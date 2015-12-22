Breaking News

Elon Musk vs. Jeff Bezos: Who's going to win in space?

By Don Lincoln

Updated 3:01 PM ET, Wed December 23, 2015

Space was once a byword for fantasy and wonder, but it has been firmly bought down to earth. The space industry today is rapidly expanding and diversifying into fields from mining to gaming, real estate and tourism. Over 600 new companies have entered the field since 2011, with private investment rocketing past $1 billion -- a new record. But as opportunities multiply, the competition is growing fiercer. Many of the new players will inevitably fail to launch. But some will push through the final frontier.
Space was once a byword for fantasy and wonder, but it has been firmly bought down to earth. The space industry today is rapidly expanding and diversifying into fields from mining to gaming, real estate and tourism. Over 600 new companies have entered the field since 2011, with private investment rocketing past $1 billion -- a new record. But as opportunities multiply, the competition is growing fiercer. Many of the new players will inevitably fail to launch. But some will push through the final frontier.
SpaceX
By a distance the largest and best known name in the private space industry, Elon Musk's $10 billion behemoth is gunning for Nasa's crown. SpaceX already provides cargo runs for the agency with its signature Falcon 9 and Dragon capsules, and it will deliver astronauts from 2017. Musk is hoping to bring humans to Mars in the coming decades. On December 22, 2015, the Falcon 9 rocket successfully landing upright at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.
SpaceX
By a distance the largest and best known name in the private space industry, Elon Musk's $10 billion behemoth is gunning for Nasa's crown. SpaceX already provides cargo runs for the agency with its signature Falcon 9 and Dragon capsules, and it will deliver astronauts from 2017. Musk is hoping to bring humans to Mars in the coming decades. On December 22, 2015, the Falcon 9 rocket successfully landing upright at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.
Blue Origin
Jeff Bezos, billionaire founder of Amazon.com, has had a long fascination with space. He founded a private aerospace company in 2000 aimed more at the suborbital tourist market. The New Shepard capsule, which successfully landed on November 24, 2015, is designed to travel about 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) above the surface of the Earth and land safely.
Blue Origin
Jeff Bezos, billionaire founder of Amazon.com, has had a long fascination with space. He founded a private aerospace company in 2000 aimed more at the suborbital tourist market. The New Shepard capsule, which successfully landed on November 24, 2015, is designed to travel about 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) above the surface of the Earth and land safely.
Made in Space
Founded in 2010, the California start-up has refined 3D printers that work in zero gravity. Having already succeeded in delivering the first object printed in space -- a wrench - they will soon install a permanent unit in the International Space Station. The printer could be potentially life-saving, using plastics and other materials to produce vital tools, parts and components. Astronauts will also be spared long waits for re-supply missions, as files for the printer can be digitally shared from Earth.
Made in Space
Founded in 2010, the California start-up has refined 3D printers that work in zero gravity. Having already succeeded in delivering the first object printed in space -- a wrench - they will soon install a permanent unit in the International Space Station. The printer could be potentially life-saving, using plastics and other materials to produce vital tools, parts and components. Astronauts will also be spared long waits for re-supply missions, as files for the printer can be digitally shared from Earth.
Moon Express
Among the most popular start-ups for investors, Moon Express has raised over $30 million in private capital, and is bidding to scoop the Google Lunar Xprize by achieving the first moon landing by a private company. Co-founder Naveen Jain expects the mission to take place in 2017, ahead of wide-ranging exploration of the Moon and the potential establishment of an International Lunar Observatory.
Moon Express
Among the most popular start-ups for investors, Moon Express has raised over $30 million in private capital, and is bidding to scoop the Google Lunar Xprize by achieving the first moon landing by a private company. Co-founder Naveen Jain expects the mission to take place in 2017, ahead of wide-ranging exploration of the Moon and the potential establishment of an International Lunar Observatory.
Bigelow Aerospace
Entrepreneur Robert Bigelow is seeking to capture the orbital accommodation market with a space-creating, inflatable design. A partnership with NASA will see the company's BEAM (Bigelow Expandable Activity Module) delivered and attached to the International Space Station. The design compresses to eight feet wide in transit but expands to 565 cubic feet. The company also has plans for an 80,000 cubic feet model, and beyond that hopes to create habitation for the Moon.
Bigelow Aerospace
Entrepreneur Robert Bigelow is seeking to capture the orbital accommodation market with a space-creating, inflatable design. A partnership with NASA will see the company's BEAM (Bigelow Expandable Activity Module) delivered and attached to the International Space Station. The design compresses to eight feet wide in transit but expands to 565 cubic feet. The company also has plans for an 80,000 cubic feet model, and beyond that hopes to create habitation for the Moon.
Planetary Resources
