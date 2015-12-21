At Christmas, remember that Jesus was a refugee

Story highlights Jay Parini; Christians embrace story of Jesus' birth at Christmas. Jesus' family were refugees fleeing violence, looking for safe home

He says one can't imagine Jesus not welcoming refugees. His message: use love to fight hate, whether from Herod or al-Baghdadi

Jay Parini, a poet and novelist, teaches at Middlebury College in Vermont and is the author of "Jesus: The Human Face of God.." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) As Christmas arrives, many of the over two billion people in the world who identify as Christians begin to refocus in a particular way, thinking about the meaning of this holy celebration. They do so, of course, with varying degrees of intensity.

Jay Parini

For some, it's only a matter of jingle bells and the exchange of gifts, perhaps a kiss under the mistletoe. There is usually a tree with lights and ornaments. Candles may flicker in the windows. And Santa may play a more important role than Jesus in many of their lives.

But those who care about the practice of their faith keep Jesus front and center. His birth and the story that surrounds it is the reason for Christmas, and its message should sing loudly through the season.

It is a moving story, with elements of joy and terror.

A young family from Galilee comes into a small town as strangers, the mother is pregnant, and there is "no room for them in the inn." (Luke 2:7). When the child is born, the magicians, or "magi," come looking for him from the East to worship him, after inadvertently telling a wicked king about this newborn with great potential. The king wants to kill him; he believes the child may be a future rival. Angel appears to Joseph, and he is told to run with his young family and to hide in Egypt; Jesus becomes - at once - a refugee, on the run for his life.

