies show kids like to eat food with fun names, but this grand prize winner is as nutritious as it is tasty and fun to say. The recipe for Porcupine Sliders was dreamed up by Chef Todd Bolton and students, community members and school professionals from the South Education Center Alternative School in Richfield, Minnesota.
1ST PLACE VEGGIE WINNER: HARVEST BAKECLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE
An unusual combo of butternut squash and granola looks good enough to eat anytime of the day. Winning first place in the green and orange veggie division, Harvest Bake is the brainchild of Chef Bryan Ehrenholm and the kids from Joshua Cowell Elementary School in Manteca, California.
OODLES OF NOODLES
Kids love oodles of noodles, so this top recipe is a perfect choice for a healthy lunch or dinner. It was submitted by Chef Patsy Bentivegna and kid testers from Lincoln Junior High School in Skokie, Illinois.
GRAND PRIZE WINNER: PORCUPINE SLIDERSCLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE

Studies show kids like to eat food with fun names, but this grand prize winner is as nutritious as it is tasty and fun to say. The recipe for Porcupine Sliders was dreamed up by Chef Todd Bolton and students, community members and school professionals from the South Education Center Alternative School in Richfield, Minnesota.
TASTY TOTS
This nontraditional version of a kid favorite, tater tots, uses chickpeas and sweet potatoes to pack a tasty tot punch, and it's oven fried! Chef Rodney Poles from the "Chefs Move to Schools" initiative worked with students, community members and school nutritionists from Bellingham Memorial Middle School, in Bellingham, Massachusetts, to come up with this popular choice winner.
GREEN RICE, EGGS AND HAMCLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE
Dr. Seuss would be thrilled to see his work applied to a tasty and nutritious choice that won a place in the top 30 recipes. Green Rice, Eggs and Ham was submitted by Chef Andrea Reusing and students,community members and school professionals from McDougle Elementary School and Culbreth Middle School in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
PURPLE POWER BEAN WRAP
The power of purple cabbage combines with beans and some great spices to create this vegetarian wrap that's sure to be a packable lunchtime hit. Chef Sue Findlay joined up with students, community members and school nutritionists from Newman Elementary School, in Needham, Massachusetts, to create this winner.
OODLES OF NOODLESCLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE
Kids love oodles of noodles, so this top recipe is a perfect choice for a healthy lunch or dinner. It was submitted by Chef Patsy Bentivegna and kid testers from Lincoln Junior High School in Skokie, Illinois.
EAGLE PIZZA
The name might be a stretch, but if your kids find it funny and eat it, who cares? This tasty version of a personal pizza comes from Chef Ruth Burrows and the kids from Byars Elementray School in Byars, Oklahoma.
TASTY TOTSCLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE
This nontraditional version of a kid favorite, tater tots, uses chickpeas and sweet potatoes to pack a tasty tot punch, and it's oven fried! Chef Rodney Poles from the "Chefs Move to Schools" initiative worked with students, community members and school nutritionists from Bellingham Memorial Middle School, in Bellingham, Massachusetts, to come up with this popular choice winner.
PEPPY QUINOA
A healthy alternative to rice, quinoa is trendy among kids and parents alike. Sartell, Minnesota, Chef Paul Ruszat, as well as kids, parents and school nutritionists from Sartell Middle School teamed up to create this peppy version.
PURPLE POWER BEAN WRAPCLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE
The power of purple cabbage combines with beans and some great spices to create this vegetarian wrap that's sure to be a packable lunchtime hit. Chef Sue Findlay joined up with students, community members and school nutritionists from Newman Elementary School, in Needham, Massachusetts, to create this winner.
RAINBOW RICE
Almost every color of the rainbow appears in this top winner, along with three different versions of grains. What could be more healthy? This top 30 recipe comes from Chef Patricia D'Alessio and the kiddos from Highland Elementary School in Cheshire, Connecticut.
EAGLE PIZZACLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE
The name might be a stretch, but if your kids find it funny and eat it, who cares? This tasty version of a personal pizza comes from Chef Ruth Burrows and the kids from Byars Elementray School in Byars, Oklahoma.
SQUISH SQUASH LASAGNA
Another great name sure to please the kids--just don't let them try to "squish"it with their hands while it's on the way to their mouths. Chef Jeff Lindemeyer worked hard building this colorful lasagna to please the kids at Liberty Elementary School in Powell, Ohio.
PEPPY QUINOACLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE
A healthy alternative to rice, quinoa is trendy among kids and parents alike. Sartell, Minnesota, Chef Paul Ruszat, as well as kids, parents and school nutritionists from Sartell Middle School teamed up to create this peppy version.
IT'S SMOKIN'! POWERHOUSE CHILI
It could almost be called rainbow chili, there's so many colors and textures in this belly-filling hot lunch, but kids will have fun saying that 'it's smokin'!" Chef Jenny Breen worked hand in hand with kids and parents at Hopkins West Junior High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota, to create this crowd pleaser.
RAINBOW RICECLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE
Almost every color of the rainbow appears in this top winner, along with three different versions of grains. What could be more healthy? This top 30 recipe comes from Chef Patricia D'Alessio and the kiddos from Highland Elementary School in Cheshire, Connecticut.
STIR-FRY FAJITA CHICKEN, SQUASH AND CORN
Runner-up for best green and orange veggie recipe is this tasty treat from Chef Paul Gray and the gang at Monument Valley High School in Kayenta, Arizona.
SQUISH SQUASH LASAGNACLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE
Another great name sure to please the kids--just don't let them try to "squish"it with their hands while it's on the way to their mouths. Chef Jeff Lindemeyer worked hard building this colorful lasagna to please the kids at Liberty Elementary School in Powell, Ohio.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/05/health/smokin-powerhouse-chili-kids-recipe/index.html&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;CLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;It could almost be called rainbow chili, there&#39;s so many colors and textures in this belly-filling hot lunch, but kids will have fun saying that &#39;it&#39;s smokin&#39;!&quot; Chef Jenny Breen worked hand in hand with kids and parents at Hopkins West Junior High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota, to create this crowd pleaser.
IT'S SMOKIN'! POWERHOUSE CHILICLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE
It could almost be called rainbow chili, there's so many colors and textures in this belly-filling hot lunch, but kids will have fun saying that 'it's smokin'!" Chef Jenny Breen worked hand in hand with kids and parents at Hopkins West Junior High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota, to create this crowd pleaser.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/05/health/stir-fry-kids-recipe/index.html&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;CLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Runner-up for best green and orange veggie recipe is this tasty treat from Chef Paul Gray and the gang at Monument Valley High School in Kayenta, Arizona.
STIR-FRY FAJITA CHICKEN, SQUASH AND CORNCLICK HERE FOR FULL RECIPE
Runner-up for best green and orange veggie recipe is this tasty treat from Chef Paul Gray and the gang at Monument Valley High School in Kayenta, Arizona.
Story highlights

