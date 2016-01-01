Healthy New Year's resolutions aren't just for adults

Story highlights American Academy of Pediatrics offers suggestions for New Year's resolutions for kids of various ages

It's important to talk with kids about goals for healthy habits, and it doesn't have to be a chore, the group says

(CNN) If you've been wanting to talk to your kids about healthy habits for life, New Year's resolutions are the perfect place to start, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The AAP has released a list of age-specific resolutions , for kids from preschoolers to teenagers, that you can encourage them to try. The group curated its lists after looking over the health surveillance advice that is usually offered to parents during yearly checkups for their children. Because they represent the "greatest hits" of advice and counseling, these resolution suggestions are also good reminders for parents.

For preschoolers, the AAP suggests simple habit-forming resolutions like being nice to other kids who look like they need a friend, cleaning up toys, helping to clear the table and washing their hands after going to the bathroom.

For kids between the ages of 5 and 12, the list is a little longer and more specific, from drinking enough water and being active to practicing safe habits online and reporting bullying.

For teens, the resolutions cover everything from eating enough fruit and avoiding drugs and alcohol to managing stress, practicing safe and healthy social habits and even volunteering.