A single asteroid could be worth $100 billion, this Seattle firm estimates, and it's determined to put them to work. The plan is to use robotic spacecraft to carry out the daunting job of catching and drilling a rock flying at supersonic speed, and Chief Engineer Chris Lewicki told CNN this could be achieved within 5-10 years. Once mines can be established, it is hoped that they could be converted into gas stations to fuel longer range travel -- including to Mars.
Planetary Resources
A single asteroid could be worth $100 billion, this Seattle firm estimates, and it's determined to put them to work. The plan is to use robotic spacecraft to carry out the daunting job of catching and drilling a rock flying at supersonic speed, and Chief Engineer Chris Lewicki told CNN this could be achieved within 5-10 years. Once mines can be established, it is hoped that they could be converted into gas stations to fuel longer range travel -- including to Mars.
Space VR
However fast the price drops, space tourism will likely to remain an elite pursuit for the foreseeable future. But Space VR offers the experience of space to anyone with $10 and a virtual reality headset. For that price, armchair astronauts will be able to access live cameras aboard the International Space Station and navigate a 360-degree environment from the comfort of home.
Space VR
However fast the price drops, space tourism will likely to remain an elite pursuit for the foreseeable future. But Space VR offers the experience of space to anyone with $10 and a virtual reality headset. For that price, armchair astronauts will be able to access live cameras aboard the International Space Station and navigate a 360-degree environment from the comfort of home.
Astroscale
A forward-thinking venture to ensure that space does not become as polluted as earth, this Singapore start-up has pioneered "spacesweeping" to clean up dangerous debris. A catcher satellite uses GPS to lock on to an object up to 100kg, before releasing smaller, adhesive satellites that stick to and drag it down to burn up in Earth's atmosphere.
Astroscale
A forward-thinking venture to ensure that space does not become as polluted as earth, this Singapore start-up has pioneered "spacesweeping" to clean up dangerous debris. A catcher satellite uses GPS to lock on to an object up to 100kg, before releasing smaller, adhesive satellites that stick to and drag it down to burn up in Earth's atmosphere.
Skybox Imaging
Along with Planet Labs, one of the leading players in a new field of private satellite start-ups, that make use of inexpensive Cubesat devices to deliver wider and more accurate imaging. In 2014, Skybox was acquired by Google in a $500 million deal. Key to its appeal is the vast data bank its satellites collect, which will inform industries from agriculture to insurance, shipping and disaster response.
Skybox Imaging
Along with Planet Labs, one of the leading players in a new field of private satellite start-ups, that make use of inexpensive Cubesat devices to deliver wider and more accurate imaging. In 2014, Skybox was acquired by Google in a $500 million deal. Key to its appeal is the vast data bank its satellites collect, which will inform industries from agriculture to insurance, shipping and disaster response.
Tethers Unlimited
Founded in 1994 to produce space tethers, the company has since diversified into new services and products. NASA recently awarded it a contract to recycle trash from the International Space Station into useable material for 3D printing. Better still, the company will soon launch its Spiderfab innovation, a spindly robot capable of assembling -- or spinning - structures in orbit, such as spacecraft booms, solar power hubs and satellites.
Tethers Unlimited
Founded in 1994 to produce space tethers, the company has since diversified into new services and products. NASA recently awarded it a contract to recycle trash from the International Space Station into useable material for 3D printing. Better still, the company will soon launch its Spiderfab innovation, a spindly robot capable of assembling -- or spinning - structures in orbit, such as spacecraft booms, solar power hubs and satellites.
Xcor
Headquartered in the Mojave Desert alongside Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, Xcor has lacked the financial resources of its better-known competitor, but may yet win the race to send tourists sub-orbital. The company has received over 200 advanced bookings at around $150,000 each for a ride in its Lynx Spaceplane, powered by jet fuel and liquid oxygen, which will take off four times a day from as early as 2016.
Xcor
Headquartered in the Mojave Desert alongside Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, Xcor has lacked the financial resources of its better-known competitor, but may yet win the race to send tourists sub-orbital. The company has received over 200 advanced bookings at around $150,000 each for a ride in its Lynx Spaceplane, powered by jet fuel and liquid oxygen, which will take off four times a day from as early as 2016.
Troth Technologies
If space flight seems like too much hassle, Troth is hoping to realize an alternate mode of transport that has been the dream of sci-fi enthusiasts for over a century. The space elevator concept has received support from an International Academy of Astronautics (IAA) report that stressed its feasibility and low cost compared with rockets. Troth hope to sidestep the problem of raising an elevator 100,000km by making it electricity-powered and built from modular cells. Still a long shot, in every sense, but exciting.
Troth Technologies
If space flight seems like too much hassle, Troth is hoping to realize an alternate mode of transport that has been the dream of sci-fi enthusiasts for over a century. The space elevator concept has received support from an International Academy of Astronautics (IAA) report that stressed its feasibility and low cost compared with rockets. Troth hope to sidestep the problem of raising an elevator 100,000km by making it electricity-powered and built from modular cells. Still a long shot, in every sense, but exciting.
Story highlights