  • Students are still selecting school lunches after new rules to make the meals healthier
  • New rules were implemented in 2012 to make school lunches healthier

(CNN)Ever since new meal standards went into effect in schools across the United States in 2012, experts have worried that the changes would result in fewer students eating school lunches. A new study of a Washington state school district suggests this has not been the case.

The meal standards, which are part of the United States Department of Agriculture Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, made sweeping changes to the breakfasts and lunches served at U.S. schools. They put a cap on the number of calories per meal and required that meals contain at least one serving of fruits and vegetables.
Researchers examined the impact of these changes at three middle schools and three high schools in an urban, racially diverse Washington state school district that enrolls about 7,200 students. The researchers looked at the nutritional value of lunches the schools prepared, as well as what the students selected, in the 16 months before the changes and 15 months after.
    The researchers found increases in the levels of six nutrients -- calcium, vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, fiber and protein -- in the meals after the changes were introduced. (Unhealthy components such as fat and sodium were not included in the analysis.) They also found that nearly as many students in the school district participated in the meal program before the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act took effect as after, 47% compared with 46%.
    "This is, in my mind, really verification that implementing these changes are first of all doable," said Donna B. Johnson, professor in the School of Public Health at University of Washington and lead author of the study, which was published Monday in the journal, JAMA Pediatrics.
    The other important finding is that school meal participation did not change, especially among high school students who can leave campus during lunch and buy other food, said Johnson, who is also a registered dietitian and member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "Our thinking was, if it's going to work for these older students who have more options, that's really a powerful statement."

    Pushback on lunch changes

    Johnson and her colleagues did not look at whether students actually ate the healthier lunches they chose, or if those servings of fruits and veggies ended up in the trash bin. However, they cited previous research that found that the amount of plate waste has not changed since meal changes were introduced. And if plate waste hasn't increased while portions of healthy foods have gone up, it probably means that kids are eating more of these foods, Johnson said.
    The researchers found that the improvements in nutritional quality of school lunches were due mostly to the increases in portion size and variety of fruits and vegetables. These changes will hopefully inspire better eating habits among students.
    "We tend to eat more if larger portions are put in front of us and if there's more variety," Johnson said. "We can use that to our advantage to nudge people along to make good choices."
    There has been pushback from groups such as the School Nutrition Association, which argues that the meal changes mandated by the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act has driven up costs and resulted in more food waste.
    In October, the School Nutrition Association and the School Superintendents Association wrote a letter to Congress stating that school districts do not receive full reimbursement from the USDA for the increased costs associated with the new school meal standards. (The letter states that the requirements added 10 cents to the cost of a lunch and 27 cents to the cost of a breakfast, but schools were only given an additional 6 cents per lunch and no additional money for breakfasts.)
    The School Nutrition Association also advocates changes that it says could improve meal participation rates, such as repealing the requirement that all grains be whole grain rich and returning to the previous requirement that only half of grains be whole grain rich.
    "We commend schools that have maintained student participation in meal programs, but the JAMA study ignores the unintended consequences causing nationwide decreased participation in the National School Lunch Program," said Jean Ronnei, president of the School Nutrition Association and chief operations officer at Saint Paul Public Schools in Minnesota.
    A report by the Center for Science in the Public Interest suggested, however, that the decrease in meal participation is due to factors other than the new meal requirements. The decline began in the 2007-2008 school year, before the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act went into effect, and was mostly among kids who paid for lunch and not those who qualified for free lunches. Thus, the report concluded, the trend was probably driven by the Great Recession.
    In response to criticism of the meal changes, Johnson said, "All I can do is come back and say our study showed it's working and it's achieving its intended purpose and millions of students every day are eating healthier meals because of it."

    More research to come

    Erin R. Hager, assistant professor of pediatrics at University of Maryland, agrees that the new study suggests that the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act is meeting its goal of making school meals healthier, and doesn't seem to be affecting how many kids are having school lunches.
    "It's nice to see in such a well designed study that participation rates did not decline," said Hager, who was not involved in the research, but wrote an editorial about the study that was published in the same issue of JAMA Pediatrics.
    However, it remains unclear at this point whether the findings of the current study capture what is happening in other school districts in the country with different demographics and that are more rural, Hager said.
    "This is a new policy so we're just starting to see these nicely designed studies come out that show an impact or no impact [on what students are eating], and I bet we will see a lot more data in this year come out about consumption and choice," she said.