This article was originally published in 2015. To hear from other comedy greats, watch CNN's "The History of Comedy" on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Uncensored episodes of the series can be found on CNNGo .

Or, maybe you recognize her from her appearances on just about every comedy show that mattered in the last two decades, from "Saturday Night Live" and "The Larry Sanders Show" to "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Mr. Show with Bob and David" and "Chapelle's Show." She even had her own Comedy Central show, "The Sarah Silverman Program" from 2007 to 2010, which received a Primetime Emmy nomination.

With comedy's presence on radio, the genre's transition to podcasts was inevitable. But without standup star Marc Maron, whose "WTF" podcast has become the gold standard in comedy podcasting, the possibilities for comedy in this medium wouldn't have been realized.

Marc Maron – With comedy's presence on radio, the genre's transition to podcasts was inevitable. But without standup star Marc Maron, whose "WTF" podcast has become the gold standard in comedy podcasting, the possibilities for comedy in this medium wouldn't have been realized.

Sarah Silverman's resume reads like a greatest hits of TV comedy jobs, between stints on "Saturday Night Live," "The Larry Sanders Show" and "Seinfeld." But it's with her no-holds-barred stand-up that Silverman has left her mark. Take, for example, one of her most infamous one-liners: "I was raped by a doctor, which is so bittersweet for a Jewish girl."

Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman's resume reads like a greatest hits of TV comedy jobs, between stints on "Saturday Night Live," "The Larry Sanders Show" and "Seinfeld." But it's with her no-holds-barred stand-up that Silverman has left her mark. Take, for example, one of her most infamous one-liners: "I was raped by a doctor, which is so bittersweet for a Jewish girl."

Stand-up, late night, TV comedies and films -- there's little that George Lopez hasn't made his mark in. While stand-up has always been his bread and butter, Lopez broadened mainstream TV in 2002 when he became one of the few Latinos to star in a primetime comedy program, following behind "I Love Lucy's" Desi Arnaz and "Chico and the Man's" Freddie Prinze.

George Lopez – Stand-up, late night, TV comedies and films -- there's little that George Lopez hasn't made his mark in. While stand-up has always been his bread and butter, Lopez broadened mainstream TV in 2002 when he became one of the few Latinos to star in a primetime comedy program, following behind "I Love Lucy's" Desi Arnaz and "Chico and the Man's" Freddie Prinze.

Even in the pre-Twitter era, Conan O'Brien seemed to speak the language of the Internet comedy that was to come. When he first took over "Late Night" from David Letterman in 1993, he had an uphill battle to climb with ratings. Thankfully, he fought it out to stay on the air -- otherwise we never would have witnessed "Masturbating Bear" and "Pimpbot 5000."

Conan O'Brien – Even in the pre-Twitter era, Conan O'Brien seemed to speak the language of the Internet comedy that was to come. When he first took over "Late Night" from David Letterman in 1993, he had an uphill battle to climb with ratings. Thankfully, he fought it out to stay on the air -- otherwise we never would have witnessed "Masturbating Bear" and "Pimpbot 5000."

Most fixate on the talent in front of the camera, but in comedy Judd Apatow is as famous as the stars whose careers he's helped create. From the game-changing TV series "Freaks and Geeks" to "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" and "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," Apatow's influence can be seen in some of the most celebrated comedy productions of the past 20 years.

Judd Apatow – Most fixate on the talent in front of the camera, but in comedy Judd Apatow is as famous as the stars whose careers he's helped create. From the game-changing TV series "Freaks and Geeks" to "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" and "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," Apatow's influence can be seen in some of the most celebrated comedy productions of the past 20 years.

Rarely is there a voice as distinct and powerful as Margaret Cho's. Comedian, activist, artist and boundary breaker. She brought fresh perspective to comedy clubs as a queer woman of color, and starred in the first Asian-American family sitcom, "All-American Girl."

Margaret Cho – Rarely is there a voice as distinct and powerful as Margaret Cho's. Comedian, activist, artist and boundary breaker. She brought fresh perspective to comedy clubs as a queer woman of color, and starred in the first Asian-American family sitcom, "All-American Girl."

During his nearly 20 years at the helm of "The Daily Show," Jon Stewart turned Comedy Central's late night show into appointment viewing, fostered the careers of comedy giants like Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert, and fundamentally changed the way Americans view, experience and discuss the news.

Jon Stewart – During his nearly 20 years at the helm of "The Daily Show," Jon Stewart turned Comedy Central's late night show into appointment viewing, fostered the careers of comedy giants like Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert, and fundamentally changed the way Americans view, experience and discuss the news.

