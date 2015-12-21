Breaking News

Private jet rentals: When you need one in a jiffy

By Daisy Carrington, for CNN

Updated 8:27 PM ET, Thu March 16, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Victor began when CEO Clive Jackson was no longer able to travel in business class directly between London and his second home in Mallorca, Spain. Spotting a niche in the market, he aimed to open up the charter market and show fliers how affordable they can be.
Photos:
Victor Victor began when CEO Clive Jackson was no longer able to travel in business class directly between London and his second home in Mallorca, Spain. Spotting a niche in the market, he aimed to open up the charter market and show fliers how affordable they can be.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
Most charter companies didn&#39;t display their pricing itemization, so Jackson opted for transparency. His website went live in 2010 accumulating chartered flights to Mallorca, which soon expanded in 2011 to the multinational service Victor provides today.
Photos:
TransparencyMost charter companies didn't display their pricing itemization, so Jackson opted for transparency. His website went live in 2010 accumulating chartered flights to Mallorca, which soon expanded in 2011 to the multinational service Victor provides today.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
Victor was voted &quot;Air Charter Company of the Year&quot; by Tour Links in 2014, and recently acquired YoungJets, responsible for masterminding music tour charters for the likes of Rihanna.
Photos:
Music toursVictor was voted "Air Charter Company of the Year" by Tour Links in 2014, and recently acquired YoungJets, responsible for masterminding music tour charters for the likes of Rihanna.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Pets can come along for the ride on Victor&#39;s charter flights. Their &quot;Furs Class&quot; service aims to reduce the stress animals face in the hold.
Photos:
Pets on jetsPets can come along for the ride on Victor's charter flights. Their "Furs Class" service aims to reduce the stress animals face in the hold.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
Companies such as Jetsmarter aggregate aircraft availability from thousands of private jets to produce quotes within seconds.
Photos:
JetsmarterCompanies such as Jetsmarter aggregate aircraft availability from thousands of private jets to produce quotes within seconds.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
Jetsmarter founder Sergey Petrossov believes private flight apps will become so prevalent they&#39;ll soon take business from road transport.
Photos:
Airplanes vs. autosJetsmarter founder Sergey Petrossov believes private flight apps will become so prevalent they'll soon take business from road transport.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
Co-founders of Ubair, Justin Sullivan and David Tait (ex-Virgin Atlantic), aboard one of their fleet. Catering to the full spectrum of business charters, the company offers everything from Cessnas to Gulfstream IVs.
Photos:
UbairCo-founders of Ubair, Justin Sullivan and David Tait (ex-Virgin Atlantic), aboard one of their fleet. Catering to the full spectrum of business charters, the company offers everything from Cessnas to Gulfstream IVs.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
Like Jetsmarter and Victor, Ubair utilizes an app that customers can use to customize their flying experience.
Photos:
Customized chartersLike Jetsmarter and Victor, Ubair utilizes an app that customers can use to customize their flying experience.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
Jetsuite operates light jets out of California. It&#39;s pioneered &quot;empty leg&quot; discounts.
Photos:
Empty legsJetsuite operates light jets out of California. It's pioneered "empty leg" discounts.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
Empty legs are a result of flights chartered one-way, allowing users to snag considerable discounts by jumping aboard the jet&#39;s return leg. Some empty leg journeys are even free for Jetsuite&#39;s members.
Photos:
Membership perksEmpty legs are a result of flights chartered one-way, allowing users to snag considerable discounts by jumping aboard the jet's return leg. Some empty leg journeys are even free for Jetsuite's members.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
JetMe utilizes a reverse auction system. Its customers receive a quote and then submit their own bid for a flight, with the app displaying the likelihood their bid will be accepted by the company.
Photos:
JetMeJetMe utilizes a reverse auction system. Its customers receive a quote and then submit their own bid for a flight, with the app displaying the likelihood their bid will be accepted by the company.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
California-based Surfair offers unlimited monthly flights for its members, who can fly from San Francisco, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, among other cities.
Photos:
SurfairCalifornia-based Surfair offers unlimited monthly flights for its members, who can fly from San Francisco, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, among other cities.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Offering up to 90 flights a day, Surfair members can fly as many times as they like from $1,750 a month, plus a $1,000 sign-up fee.
Photos:
All you can flyOffering up to 90 flights a day, Surfair members can fly as many times as they like from $1,750 a month, plus a $1,000 sign-up fee.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Beacon offers a similar all-you-can-fly service on the East Coast, with prices starting at $1,750 a month. Destinations include New York, Boston, The Hamptons and Nantucket.
Photos:
BeaconBeacon offers a similar all-you-can-fly service on the East Coast, with prices starting at $1,750 a month. Destinations include New York, Boston, The Hamptons and Nantucket.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
For those still happy to take to the air with strangers, BlackJet, launched in 2012 with the backing of a raft of Hollywood celebrities, offers individual seats aboard private jets.
Photos:
BlackJetFor those still happy to take to the air with strangers, BlackJet, launched in 2012 with the backing of a raft of Hollywood celebrities, offers individual seats aboard private jets.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
victor 2victor 3victor 1victor 4jetsmarter 1jetsmarter 2ubair 1ubair 2jetsuite 1jetsuite 2 jetme 1surfair 2surfair 1beacon 1blackjet 1

