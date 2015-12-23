At least 30 injured in explosion in Cardenas, Mexico

(CNN) At least 30 people have been injured after a gas pipeline exploded in the southern Mexican state of Tabasco, officials said.

The blast occurred Tuesday night in a residential part of the town of Cardenas.

Cardenas is about 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Tabasco's capital, Villahermosa.

Photos from the scene showed victims with their clothes partially burned off, some with skin peeling off from severe heat.

Several of the wounded were hospitalized with second and third degree burns, Tabasco's Health Secretary said.

