It's a wonderful lesson

(CNN) The big life lesson from the eminent Christmas perennial, Frank Capra's "It's a Wonderful Life," comes late in the film, delivered straight from heaven. "Each man's life touches so many other lives," explains Clarence Odbody, Angel Second Class. "When he isn't around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn't he?"

Our lives are full of wonder, it seems, by the mere fact of our interconnectedness. "We are here to help each other get through this thing, whatever it is," wrote Kurt Vonnegut. Remove one Jenga piece and the tower begins to wobble.

At the start of the 1946 cinema gem, we witness a highlight reel in the seemingly ordinary life of the main character, George Bailey, within the confines of little Bedford Falls, New York. But on the way to nowhere, Bailey rescues his little brother from drowning, saves another kid from getting accidentally poisoned, helps locals build new homes, falls in love and has four precocious children.

These and other actions all have reverberations. "Hier zu sein ist so veil" ("To be here is immense") wrote the poet Rilke. The fallout of George's actions doesn't become clear until he experiences a dystopian version of history in which he never existed.

In the alternative reality, a ship full of soldiers in World War II die because they weren't saved by the war hero brother that George saved from drowning. The town chemist goes to jail for decades for the accidental death of the other kid. The whole town warps into a den of vice and slums because George's greedy nemesis, the immoral Henry Potter, goes unimpeded. And worst of all, judging by the horror on George's face when he learns her fate, his wife becomes a spinster librarian.

