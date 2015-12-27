Flooding forces mass evacuations in South America

Story highlights In Paraguay, more than 130,000 people were evacuated

El Niño is a warming of the eastern Pacific Ocean and affects global climate fluctuations

(CNN) Floods displaced more than 150,000 people in Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay this week after days of torrential rains blamed on El Niño.

In Paraguay, which was the hardest-hit, more than 130,000 people were evacuated. In Alberdi city, residents fled as walls holding back water appeared on the verge of collapse, authorities said.

Argentina had 20,000 evacuees, half of them from Concordia city, which President Mauricio Macri will visit Sunday.

Equipo de @cnnee en acción, en zonas afectadas por #inundaciones A video posted by Diego Laje (@dlajecnn) on Dec 28, 2015 at 4:57am PST

At least 38 cities were inundated in Brazil, with Rio Grande do Sul state the most affected, authorities said.

Uruguay had at least 9,000 evacuees, mostly in Salto.

En el Club de Leones de #Concordia estan descargando la ayuda que vino de #plazademayo #entrerios #inundaciones @cnnee @cnnscenes A video posted by Ivan Perez Sarmenti (@ivanpzs) on Dec 28, 2015 at 5:55am PST

