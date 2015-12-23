New Jeezy video 'Sweet Life' spotlights criminal justice reform

Story highlights Jeezy released his new music video on Monday

Washington (CNN) Atlanta rapper Jeezy premiered his new music video Monday, which, while highlighting his personal feelings, has a political message regarding criminal justice reform.

The black-and-white video features images of Jeezy reading a newspaper that references youth incarceration, and the video is interspersed with images of police officers arresting a young black man, prisons and gun violence. In a statement announcing the video, Jeezy said his song "Sweet Life" references his own trials and tribulations.

"Ever since I came into this music game, I've tried to make motivational music, whether you're on the corner hustling or in the corner office making power moves," he said in the statement. "'Sweet Life' is no different, but it's a bit more of a personal track because I rap about my own trials and tribulations. I wanted this video, with Janelle Monae, to show what could have happened to me and does happen to African Americans every day."

He added, "Whether it's the criminal justice system, demonizing hip-hop culture in the media or crime within our own communities, I wanted to address these issues head-on visually."

The track comes from Jeezy's album "Church In These Streets," which is out now.