For years, Louis C.K. toiled in the writers' rooms of "Late Show with David Letterman," "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" and "The Chris Rock Show" while also working on his stand-up. And then the 2000s hit, "Louie" raised the bar for comedy TV, and C.K. himself unleashed a series of in-demand stand-up specials that turned him into an influencer to watch.

Louis C.K. – For years, Louis C.K. toiled in the writers' rooms of "Late Show with David Letterman," "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" and "The Chris Rock Show" while also working on his stand-up. And then the 2000s hit, "Louie" raised the bar for comedy TV, and C.K. himself unleashed a series of in-demand stand-up specials that turned him into an influencer to watch.

The appetite for Dave Chappelle's insightful stand-up and sketch comedy has been so insatiable that for a time it prompted the comedian to take a step back from his career. Within two years of the 2003 debut of the "Chappelle's Show," the comic found himself overwhelmed with demands for a series he no longer believed in. But his fanbase was as strong as ever, as every impromptu set he did during his hiatus made headlines. Now he's at work on a series of three stand-up specials for Netflix.

Dave Chappelle – The appetite for Dave Chappelle's insightful stand-up and sketch comedy has been so insatiable that for a time it prompted the comedian to take a step back from his career. Within two years of the 2003 debut of the "Chappelle's Show," the comic found himself overwhelmed with demands for a series he no longer believed in. But his fanbase was as strong as ever, as every impromptu set he did during his hiatus made headlines. Now he's at work on a series of three stand-up specials for Netflix.

At this point the phrase "Tina Fey" has become code for all things excellent and hilarious. The first woman named head writer of "Saturday Night Live," Fey not only proved her impeccable impersonation and delivery skills but opened the door for other hilarious women to join her. She went on to spark some timeless turns in comedy TV and film, from "30 Rock" to "Mean Girls."

Tina Fey – At this point the phrase "Tina Fey" has become code for all things excellent and hilarious. The first woman named head writer of "Saturday Night Live," Fey not only proved her impeccable impersonation and delivery skills but opened the door for other hilarious women to join her. She went on to spark some timeless turns in comedy TV and film, from "30 Rock" to "Mean Girls."

Ellen DeGeneres is currently best known as one of the best -- and nicest! -- things to happen to daytime TV in a very long while. But before she was holding down a talk show Oprah-style, DeGeneres was a stand-up star who took her approachable comedy to TV with the sitcom "Ellen" in the mid-90s. It was during her tenure on that show that DeGeneres made history, coming out as a lesbian in real life as well as in her sitcom.

Ellen DeGeneres – Ellen DeGeneres is currently best known as one of the best -- and nicest! -- things to happen to daytime TV in a very long while. But before she was holding down a talk show Oprah-style, DeGeneres was a stand-up star who took her approachable comedy to TV with the sitcom "Ellen" in the mid-90s. It was during her tenure on that show that DeGeneres made history, coming out as a lesbian in real life as well as in her sitcom.

Chris Rock has become so synonymous with gut-busting routines that it's hard to see a photo of him without getting the giggles. His unique delivery means you can spot a Chris Rock set without even seeing him, and his honest, pull-no-punches writing style builds on the work of predecessors like Richard Pryor to offer some of the most witty and insightful observations on race in America.

Chris Rock – Chris Rock has become so synonymous with gut-busting routines that it's hard to see a photo of him without getting the giggles. His unique delivery means you can spot a Chris Rock set without even seeing him, and his honest, pull-no-punches writing style builds on the work of predecessors like Richard Pryor to offer some of the most witty and insightful observations on race in America.

A "domestic goddess" Roseanne Barr cheerfully was not, and we love her for it. Her sharp approach to comedy meant lampooning gender norms in her stand-up and dismantling the stereotype of the all-American family on TV. From her on-stage one-liners to her sitcom "Roseanne," Barr never flinched in her role as the ultimate spokesperson for telling it like it is.

Roseanne Barr – A "domestic goddess" Roseanne Barr cheerfully was not, and we love her for it. Her sharp approach to comedy meant lampooning gender norms in her stand-up and dismantling the stereotype of the all-American family on TV. From her on-stage one-liners to her sitcom "Roseanne," Barr never flinched in her role as the ultimate spokesperson for telling it like it is.

