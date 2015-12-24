No 'White Christmas' without Curtiz
Michael Curtiz behind the scenes during the filming of "White Christmas," a movie/musical that released January 1, 1954. Curtiz was born in Hungary on December 24, 1886. Curtiz directed many of Hollywood's most classic films, but is remembered this time of year for "White Christmas."
No 'White Christmas' without Curtiz
Bing Crosby, left, and Danny Kaye perform as singers Bob Wallace and Phil Davis in a scene from the film "White Christmas." The two characters are Army pals turned singer/producers after World War II.
No 'White Christmas' without Curtiz
Actress and dancer Vera-Ellen, center, with Crosby and actress and singer Rosemary Clooney in a scene from "White Christmas." Vera-Ellen and Clooney play a sister act, Betty and Judy Haynes.
No 'White Christmas' without Curtiz
Crosby, Clooney, Kaye and Vera-Ellen sing about snow in a scene on a train.
No 'White Christmas' without Curtiz
Kaye dresses for an abundance of cold and snow in a scene from "White Christmas."
No 'White Christmas' without Curtiz
Kaye, left, and Crosby's characters discuss a special Christmas Eve show in "White Christmas."
No 'White Christmas' without Curtiz
Vera-Ellen celebrates her character's engagement to Kaye's character with co-star Clooney.
No 'White Christmas' without Curtiz
From left, Crosby, Vera-Ellen, Clooney and Kaye do a number in the movie "White Christmas."
No 'White Christmas' without Curtiz
The cast performs the song "White Christmas" during the final scene in the film.