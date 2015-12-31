Photos: Celebrities who turned 50 in 2016 No matter his age, Patrick Dempsey will always be "McDreamy" to us. He turned 50 on January 13. Hide Caption 1 of 51

Joshua Malina turned 50 on January 17.

Rainn Wilson turned 50 on January 20.

Rick Astley turned 50 on February 6.

Justine Bateman celebrated her 50th birthday on February 19.

Cindy Crawford celebrated her 50th on February 20.

Rachel Dratch turned 50 on February 22.

Billy Zane turned 50 on February 24.

Tea Leoni turned 50 on February 25.

Nancy O'Dell celebrated her 50th on February 25.

Elise Neal turned 50 on March 14.

Michael Imperoli turned 50 on March 26.

Nancy McKeon celebrated her 50th birthday on April 4.

Robin Wright turned 50 on April 8.

Cynthia Nixon celebrated her 50th on April 9.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan turned 50 on April 22.

Stephen Baldwin turned 50 on May 12.

Darius Rucker turned 50 on May 13.

Janet Jackson turned 50 on May 16.

Lisa Edelstein turned 50 on May 21.

Helena Bonham Carter turned 50 on May 26.

Julianna Margulies turned 50 on June 8.

Jason Patric turned 50 on June 17.

J.J. Abrams turned 50 on June 27.

John Cusack turned 50 on June 28.

Mary Stuart Masterson turned 50 on June 28.

Mike Tyson turned 50 on June 30.

Sandra Lee turned 50 on July 3.

Jim Gaffigan turned 50 on July 7.

Martina McBride turned 50 on July 29.

Matthew Fox turned 50 on July 14.

Dean Cain turned 50 on July 31.

Jonathan Silverman turned 50 on August 5.

Halle Berry turned 50 on August 14.

Salma Hayek turned 50 on September 2.

Adam Sandler turned 50 on September 9.

Michelle Duggar turned 50 on September 13.

Luke Perry turned 50 on October 11.

Jon Favreau turned 50 on October 19.

Andy Richter turned 50 on October 28.

David Schwimmer turned 50 on November 2.

Gordon Ramsay turned 50 on November 8.

Dean McDermott turned 50 on November 16.

Daisy Fuentes turned 50 on November 17.

Billy Burke turned 50 on November 25.

Garcelle Beauvais turned 50 on November 26.

Fred Armisen turned 50 on December 4.

C. Thomas Howell turned 50 on December 7.

Sinead O'Connor turned 50 on December 8.

Gary Dourdan turned 50 on December 11.