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX successful landed the Falcon 9 rocket; Jeff Bezos landed New Shepard earlier
  • Don Lincoln: In the friendly rivalry to bring us into a new era of commercial spaceflight, who will win?

Dr. Don Lincoln is a senior physicist at Fermilab and does research using the Large Hadron Collider. He has written numerous books and produces a series of science education videos. He is the author of, most recently, "The Large Hadron Collider: The Extraordinary Story of the Higgs Boson and Other Things that Will Blow Your Mind." Follow him on Facebook. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)This week, we witnessed another blow in a very public battle between two heavyweights. I'm talking about Elon Musk's successful vertical landing of his Falcon 9 rocket and his undisguised glee at trumping Jeff Bezos' recent vertical landing of New Shepard.

Elon Musk is the founder of SpaceX, Tesla Motors and PayPal while Jeff Bezos is founder of Amazon and Blue Origin. Both SpaceX and Blue Origin are privately held aerospace companies whose goals are the privatization of space exploration.
    Don Lincoln
    Don Lincoln
    Of the two, Musk is the more flamboyant and entertaining. He's like a real world Tony Stark, minus the flying Iron Man suit and weapons. Bezos is known to be more private. Judging by the number of their tweets -- Musk's 1,500 vs. Bezos' 5 -- we know who likes to talk.
      See SpaceX rocket land safely back on Earth

    But when it comes to passion, the two are an equal match. Both of them want to bring humanity into a new era of commercial spaceflight.
      Rocket makes historic landing

