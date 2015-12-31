Breaking News

Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes

By Will Heilpern, for CNN

Updated 6:52 AM ET, Tue February 23, 2016

Donald Trump has gone from outsider to controversial front-runner in the race to become the Republican Party's 2016 presidential candidate. Trump began his bid with an announcement speech on June 16, calling for a massive wall on the U.S. border with Mexico -- for which he said he would make Mexico pay. At this stage he was tied for 10th place in the polls, at just 3%.
On week five of the campaign, Trump turned on Sen. John McCain at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa. McCain is regarded by many as a war hero after being captured and held in Vietnam for more than five years. After the comments, Republicans rushed to condemn Trump, with rival candidate Sen. Lindsey Graham calling him "a jackass."
During the Republican presidential debate on August 6, Megyn Kelly pressed Trump about misogynistic, sexist comments he made in the past, such as calling some women "fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals."

Trump slammed Kelly for this, calling her questions "ridiculous" and "off-base."

After the first GOP presidential debate, Trump said: "You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes ... blood coming out of her... wherever." Many accused him of making a lewd comment about menstruation.

Trump told CNN's State of the Union that only a "deviant" or "sick" person would think otherwise. On ABC's This Week, Trump said: "I have nothing against Megyn Kelly, but she asked me a very, very nasty question."
