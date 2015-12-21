Private jet rentals: When you need one in a jiffy

This article was originally published in December 2015.

(CNN) For high-net-worth flyers, the "on-demand" economy means more than just conjuring a movie, pizza or booty call at the tap of an iPhone screen. Flyers of a certain status want to be able to book a private jet at a moment's notice.

"Click, book, buy and pay, that's our raison d'etre," says Clive Jackson, CEO and founder of Victor, an Uber-like app (only instead of taxis, you book private jets).

Victor's growth (an average of 142.93% per annum over the last three years) helps tell the story of an industry on the rebound: private jet travel.

Since the 2008 recession, private jets have not exactly been a financial priority, even for the uber-rich.

This year, however, there has been an uptick in jet charter bookings for the first time in years, at least in Western Europe.

Read More