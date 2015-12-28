Paper: Trump is Biff from 'Back to the Future'

Story highlights The New Hampshire Union Leader is an influential newspaper based in Manchester

The paper's publisher blasted Donald Trump in an editorial published Monday

Washington (CNN) Ahead of a visit Monday from Donald Trump, the publisher of the influential New Hampshire Union Leader printed an editorial slamming the Republican presidential front-runner's "public descent into bathroom humor," and revived the comparison to Biff Tannen from the "Back to the Future" movies.

"Lo and behold, the screenwriter says that he based Biff on Trump," Joseph McQuaid writes, ahead of the billionaire businessman's Nashua event. "On Feb. 9, we trust New Hampshire Republicans will send 'Biff Trump' back to somewhere — anywhere but on the road to the most important elective office in the United States at a most crucial time for this nation."

"Back to the Future" screenwriter Bob Gale revealed in an October interview with The Daily Beast that Biff — Marty McFly's arch nemesis — was indeed inspired by Trump.

In a phone interview with WMUR, Trump slammed McQuaid, calling him a "bad guy" and "a real lowlife— there's no question about it"

"Joe McQuaid wanted me to do his debate desperately. He called me practically begging to do the debate. the debate turned out to be a total farce and a joke ... very few people attended," Trump told WMUR, referring to the August Republican forum , which was co-sponsored by the Union Leader. "I knew that when I didn't do the debate he would take action against me ... The paper is failing, he's doing a terrible job."