They identify him as Daquan Antonio Westbrook, 18

(CNN) An officer-involved shooting inside a mall in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday left one person dead, according to police.

The man who died, identified as 18-year-old Daquan Antonio Westbrook, was armed, police said. No officers were injured.

"Preliminary evidence gathered on scene indicates that a group of subjects who had a history of feuding encountered each other inside the mall and got into an altercation which led to Mr. Westbrook shooting a firearm. This was not a random act of violence and the subjects involved are known to one another," read a statement from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

"While working off-duty inside the Northlake Mall, Officer Thomas Ferguson heard multiple shots being fired inside the mall. Officer Ferguson responded to the scene and encountered a subject armed with a firearm. According to witnesses, the subject turned and pointed the weapon at Officer Ferguson, who fired his service weapon."

The statement said Ferguson was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

