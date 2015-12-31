Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
In an effort to defend himself from critics of his remarks about the Fox anchor, Trump explained why it is hard for others to insult him -- his own good looks. Trump spoke about the backlash on NBC, saying: "There's nothing to apologize (for). I thought she asked a very, very unfair question."
Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
On October 5, Donald Trump said there would be a "collapse" and "depression" in television ratings if he ended his presidential campaign. Later Trump suggested he would skip a CNN debate unless the network gave him $5 million. CNN refused, and Trump later backtracked.
Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
On January 24, Donald Trump boasted at a campaign rally in Sioux Center, Iowa, that support for his presidential campaign would not decline even if he shot someone in the middle of a crowded street.