Chen Man: Is this China's Annie Leibovitz?

Chen Man: China's 'Annie Leibovitz' is changing how the world sees China

By Stephy Chung, CNN and Husain Amer

Updated 8:07 PM ET, Sun December 4, 2016

Dee Hsiu and Kevin Tsai pose for Chen Man for an Esquire shoot in 2010.
This portrait, &#39;Astronaut&#39; was shot by Chen Man in 2003, for Vision magazine. It is now part of a collection at the V&amp;amp;A museum in the UK.
This portrait, 'Astronaut' was shot by Chen Man in 2003, for Vision magazine. It is now part of a collection at the V&A museum in the UK.
Chen Man shot actress Fan Bingbing for this Esquire shoot in 2009.
Chen Man shot actress Fan Bingbing for this Esquire shoot in 2009.
In earlier works, like this photo, &#39;Young Pioneer and the Three Gorges&#39; from 2008, Chen Man heavily uses post-production techniques to create surreal images.
In earlier works, like this photo, 'Young Pioneer and the Three Gorges' from 2008, Chen Man heavily uses post-production techniques to create surreal images.
This photo for Vogue, entitled &#39;Long live the Motherland&#39; was shot in 2009, in one of Beijing&#39;s historic alleyways, or hutongs.
This photo for Vogue, entitled 'Long live the Motherland' was shot in 2009, in one of Beijing's historic alleyways, or hutongs.
This work is called &#39;Double Mickey&#39; and was shot for Tony Studio in 2004.
This work is called 'Double Mickey' and was shot for Tony Studio in 2004.
Li Bingbing poses for Chen Man in 2010 for Harper&#39;s Bazaar.
Li Bingbing poses for Chen Man in 2010 for Harper's Bazaar.
This photo, &#39;Red Hairpin&#39; was shot in 2005 for Harper&#39;s Bazaar.
This photo, 'Red Hairpin' was shot in 2005 for Harper's Bazaar.
Wan Baobao poses for Chen Man for a Miss Dior shoot.
Wan Baobao poses for Chen Man for a Miss Dior shoot.
Rihanna posed for Chen Man for a Harper&#39;s Bazaar shoot in 2015.
Rihanna posed for Chen Man for a Harper's Bazaar shoot in 2015.
&#39;Blue Face&#39; was shot for Tony Studio in 2005.
'Blue Face' was shot for Tony Studio in 2005.
This photo is part of the &#39;Long live the Motherland&#39; series that appeared in Vogue in 2010. The Shanghai skyline appears in the background.
This photo is part of the 'Long live the Motherland' series that appeared in Vogue in 2010. The Shanghai skyline appears in the background.
This photo, &#39;Funky Great Wall&#39; was shot in 2007 for iLOOK.
This photo, 'Funky Great Wall' was shot in 2007 for iLOOK.
Taiwanese actress Shu Qi poses for Chen Man in 2015 for Harper&#39;s Bazaar.
Taiwanese actress Shu Qi poses for Chen Man in 2015 for Harper's Bazaar.
Victoria Beckham poses for Chen Man for a Harper&#39;s Bazaar shoot in 2012.
Victoria Beckham poses for Chen Man for a Harper's Bazaar shoot in 2012.
This portrait of a waitress at a vegetarian restaurant, was shot in 2012 for i.D. The series depicted China&#39;s ethnic minorities.
This portrait of a waitress at a vegetarian restaurant, was shot in 2012 for i.D. The series depicted China's ethnic minorities.
Chen Man collaborated with MAC cosmetics. She shot this photographer for its &#39;Love and Water&#39; series in 2012.
Chen Man collaborated with MAC cosmetics. She shot this photographer for its 'Love and Water' series in 2012.
Actress Fan Bingbing poses for Chen Man for a 2012 shoot for i.D.
Actress Fan Bingbing poses for Chen Man for a 2012 shoot for i.D.
Zhou Xun poses for Chen Man for a Harper&#39;s Bazaar shoot in 2009.
Zhou Xun poses for Chen Man for a Harper's Bazaar shoot in 2009.
This portrait, entitled &#39;Chinese Medicine&#39; was shot in 2012 for i.D. The series depicted China&#39;s ethnic minorities.
This portrait, entitled 'Chinese Medicine' was shot in 2012 for i.D. The series depicted China's ethnic minorities.
Zhang Ziyi poses for Chen Man for a 2012 Harper&#39;s Bazaar shoot in 2012.
Zhang Ziyi poses for Chen Man for a 2012 Harper's Bazaar shoot in 2012.
This image was shot for the &#39;Funky Great Wall&#39; series for iLOOK.
This image was shot for the 'Funky Great Wall' series for iLOOK.
Beijing, China (CNN)As China becomes increasingly important in the world of fashion, one photographer is leading the scene — 35-year-old Beijing native Chen Man.

Chen Man: Is this China's Annie Leibovitz?

Firmly established as the country's go-to fashion photographer, her work has featured across a range of leading publications, including Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and i.D.
    Nor is her fame limited to within China.
    As well as shooting a veritable A-to-Z list of Chinese celebrities, international stars such as Sophie Marceau, Rihanna, Nicole Kidman and Victoria Beckham have also posed for her.
    CNN Style pays a visit to Chen Man's studio in downtown Beijing, as she prepares to shoot back-to-back spreads of China's leading lady Fan Bingbing (rated by Forbes as the world's fourth top-earning actress in 2015), and glamorous Taiwanese screen siren Shu Qi.
    Eastern themes

    Chen's work is immediately identifiable. Highly-stylized through the use of modern post-production techniques, and incorporating a range of eastern themes and iconography, her shoots can be viewed as representative of a new aspirational China.
    During her meeting with CNN Style, Chen discusses the continuing influence of her childhood in Beijing, and how growing up in the city's hutongs -- the capital's historic tightly-woven neighborhoods -- during a time when food was sparse in the winter, neighbors lived in close quarters, and space was communal, has shaped her outlook on life.
    Like her peers, Chen has witnessed enormous change in Beijing, and has sought to document the profound effect those changes have had on her generation, known as the balinghou, or those born after the 1980s.
    Her craft has spanned the wide range of magazine covers, commercial shoots, fine art photography and extends to other modes of expression, such as her lesser-known traditional paintings.
    Next spring, Chen will hold an exhibition of these works and her photographs, at Tai Miao, an ancient temple in the Forbidden City.

    Cao Chun Yang, Wayne Riley, for CNN and CNN's Shen Lu, Zhang Dan contributed to this report.