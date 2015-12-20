Chen Man: China's 'Annie Leibovitz' is changing how the world sees China

Beijing, China (CNN) As China becomes increasingly important in the world of fashion, one photographer is leading the scene — 35-year-old Beijing native Chen Man.

Firmly established as the country's go-to fashion photographer, her work has featured across a range of leading publications, including Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and i.D.

This image was shot for the 'Funky Great Wall' series for iLOOK.

This portrait, entitled 'Chinese Medicine' was shot in 2012 for i.D. The series depicted China's ethnic minorities.

Chen Man collaborated with MAC cosmetics. She shot this photographer for its 'Love and Water' series in 2012.

This portrait of a waitress at a vegetarian restaurant, was shot in 2012 for i.D. The series depicted China's ethnic minorities.

This photo is part of the 'Long live the Motherland' series that appeared in Vogue in 2010. The Shanghai skyline appears in the background.

This work is called 'Double Mickey' and was shot for Tony Studio in 2004.

This photo for Vogue, entitled 'Long live the Motherland' was shot in 2009, in one of Beijing's historic alleyways, or hutongs.

In earlier works, like this photo, 'Young Pioneer and the Three Gorges' from 2008, Chen Man heavily uses post-production techniques to create surreal images.

This portrait, 'Astronaut' was shot by Chen Man in 2003, for Vision magazine. It is now part of a collection at the V&A museum in the UK.

Dee Hsiu and Kevin Tsai pose for Chen Man for an Esquire shoot in 2010.

Nor is her fame limited to within China.

As well as shooting a veritable A-to-Z list of Chinese celebrities, international stars such as Sophie Marceau, Rihanna, Nicole Kidman and Victoria Beckham have also posed for her.

Eastern themes

Chen's work is immediately identifiable. Highly-stylized through the use of modern post-production techniques, and incorporating a range of eastern themes and iconography, her shoots can be viewed as representative of a new aspirational China.

During her meeting with CNN Style, Chen discusses the continuing influence of her childhood in Beijing, and how growing up in the city's hutongs -- the capital's historic tightly-woven neighborhoods -- during a time when food was sparse in the winter, neighbors lived in close quarters, and space was communal, has shaped her outlook on life.

Like her peers, Chen has witnessed enormous change in Beijing, and has sought to document the profound effect those changes have had on her generation, known as the balinghou, or those born after the 1980s.

Her craft has spanned the wide range of magazine covers, commercial shoots, fine art photography and extends to other modes of expression, such as her lesser-known traditional paintings.

Next spring, Chen will hold an exhibition of these works and her photographs, at Tai Miao, an ancient temple in the Forbidden City.