For a guy who created a show about nothing, Jerry Seinfeld's done incredibly well for himself. After honing his observational humor skills as a stand-up comedian, Seinfeld found massive success with the NBC comedy "Seinfeld," easily one of TV's most iconic series. He's still transforming the genre today but offering a new spin on his casual comedy style with the web series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

Jerry Seinfeld – For a guy who created a show about nothing, Jerry Seinfeld's done incredibly well for himself. After honing his observational humor skills as a stand-up comedian, Seinfeld found massive success with the NBC comedy "Seinfeld," easily one of TV's most iconic series. He's still transforming the genre today but offering a new spin on his casual comedy style with the web series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

If life had gone differently for Billy Crystal, he might have remained a substitute teacher in Long Island, New York -- the gig he held while trying to land work as a stand-up comic. But then came a 1975 appearance on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson," a landmark role on fan-favorite series "Soap," a year on "Saturday Night Live," a string of hit comedy films from "The Princess Bride" to "When Harry Met Sally," and more successful hosting gigs than one could count.

Billy Crystal – If life had gone differently for Billy Crystal, he might have remained a substitute teacher in Long Island, New York -- the gig he held while trying to land work as a stand-up comic. But then came a 1975 appearance on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson," a landmark role on fan-favorite series "Soap," a year on "Saturday Night Live," a string of hit comedy films from "The Princess Bride" to "When Harry Met Sally," and more successful hosting gigs than one could count.

Comedy fans could consider Carl Reiner one of the godfathers of the genre. From the influential 1950s sketch program "Your Show of Shows" to the classic "The Dick Van Dyke Show" to some of Steve Martin's best films, such as "The Jerk," Reiner has had his hands in several of comedy's greatest hits -- including the creation of Rob Reiner, his just-as-talented son.

Carl Reiner – Comedy fans could consider Carl Reiner one of the godfathers of the genre. From the influential 1950s sketch program "Your Show of Shows" to the classic "The Dick Van Dyke Show" to some of Steve Martin's best films, such as "The Jerk," Reiner has had his hands in several of comedy's greatest hits -- including the creation of Rob Reiner, his just-as-talented son.

He's been Gumby, a Beverly Hills cop, a talking dragon, a Nutty Professor, an African prince, and a pair of New York barbers, playing both at the same time. Who else but Eddie Murphy has displayed such flexibility and devotion to character? He looked up to Richard Pryor as he got his start in stand-up, but now, more than 30 years into his comedic career, it's his work that's being studied as masterful.

Eddie Murphy – He's been Gumby, a Beverly Hills cop, a talking dragon, a Nutty Professor, an African prince, and a pair of New York barbers, playing both at the same time. Who else but Eddie Murphy has displayed such flexibility and devotion to character? He looked up to Richard Pryor as he got his start in stand-up, but now, more than 30 years into his comedic career, it's his work that's being studied as masterful.

Whoopi Goldberg's immense talent can be summed up with four letters: E, G, O and T, which represent the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards she's won as one of comedy's most multifaceted contributors. Goldberg is not only an influential stand-up comedian who could tackle difficult subjects like race and gender discrimination with ease, but she can also hold her own in the dramatic arts.

Whoopi Goldberg – Whoopi Goldberg's immense talent can be summed up with four letters: E, G, O and T, which represent the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards she's won as one of comedy's most multifaceted contributors. Goldberg is not only an influential stand-up comedian who could tackle difficult subjects like race and gender discrimination with ease, but she can also hold her own in the dramatic arts.

Whether you know him as "Mr. Warmth" or "The King of Insult Comedy," no one knows how to throw a verbal jab like Don Rickles. He reminds us that there's an art to the insult: The stinging quip should be so funny that even your target can't help but laugh.

Don Rickles – Whether you know him as "Mr. Warmth" or "The King of Insult Comedy," no one knows how to throw a verbal jab like Don Rickles. He reminds us that there's an art to the insult: The stinging quip should be so funny that even your target can't help but laugh.

From "Saturday Night Live" to "Late Night with David Letterman" to "Taxi," Andy Kaufman proved he was a genius at playing the comically oddball character. In fact, Kaufman was so skilled at committing to a character that there are those who think he's just been playing dead since 1984.

Andy Kaufman – From "Saturday Night Live" to "Late Night with David Letterman" to "Taxi," Andy Kaufman proved he was a genius at playing the comically oddball character. In fact, Kaufman was so skilled at committing to a character that there are those who think he's just been playing dead since 1984.

"Well, excuuuuuse me!" Years after Steve Martin broke through the comedy scene with his boisterous and beloved stand-up routines, you can still imagine him saying that trademark line. While his comedy performances captivated audiences in the '70s and '80s and inspired comedians to come, Martin's influence has extended to film, literature, music (he plays the banjo!) and even art curation.

Steve Martin – "Well, excuuuuuse me!" Years after Steve Martin broke through the comedy scene with his boisterous and beloved stand-up routines, you can still imagine him saying that trademark line. While his comedy performances captivated audiences in the '70s and '80s and inspired comedians to come, Martin's influence has extended to film, literature, music (he plays the banjo!) and even art curation.