This article was originally published in December 2015.

(CNN)For high-net-worth flyers, the "on-demand" economy means more than just conjuring a movie, pizza or booty call at the tap of an iPhone screen. Flyers of a certain status want to be able to book a private jet at a moment's notice.

"Click, book, buy and pay, that's our raison d'etre," says Clive Jackson, CEO and founder of Victor, an Uber-like app (only instead of taxis, you book private jets).
Victor's growth (an average of 142.93% per annum over the last three years) helps tell the story of an industry on the rebound: private jet travel.
Since the 2008 recession, private jets have not exactly been a financial priority, even for the uber-rich.
    This year, however, there has been an uptick in jet charter bookings for the first time in years, at least in Western Europe.
    Read More
    The recently released Victor Private Jet Travel Report, which incorporates independent research from WingX -- highlights how (and where) this $14 billion industry is growing. In Europe, France has the biggest appetite for private jet travel, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom.
    "It shows that the French have a lot of international interests and significant ambition to continue to grow and beat the rest of Europe in taking a bigger slice of that global pie," says Jackson.
    "They're more willing to justify an aircraft as a business tool that will give them a competitive advantage."

    Like a time machine for the rich

    Chartering a jet doesn't necessarily offer a better service than a first-class ticket, and the price is on par -- if not more expensive (roughly $6,000 for a one-way, short-haul ticket).
    What it does have above commercial flight is a considerable saving in time.
    "Our consumers want to get many more hours out of a single day, which we know is impossible, but if done correctly, private flight can feel like a time machine," says Jackson.
    Compared with commercial flight, private jet charter is fast and flexible. Customers can get on a plane an hour after booking and not suffer the rigmarole of airport security.
    They can also be picked up and dropped off at smaller, private airports closer to their desired destination, and can turn their cabin into a miniature office during flight.
    Jackson describes a recent customer who used Victor to fly from London to Geneva for an 11 a.m. meeting, back to the UK for an afternoon lecture, into Paris for a speech at a fundraising event, then back into London by 10 p.m.
    "If he hadn't been able to put together his own itinerary with that jet program, it would have been mission impossible," notes Jackson.

    The 'empty leg' discount

    Making the connection between supply and demand less obscure has also helped bring down the price of private jets. For example, if an operator has an "empty leg," -- that is, they've flown someone one way and face a potentially empty cabin on the return flight -- they can offer a discount for that leg of the journey.
    In this way, private flight has become more affordable, and more accessible, than ever before.
    Victor is one of several companies that offer the discounted "empty leg" option, in addition to PrivateFly, a European charter company, and U.S. charter company JetSuite, which posts several empty leg sales daily (they dub these "SuiteDeals") via Facebook and Twitter.
    These range from $499 to $1,499 for one leg of a journey on either a Phenom 100 (which seats up to four) or a CJ3 (which can seat six). That price is not per person; it's per aircraft.
    "Some of those trips are silly, like Santa Monica to Van Nuys. But sometimes you can get an entire plane for $499 that flies from Los Angeles to New York, and you can split the price between four people," says JetSuite CEO Alex Wilcox. Granted, he notes, "that's a rarity."