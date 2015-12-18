Vince Staples gets political

Story highlights The latest in a CNN Politics original series

Rapper Vince Staples on school drop-out rates and the addiction epidemic

Washington (CNN) CNN caught up with rapper Vince Staples in Washington, D.C., and the 22-year-old Long Beach artist weighed in on the importance of education and the drug-addiction epidemic that he said is "rampant" in rap music.

"No matter what color the child that's dropping out is, no matter what the background of the child is, it hurts everybody," Staples, who himself dropped out of high school, said.

Staples said he loved getting good grades and participating in activities like science fairs in middle school, but when he got to high school, things changed.

"I always wanted to go to high school then go to college to experience sports and the environment but it became harder and harder," Staples said, adding that school suspensions, which "start as early as kindergarten," make it more likely for kids to drop out at a young age and have run-ins with the police.

"I ain't never ran from nothin' but the police/ From the city where the skinny carry strong heat/ Norfside, Long Beach, Norfside, Long Beach."