Before late-night guests were participating in lip-syncing contests and hawking their latest movies, Jonathan Winters was cracking up "Tonight Show" audiences with his impersonations and comical characters. Without Winters, we may not have gotten comedy greats like Robin Williams and Dana Carvey.

Jonathan Winters – Before late-night guests were participating in lip-syncing contests and hawking their latest movies, Jonathan Winters was cracking up "Tonight Show" audiences with his impersonations and comical characters. Without Winters, we may not have gotten comedy greats like Robin Williams and Dana Carvey.

As with many comics, the British-born Bob Hope got his start in vaudeville before he took his comedy routines to radio, movies and TV. But perhaps his most enduring legacy is in setting the standard for the entertainer's vital role within American culture; during World War II, Hope began traveling specifically to entertain American soldiers, something he continued through various conflicts well into the '90s.

Bob Hope – As with many comics, the British-born Bob Hope got his start in vaudeville before he took his comedy routines to radio, movies and TV. But perhaps his most enduring legacy is in setting the standard for the entertainer's vital role within American culture; during World War II, Hope began traveling specifically to entertain American soldiers, something he continued through various conflicts well into the '90s.

If not for Lorne Michaels, we wouldn't have "Saturday Night Live." And if we didn't have "Saturday Night Live," we wouldn't have had the pleasure of watching John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mike Meyers, Dana Carvey, Jan Hooks, Chris Farley, Will Ferrell, Tracy Morgan, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers, Kristen Wiig and many other comedy giants on the NBC sketch series.

Lorne Michaels – If not for Lorne Michaels, we wouldn't have "Saturday Night Live." And if we didn't have "Saturday Night Live," we wouldn't have had the pleasure of watching John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mike Meyers, Dana Carvey, Jan Hooks, Chris Farley, Will Ferrell, Tracy Morgan, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers, Kristen Wiig and many other comedy giants on the NBC sketch series.

The world mourned in 2014 when singular talent Robin Williams committed suicide at the age of 63. The genius of Williams' comedy was in its incredible versatility, timelessness and cross-generational appeal. Comics as disparate as Jimmy Fallon and Louis C.K. all carry hallmarks of Williams' influence.

Robin Williams – The world mourned in 2014 when singular talent Robin Williams committed suicide at the age of 63. The genius of Williams' comedy was in its incredible versatility, timelessness and cross-generational appeal. Comics as disparate as Jimmy Fallon and Louis C.K. all carry hallmarks of Williams' influence.

"All in the Family." "Sanford and Son." "Maude." "Good Times." "The Jeffersons." Norman Lear didn't just give us smart, funny sitcoms -- he revolutionized the genre and American culture while he was at it.

Norman Lear – "All in the Family." "Sanford and Son." "Maude." "Good Times." "The Jeffersons." Norman Lear didn't just give us smart, funny sitcoms -- he revolutionized the genre and American culture while he was at it.

With "Blazing Saddles," "Young Frankenstein" and "The Producers" all in his repertoire, Mel Brooks is likely behind at least one of your favorite comedy classics. The legendary actor and filmmaker honed his skills on the '50s sketch program "Your Show of Shows" before taking over comedy cinema in the '70s as director of some of the genre's greatest productions.

Mel Brooks – With "Blazing Saddles," "Young Frankenstein" and "The Producers" all in his repertoire, Mel Brooks is likely behind at least one of your favorite comedy classics. The legendary actor and filmmaker honed his skills on the '50s sketch program "Your Show of Shows" before taking over comedy cinema in the '70s as director of some of the genre's greatest productions.

Long before Redd Foxx was known as the elder Sanford on the '70s comedy "Sanford and Son," he was making audiences cackle with his bawdy sense of humor in stand-up routines. These sets were recorded as lucrative "party records," and helped pave the way for the boom in comedy albums to come.

Redd Foxx – Long before Redd Foxx was known as the elder Sanford on the '70s comedy "Sanford and Son," he was making audiences cackle with his bawdy sense of humor in stand-up routines. These sets were recorded as lucrative "party records," and helped pave the way for the boom in comedy albums to come.

"All comedians are, in a way, anarchists," Bob Newhart once said. "Our job is to make fun of the existing world." And that Newhart did, with his memorable stammer and ability to leave an audience in hysterics with his one-sided phone conversations.

Bob Newhart – "All comedians are, in a way, anarchists," Bob Newhart once said. "Our job is to make fun of the existing world." And that Newhart did, with his memorable stammer and ability to leave an audience in hysterics with his one-sided phone conversations.

These two are probably your favorite comedian's favorite comedians. In the 1950s, the improv duo Mike Nichols and Elaine May succeeded on the strength of their incredible improv and sketch comedy skills, the likes of which comedy hadn't seen before. Smart and snappy, theirs is a satire that still resonates today.

