No 'White Christmas' without Curtiz

Michael Curtiz behind the scenes during the filming of "White Christmas," a movie/musical that released January 1, 1954. Curtiz was born in Hungary on December 24, 1886. Curtiz directed many of Hollywood's most classic films, but is remembered this time of year for "White Christmas."

Bing Crosby, left, and Danny Kaye perform as singers Bob Wallace and Phil Davis in a scene from the film "White Christmas." The two characters are Army pals turned singer/producers after World War II.

Actress and dancer Vera-Ellen, center, with Crosby and actress and singer Rosemary Clooney in a scene from "White Christmas." Vera-Ellen and Clooney play a sister act, Betty and Judy Haynes.

Crosby, Clooney, Kaye and Vera-Ellen sing about snow in a scene on a train.

Kaye dresses for an abundance of cold and snow in a scene from "White Christmas."

Kaye, left, and Crosby's characters discuss a special Christmas Eve show in "White Christmas."

Vera-Ellen celebrates her character's engagement to Kaye's character with co-star Clooney.

From left, Crosby, Vera-Ellen, Clooney and Kaye do a number in the movie "White Christmas."