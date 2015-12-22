Elon Musk vs. Jeff Bezos: Who's going to win in space?

Story highlights Elon Musk's SpaceX successful landed the Falcon 9 rocket; Jeff Bezos landed New Shepard earlier

Don Lincoln: In the friendly rivalry to bring us into a new era of commercial spaceflight, who will win?

(CNN) This week, we witnessed another blow in a very public battle between two heavyweights. I'm talking about Elon Musk's successful vertical landing of his Falcon 9 rocket and his undisguised glee at trumping Jeff Bezos' recent vertical landing of New Shepard.

Elon Musk is the founder of SpaceX, Tesla Motors and PayPal while Jeff Bezos is founder of Amazon and Blue Origin. Both SpaceX and Blue Origin are privately held aerospace companies whose goals are the privatization of space exploration.

Of the two, Musk is the more flamboyant and entertaining. He's like a real world Tony Stark, minus the flying Iron Man suit and weapons. Bezos is known to be more private. Judging by the number of their tweets -- Musk's 1,500 vs. Bezos' 5 -- we know who likes to talk.

But when it comes to passion, the two are an equal match. Both of them want to bring humanity into a new era of commercial spaceflight.

Musk's plan is to build a heavy lift rocket that would make spaceflight more economical. His big idea is to send humans to Mars in a decade or two. Once the heavy lifting technology is reliable, the next step is working out the issues of interplanetary travel.