Elaine May and Mike Nichols – These two are probably your favorite comedian's favorite comedians. In the 1950s, the improv duo Mike Nichols and Elaine May succeeded on the strength of their incredible improv and sketch comedy skills, the likes of which comedy hadn't seen before. Smart and snappy, theirs is a satire that still resonates today.

If you want to take a master class in using comedy as a powerful form of social critique, pay close attention to Dick Gregory. During the civil rights movement and beyond, Gregory used his skills to tear apart racism in America with expert punchlines.

Dick Gregory – If you want to take a master class in using comedy as a powerful form of social critique, pay close attention to Dick Gregory. During the civil rights movement and beyond, Gregory used his skills to tear apart racism in America with expert punchlines.

George Carlin went from performing as a mild-mannered stand-up comic to a shaggy-haired, bearded social critic who also happened to be damn funny. It was Carlin, of course, who gave us the "seven dirty words you can never say on television," and whose obscenity-filled comedy prompted the Supreme Court to allow broadcasters to censor offensive material.

George Carlin – George Carlin went from performing as a mild-mannered stand-up comic to a shaggy-haired, bearded social critic who also happened to be damn funny. It was Carlin, of course, who gave us the "seven dirty words you can never say on television," and whose obscenity-filled comedy prompted the Supreme Court to allow broadcasters to censor offensive material.

It's an eternal debate among comedy fans: Has there ever been a stand-up comedian better than Richard Pryor? Could there ever be? With his unfiltered comedic tales, unmistakable delivery, and incisive observations on race, class and American culture, Pryor challenged comedians to step up their storytelling, and challenged Americans to think in new ways.

Richard Pryor – It's an eternal debate among comedy fans: Has there ever been a stand-up comedian better than Richard Pryor? Could there ever be? With his unfiltered comedic tales, unmistakable delivery, and incisive observations on race, class and American culture, Pryor challenged comedians to step up their storytelling, and challenged Americans to think in new ways.

Joan Rivers was a comedy pioneer with her insistence on talking about life as a young woman with an unprecedented honesty. Her rat-a-tat joke-telling and unabashed discussion of single life, sex and womanhood paved the way for her to become the first woman to host her own late night talk show.

Joan Rivers – Joan Rivers was a comedy pioneer with her insistence on talking about life as a young woman with an unprecedented honesty. Her rat-a-tat joke-telling and unabashed discussion of single life, sex and womanhood paved the way for her to become the first woman to host her own late night talk show.

Religion, sexuality, race, politics -- good luck finding a subject that Lenny Bruce wasn't comfortable joking about. Bruce kicked open doors for post-1950s comedians by working blue with just about every sensitive subject possible, at one point even getting arrested on obscenity charges and put on trial. But without Bruce, we likely wouldn't have other comic revolutionaries like George Carlin and Richard Pryor, and we'd be culturally poorer for it.

Lenny Bruce – Religion, sexuality, race, politics -- good luck finding a subject that Lenny Bruce wasn't comfortable joking about. Bruce kicked open doors for post-1950s comedians by working blue with just about every sensitive subject possible, at one point even getting arrested on obscenity charges and put on trial. But without Bruce, we likely wouldn't have other comic revolutionaries like George Carlin and Richard Pryor, and we'd be culturally poorer for it.

The grand dame of self-deprecating stand-up comedy, Phyllis Diller inspired legions of future comedians upon her debut in the 1950s, and forever changed the industry for the funny women who followed her. "She paved the way for everybody," Diller's talent agent said at the time of her death in 2012. Joan Rivers agreed, writing in a tribute that "the only tragedy is that Phyllis Diller was the last from an era that insisted a woman had to look funny in order to be funny. If she had started today, Phyllis could have stood there in Dior and Harry Winston and become the major star that she was."

Phyllis Diller – The grand dame of self-deprecating stand-up comedy, Phyllis Diller inspired legions of future comedians upon her debut in the 1950s, and forever changed the industry for the funny women who followed her. "She paved the way for everybody," Diller's talent agent said at the time of her death in 2012. Joan Rivers agreed, writing in a tribute that "the only tragedy is that Phyllis Diller was the last from an era that insisted a woman had to look funny in order to be funny. If she had started today, Phyllis could have stood there in Dior and Harry Winston and become the major star that she was."

The first woman to run a production company. The first woman to star in an interracial relationship on TV. One of the first women to show her real pregnancy on TV. Lucille Ball's dynamite influence both on screen and behind the scenes of comedy television reshaped the genre for decades to come, particularly for women.

