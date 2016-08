Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes

During the Republican presidential debate on August 6, Megyn Kelly pressed Trump about misogynistic , sexist comments he made in the past, such as calling some women "fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals."Trump slammed Kelly for this, calling her questions "ridiculous" and "off-base."

After the first GOP presidential debate, Trump said: "You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes ... blood coming out of her... wherever." Many accused him of making a lewd comment about menstruation. Trump told CNN 's State of the Union that only a "deviant" or "sick" person would think otherwise. On ABC's This Week , Trump said: "I have nothing against Megyn Kelly, but she asked me a very, very nasty question."