    Musk's plan is to build a heavy lift rocket that would make spaceflight more economical. His big idea is to send humans to Mars in a decade or two. Once the heavy lifting technology is reliable, the next step is working out the issues of interplanetary travel.
    Perhaps his grandest vision statement was revealed when he said that he'd like to die on Mars and preferably not on impact.
    Bezos holds his plans a bit closer to his chest, but his company's successes seem to be aimed more at the suborbital tourist market.
    His New Shepard capsule, which successfully landed on November 24, is designed to travel about 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) above the surface of the Earth and land safely. If he can do this economically, there are many affluent people who would pay to see the Earth from space. Interestingly, Bezos has publicly rejected any plans to compete for U.S. national security missions.
    It's been rather fun to observe the catty public communications between these two strong-willed leaders. Bezos was close-lipped when SpaceX successfully lifted a payload to the International Space Station in May of 2012 and also when SpaceX placed a satellite into a geostationary orbit in December 2013. But recently, he's loosened up.
    On July 20, 1969, the Apollo 11 mission put the first humans on the moon. Neil Armstrong famously commemorated his first steps on the moon by saying, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."
    On July 20, 1969, the Apollo 11 mission put the first humans on the moon. Neil Armstrong famously commemorated his first steps on the moon by saying, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."
    Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, Armstrong's fellow astronaut on Apollo 11, salutes the U.S. flag on the lunar surface. Aldrin followed Armstrong and became the second man to walk on the moon on July 21, 1969.
    Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, Armstrong's fellow astronaut on Apollo 11, salutes the U.S. flag on the lunar surface. Aldrin followed Armstrong and became the second man to walk on the moon on July 21, 1969.
    This is the first photograph of Earth's south polar ice cap. It was taken by the crew of Apollo 17 as the astronauts traveled to the moon in December 1972.
    This is the first photograph of Earth's south polar ice cap. It was taken by the crew of Apollo 17 as the astronauts traveled to the moon in December 1972.
    The Soviet Union launched the Space Age and the space race with the successful launch of Sputnik I, the world's first satellite, on October 4, 1957. It orbited the Earth every 98 minutes.
    The Soviet Union launched the Space Age and the space race with the successful launch of Sputnik I, the world's first satellite, on October 4, 1957. It orbited the Earth every 98 minutes.
    Laika the dog is pictured aboard Sputnik II on November 13, 1957. She was the first animal to orbit the Earth. She did not survive her trip, but the mission provided valuable data that paved the way for the first human in space.
    Laika the dog is pictured aboard Sputnik II on November 13, 1957. She was the first animal to orbit the Earth. She did not survive her trip, but the mission provided valuable data that paved the way for the first human in space.
    Soviet pilot and cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin made history as the first human to fly into space. On April 12, 1961, Gagarin took off in the Vostok 1, orbited the Earth and parachuted back to firm ground.
    Soviet pilot and cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin made history as the first human to fly into space. On April 12, 1961, Gagarin took off in the Vostok 1, orbited the Earth and parachuted back to firm ground.
    Less than a month after Gagarin's trip, astronaut Alan Shepard became the first American to travel into space. On May 5, 1961, Shepard piloted Freedom 7, the first manned Mercury program mission, in a suborbital flight that lasted a little more than 15 minutes.
    Less than a month after Gagarin's trip, astronaut Alan Shepard became the first American to travel into space. On May 5, 1961, Shepard piloted Freedom 7, the first manned Mercury program mission, in a suborbital flight that lasted a little more than 15 minutes.
    John Glenn, aboard the Friendship 7, became the first American to orbit the planet on February 20, 1962. He also set a record as the oldest astronaut in space when, at the age of 77, he went on a mission aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery in November 1996.
    John Glenn, aboard the Friendship 7, became the first American to orbit the planet on February 20, 1962. He also set a record as the oldest astronaut in space when, at the age of 77, he went on a mission aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery in November 1996.
    Valentina Tereshkova, seen here with Gagarin, piloted the Vostok 6 on June 16, 1963, becoming the first woman to fly into space.
    Valentina Tereshkova, seen here with Gagarin, piloted the Vostok 6 on June 16, 1963, becoming the first woman to fly into space.
    Soviet cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov died during his second flight when the Soyuz 1 spacecraft crashed during its return to Earth on April 23, 1967. He was the first human to die during a space mission.
    Soviet cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov died during his second flight when the Soyuz 1 spacecraft crashed during its return to Earth on April 23, 1967. He was the first human to die during a space mission.
    Skylab, the United States' first space station, orbited Earth from 1973 to 1979. The Soviet program had launched their first space station, Salyut, in 1971, and it stayed in space for 15 years.
    Skylab, the United States' first space station, orbited Earth from 1973 to 1979. The Soviet program had launched their first space station, Salyut, in 1971, and it stayed in space for 15 years.
    On July 15, 1975, Cold War adversaries temporarily broke the thaw when the United States and the Soviet Union embarked on their first joint space mission. Russia's Soyuz craft launched seven hours before the U.S. Apollo craft, and the two vehicles linked up 52 hours after Soyuz lifted off. Here, the two crews pose for a portrait.