Lucille Ball – The first woman to run a production company. The first woman to star in an interracial relationship on TV. One of the first women to show her real pregnancy on TV. Lucille Ball's dynamite influence both on screen and behind the scenes of comedy television reshaped the genre for decades to come, particularly for women.

After sharpening his slapstick skills in vaudeville and radio, comedy heavyweight Milton Berle was more than ready to take over TV when the medium became popular in the late 1940s. His first show, "The Texaco Star Theatre," was a variety comedy show that was so popular, it's been credited with driving skyrocketing sales of television sets. It was the start of a very long love affair between comedy and TV.

Milton Berle – After sharpening his slapstick skills in vaudeville and radio, comedy heavyweight Milton Berle was more than ready to take over TV when the medium became popular in the late 1940s. His first show, "The Texaco Star Theatre," was a variety comedy show that was so popular, it's been credited with driving skyrocketing sales of television sets. It was the start of a very long love affair between comedy and TV.

Jean Carroll broke the mold for women in comedy when she emerged in the 1940s. Women were expected to appear on the comedy stage with a male counterpart in those days, if they appeared at all. But Carroll didn't play by those rules: She not only went solo, mostly performing material that she wrote herself, but also made spousal jokes -- typical fodder for male comics -- her own. "The thing that attracted me to my husband was his pride," she quipped in one subversive joke. "I'll never forget the first time I saw him, standing up on a hill, his hair blowing in the breeze — and he too proud to run and get it."

Jean Carroll – Jean Carroll broke the mold for women in comedy when she emerged in the 1940s. Women were expected to appear on the comedy stage with a male counterpart in those days, if they appeared at all. But Carroll didn't play by those rules: She not only went solo, mostly performing material that she wrote herself, but also made spousal jokes -- typical fodder for male comics -- her own. "The thing that attracted me to my husband was his pride," she quipped in one subversive joke. "I'll never forget the first time I saw him, standing up on a hill, his hair blowing in the breeze — and he too proud to run and get it."

Taken at face value, the scene could appear underwhelming: A guy casually dressed in a V-neck sweater standing on stage with a newspaper. But that guy was Mort Sahl, a forefather of modern stand-up comedy. Sahl altered the course of the art form in the early 1950s when he stepped on stage and, breaking with the traditional nightclub act, spoke conversationally about current events. Sahl's jokes frequently skewered the era's politics and politicians, sparing no one from his social satire.

Mort Sahl – Taken at face value, the scene could appear underwhelming: A guy casually dressed in a V-neck sweater standing on stage with a newspaper. But that guy was Mort Sahl, a forefather of modern stand-up comedy. Sahl altered the course of the art form in the early 1950s when he stepped on stage and, breaking with the traditional nightclub act, spoke conversationally about current events. Sahl's jokes frequently skewered the era's politics and politicians, sparing no one from his social satire.

American comedy is as broad and varied as the human capacity for humor -- which means there's usually a comedian out there for everyone. But there are some comics who've been so influential that they changed what we talk about when we talk about American comedy. Here are 50 of them:

American comedy is as broad and varied as the human capacity for humor -- which means there's usually a comedian out there for everyone. But there are some comics who've been so influential that they changed what we talk about when we talk about American comedy. Here are 50 of them:

She's learned a thing or two from all that living, and she's been dispensing wisdom in recent media appearances to promote her film. Here's a smattering of what she has to say about depression, body image and the "vagina tax" women pay in comedy and other realms of society.

Look in the mirror less

Sure, it's necessary to check yourself before leaving the house, and many people can't avoid paying attention to their appearance for their jobs. That doesn't change the fact that looking in the mirror can provoke anxiety for many.

Silverman projects this anxiety in a scene in "I Smile Back" in which she gazes in the mirror and lifts her arms to see how her breasts would look at a higher position.

Repeated references in news articles to her "coltish" beauty and slender figure notwithstanding, Silverman told NPR's Terry Gross that she still experiences insecurity over her body. To keep it at bay she follows this brilliant piece of advice from her therapist: Look in the mirror less.

"It really blew my mind in the greatest way," she said. "And I just thought, 'oh, right.'

"I always look at myself knowing that I will have a certain degree of cognitive distortion ... so I put it on a bell curve. I kind of adjust what I'm seeing and know that it's better than what I'm seeing, whether that's true or not."

Talk about taboo topics

There have been other times when Silverman used comedy to address social injustices and instances of inequality. In a 2014 viral video, she parodied the wage gap between men and women in the United States, calling it a "vagina tax."

Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Joan Rivers – To be a pioneer, you have to be willing to go where others haven't, or simply won't. In the case of Joan Rivers, seen here to the right of Brit actress Tina O'Brien, she was willing to say what nobody else would. Her stand-up was uninhibited from the start, and her wisecracks soon led her to late night in 1965. By 1986, Rivers became the first woman to host her own late-night talk show, helping to pave the way for a new generation of funny women. Here are 29 others who've done the same. Hide Caption 1 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Lucille Ball – Lucille Ball had already found success as a model and actress by the time "I Love Lucy" arrived in 1951, but the show's creation left a lasting mark on pop culture. Ball and husband Desi Arnaz founded their own production company and then created a sitcom that brought in history-making profits. What she produced set the scene for comedies like it to come and served as inspiration for other actresses to reap the benefits of their work. Hide Caption 2 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Mary Tyler Moore – Mary Tyler Moore did more than make us laugh throughout her career; she broke ground in the 1970s by portraying a single, 30-something working woman. That's all TV comedies were about in the '90s and 2000s, but at the dawn of the '70s, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" was an entirely new breed. If the "Girls" of today are going to raise their drinks to anyone, it should be in celebration of Moore. Hide Caption 3 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Elaine May – Before "Saturday Night Live," there was the comedic duo Nichols & May. Elaine May and Mike Nichols were renowned for both their social satire and their incredible improv ability, which they often brought right into American homes via programs like "The Jack Paar Show." Along with Nichols, May honed her talent at Chicago's Compass Players, the troupe that would later evolve into Second City. Hide Caption 4 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Moms Mabley – Considering the early trials Jackie "Moms" Mabley had to overcome, her enduring and groundbreaking career in comedy is all the more impressive. After starting off in vaudeville in 1920s New York, she expanded to the silver screen and became the first female comedian to perform at the Apollo Theater. Before Phyllis Diller put on her fright wig and sack dress, Mabley was making audiences double over with her bawdy sense of humor that included frank talk about race. Mabley's talent wasn't widely recognized until the '60s; she died in 1975. Hide Caption 5 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Carol Burnett – Can your favorite TV series claim a run of 11 years, with an average of 30 million people tuning in every week? "The Carol Burnett Show" can. The variety show is considered by Time magazine to be one of the 100 best TV shows ever, although when it aired in 1967, Burnett was just trying to bring together all her gifts -- for comedy, acting and song -- into one entertaining dish. The result was a TV classic. Hide Caption 6 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Gilda Radner, Jane Curtin – In 1975, "Saturday Night Live" debuted and introduced viewers to history-making comedians like Gilda Radner, left, and Jane Curtin, who were part of the original "SNL" cast. The duo put in place some of the most iconic sketches to date, from the Coneheads to Baba Wawa. Post-"SNL," both were poised for screen success, but Radner's career was cut short by her death in 1986. Curtin went on to star in sitcoms like "Kate & Allie" and "3rd Rock from the Sun." Hide Caption 7 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Phyllis Diller – Comedic actresses like Zooey Deschanel aren't exaggerating when they say they owe their careers to the great Phyllis Diller. She got her start in stand-up in the mid-'50s and could be considered one of the funniest members of the women's lib movement, breaking the housewife free from the home and giving her a full voice on stage. "She paved the way for everybody," talent agent Fred Wostbrock said on Diller's death in 2012. Hide Caption 8 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Elayne Boosler – When Elayne Boosler arrived on the stage in the '80s, it seemed she'd been sworn in to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth. With a crystal-clear voice and a rapid-fire delivery, Boosler was an eviscerating cultural and political commentator who knew how to land a joke. Condoms, crime, Republicans -- you could get all of that and more in one sitting. In 1985, she pulled her own funds together to craft "Party of One," making her the first woman to get her own hour-long TV comedy special. Hide Caption 9 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Betty White, Bea Arthur – Bea Arthur, right, was in her 50s when she starred in the '70s sitcom "Maude." The groundbreaking show eagerly charged into new territory, including a pivotal episode in which Maude decides to have an abortion. Between that comedy, and what followed with Arthur's Dorothy Zbornak on "The Golden Girls," Arthur's death in 2009 was deeply felt. In Arthur's absence, her "Golden Girls" co-star Betty White has pushed forward, becoming the rare woman in entertainment who's successfully working well into her 90s. Hide Caption 10 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Rita Rudner – Some comics make the mistake of equating vulgarity with humor, but Rita Rudner is one of the prime examples that clean can also be funny. Born in Miami, Rudner moved to New York as a teen initially to work as a dancer but then moved over to comedy in her mid 20s. By 1990, when she produced her second TV comedy special, "Born to Be Mild," there was no denying Rudner had earned her place in comedy's canon -- and she didn't have