Chen Man: Is this China's Annie Leibovitz?

Photos: Dee Hsiu and Kevin Tsai pose for Chen Man for an Esquire shoot in 2010.

Photos: This portrait, 'Astronaut' was shot by Chen Man in 2003, for Vision magazine. It is now part of a collection at the V&A museum in the UK.

Photos: Chen Man shot actress Fan Bingbing for this Esquire shoot in 2009.

Photos: In earlier works, like this photo, 'Young Pioneer and the Three Gorges' from 2008, Chen Man heavily uses post-production techniques to create surreal images.

Photos: This photo for Vogue, entitled 'Long live the Motherland' was shot in 2009, in one of Beijing's historic alleyways, or hutongs.

Photos: This work is called 'Double Mickey' and was shot for Tony Studio in 2004.

Photos: Li Bingbing poses for Chen Man in 2010 for Harper's Bazaar.

Photos: This photo, 'Red Hairpin' was shot in 2005 for Harper's Bazaar.

Photos: Wan Baobao poses for Chen Man for a Miss Dior shoot.

Photos: Rihanna posed for Chen Man for a Harper's Bazaar shoot in 2015.

Photos: 'Blue Face' was shot for Tony Studio in 2005.

Photos: This photo is part of the 'Long live the Motherland' series that appeared in Vogue in 2010. The Shanghai skyline appears in the background.

Photos: This photo, 'Funky Great Wall' was shot in 2007 for iLOOK.

Photos: Taiwanese actress Shu Qi poses for Chen Man in 2015 for Harper's Bazaar.

Photos: Victoria Beckham poses for Chen Man for a Harper's Bazaar shoot in 2012.

Photos: This portrait of a waitress at a vegetarian restaurant, was shot in 2012 for i.D. The series depicted China's ethnic minorities.

Photos: Chen Man collaborated with MAC cosmetics. She shot this photographer for its 'Love and Water' series in 2012.

Photos: Actress Fan Bingbing poses for Chen Man for a 2012 shoot for i.D.

Photos: Zhou Xun poses for Chen Man for a Harper's Bazaar shoot in 2009.

Photos: This portrait, entitled 'Chinese Medicine' was shot in 2012 for i.D. The series depicted China's ethnic minorities.

Photos: Zhang Ziyi poses for Chen Man for a 2012 Harper's Bazaar shoot in 2012.