    On July 15, 1975, Cold War adversaries temporarily broke the thaw when the United States and the Soviet Union embarked on their first joint space mission. Russia's Soyuz craft launched seven hours before the U.S. Apollo craft, and the two vehicles linked up 52 hours after Soyuz lifted off. Here, the two crews pose for a portrait.
    At left is Alexei Leonov, commander of the Soviet crew of Soyuz 19, shaking hands with Thomas Stafford, commander of the American crew of Apollo 18, on July 17, 1975. This would be the last Apollo mission conducted by NASA.
    At left is Alexei Leonov, commander of the Soviet crew of Soyuz 19, shaking hands with Thomas Stafford, commander of the American crew of Apollo 18, on July 17, 1975. This would be the last Apollo mission conducted by NASA.
    Gen. Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez, center, looks at a homemade rocket in Havana, Cuba, in 2009. Mendez became the first Latin American, the first person of African descent and the first Cuban to fly in space when he flew aboard the Soviet Soyuz 38 on September 18, 1980.
    Gen. Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez, center, looks at a homemade rocket in Havana, Cuba, in 2009. Mendez became the first Latin American, the first person of African descent and the first Cuban to fly in space when he flew aboard the Soviet Soyuz 38 on September 18, 1980.
    Taking off on April 12, 1981, Columbia made the first orbital flight of NASA's space shuttle program. Here, crew members John Watts Young, left, and Robert Laurel Crippen hold a model of the orbiter in 1979.
    Taking off on April 12, 1981, Columbia made the first orbital flight of NASA's space shuttle program. Here, crew members John Watts Young, left, and Robert Laurel Crippen hold a model of the orbiter in 1979.
    Sally Ride became the first American woman to go into space when she was part of a crew aboard the space shuttle Challenger in June 1983.
    Sally Ride became the first American woman to go into space when she was part of a crew aboard the space shuttle Challenger in June 1983.
    Guion "Guy" Bluford was the first African-American to go into space. He was a mission specialist on the space shuttle challenger in 1983.
    Guion "Guy" Bluford was the first African-American to go into space. He was a mission specialist on the space shuttle challenger in 1983.
    In February 1984, astronaut Bruce McCandless became the first astronaut to float in space untethered, thanks to a jetpack-like device called the Manned Maneuvering Unit. The units are no longer used, but astronauts now wear a similar backpack device in case of emergency.
    In February 1984, astronaut Bruce McCandless became the first astronaut to float in space untethered, thanks to a jetpack-like device called the Manned Maneuvering Unit. The units are no longer used, but astronauts now wear a similar backpack device in case of emergency.
    Jan Davis and Mark Lee were the first couple to go into space together when the husband and wife were astronauts on the space shuttle Endeavour in 1992.
    Jan Davis and Mark Lee were the first couple to go into space together when the husband and wife were astronauts on the space shuttle Endeavour in 1992.
    The private company SpaceX sent an unmanned capsule with supplies to the International Space Station on October 7, 2012. It was the first commercial space mission and the first of a dozen commercial cargo flights under a contract with NASA.
    The private company SpaceX sent an unmanned capsule with supplies to the International Space Station on October 7, 2012. It was the first commercial space mission and the first of a dozen commercial cargo flights under a contract with NASA.
    New close-up images of a region near Pluto's equator were released by NASA on Wednesday, July 15. Its New Horizons spacecraft was launched in 2006 and traveled 3 billion miles to the dwarf planet. It's the first spacecraft to explore Pluto and its moons. The mission completes the reconnaissance of the classical solar system, and it makes the United States the first nation to send a space probe to every planet from Mercury to Pluto.
    New close-up images of a region near Pluto's equator were released by NASA on Wednesday, July 15. Its New Horizons spacecraft was launched in 2006 and traveled 3 billion miles to the dwarf planet. It's the first spacecraft to explore Pluto and its moons. The mission completes the reconnaissance of the classical solar system, and it makes the United States the first nation to send a space probe to every planet from Mercury to Pluto.
    The technology that will be crucial to bringing the price of spaceflight down is one that opens the gateway to reusable rockets.
    SpaceX has experimented with landing rockets on a barge in the ocean and three attempts had been unsuccessful. So when Bezos' New Shepard rocket launched to a height of 100 kilometers and successfully landed vertically just a few feet from its launch point, it heralded a significant breakthrough in the commercial space race.
    Bezos first tweet ever was: "The rarest of beasts - a used rocket. Controlled landing not easy, but done right, can look easy." Musk was a bit dismissive in response: "It is, however, important to clear up the difference between 'space' and 'orbit'."
    Musk correctly pointed out that the New Shepard simply rose to a great height and returned to Earth, but it didn't orbit. It might be counterintuitive, but to successfully orbit the Earth, you need to put 100 times as much energy into getting the payload to go sideward than you need to lift it above the surface. Musk's rockets can orbit, so his technology is far superior in this regard.
    SpaceX's success on Monday was that it gently landed a rocket that also successfully inserted 11 satellites into orbit. Bezos's congratulatory tweet had enough catty snark to be funny: "Congrats @SpaceX on landing Falcon's suborbital booster stage. Welcome to the club!"
    It's hard to know which of these two companies will win the commercial space race, but it appears that Musk has the advantage. He has over 60 missions contracted worth about $7 billion. On the other hand, it would be foolish to count Bezos out; after all, he has built one of the most successful Internet companies in the world. It may be that his focus on suborbital travel is simply a conservative business milestone on the way to a more ambitious vision.
    This really is an epic battle between two visionary tech titans, and whether you're more interested in commercial space flight or simply their exchanges on Twitter, all earthlings win.