to curse anyone out to do it. Hide Caption 11 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Lily Tomlin – Lily Tomlin's status as a comedic legend hasn't budged a bit. It all started with 1969's "Laugh-In," in which Tomlin gave us characters like the semi-creepy 6-year-old Edith Ann and the snippy phone operator Ernestine. Tomlin has done tons -- and won plenty of accolades for it, from the Emmys to the Tonys -- but we'll always have a special place in our heart for her 1980 workplace comedy, "Nine to Five." Hide Caption 12 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Roseanne Barr – In 1988, Roseanne Barr thought it was high time the TV mom got a makeover. Doing away with the pristine versions networks had handed out for years, Barr brought us Roseanne Conner, a sarcastic but loving mother whose blue-collar family was exactly what viewers wanted. With her stand-up background, Barr was 100% frank -- both in the fictional sitcom and behind the scenes. The show became No. 1 in the Nielsen ratings in its second season and stayed in the top spots for most of its nine-season run. Hide Caption 13 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes initially took a detour into government work before she found her voice in comedy. Sticking to her ethos of authenticity, Sykes has earned respect and admiration from comedians and the public alike for comedy that always features her distinctive point of view. While also being an accomplished writer (she's worked on quips for her own sitcoms and series like "The Chris Rock Show") and an actor (nod to "Curb Your Enthusiasm"), Sykes is also a stand-up natural. In 2009, she became the first openly gay comedian and the first African American woman to host the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Hide Caption 14 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Julia Louis-Dreyfus got her start on "Saturday Night Live," but it's her role as the sole lead female character on the iconic '90s comedy "Seinfeld" that stands out the most. Initially, Louis-Dreyfus' Elaine didn't exist, but it was decided that the show needed a woman's voice. "We had a very vague idea of Elaine," "Seinfeld" co-creator Jerry Seinfeld told The New York Times in 1993. "But once Julia walked in, we knew who Elaine was. We created her together." Louis-Dreyfus has since been in other hits, including HBO's "Veep." Hide Caption 15 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Whoopi Goldberg – Native New Yorker Whoopi Goldberg got her start on the opposite coast. With her young daughter in tow, Goldberg headed for San Francisco in the '70s, where she joined an improv group and conducted an award-winning one-woman show. In the mid-'80s, Goldberg returned to New York, where she created the incisive Broadway production "The Spook Show." The beauty of Goldberg's humor about American life is in its insight, a quality she also brought to the screen in a number of acting roles. Not limited to comedy, Goldberg is a member of the prestigious EGOT club , meaning she's won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. Hide Caption 16 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Ellen DeGeneres – Right from the beginning, Ellen DeGeneres had a way of taking the realities of life and filtering them through a snappy sense of humor. DeGeneres was bubbly and warm, and her brand of accessible comedy was a perfect fit for network television. It was there, while starring on her '90s sitcom "Ellen," that DeGeneres made a pioneering move: She became the first lead on a sitcom to come out as gay. Hide Caption 17 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Margaret Cho – Comedy has always been a tool for the politically frustrated and socially conscious, but few have wielded their humor like Margaret Cho. After a difficult childhood, Cho began performing as a stand-up comedian when she was just 16. By her 20s, her work had led to appearances on Arsenio Hall's late-night show and a sitcom of her own: ABC's short-lived "All-American Girl." That series didn't pan out, but the rough patch that followed only made Cho sharper and more insistent on keeping her perspective as a woman, and a Korean-American, intact. When she returned with the powerful one-woman show "I'm the One That I Want" in 1999, she'd established her voice as one of the most vital in the business, and she did it on her own terms. Hide Caption 18 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Janeane Garofalo – For some of you, the '90s is nothing without the image of a brunette Janeane Garofalo in specs and Doc Martens, sardonically commenting on the culture of the day. Although Garofalo began her stand-up career in the late '80s, it felt like she was born to wryly carry us through the decade that followed. With credits that include "The Ben Stiller Show," "Reality Bites," "The Larry Sanders Show" and "Saturday Night Live," Garofalo's comedy helped define a generation. Hide Caption 19 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Kathy Griffin – There are only three women who have won Grammy awards for solo comedy albums, and Kathy Griffin is one of them. (She's in great company; the other two are Whoopi Goldberg and Lily Tomlin.) From the stage to the screen, Griffin's voice has become one of the most recognizable of the past two decades. She has been adaptable in a changing industry, shifting from sitcom to reality TV with her award-winning "My Life on the D-List," and unapologetic about her sense of humor and her activism. Hide Caption 20 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Chelsea Handler – Chelsea Handler may have wanted to be an actress when she was younger, but we can't imagine this outsized personality pretending to be anyone else. Raunchy, outspoken and completely unbothered by others' opinions, Handler started out in stand-up but soon became appointment viewing during the notoriously male-dominated late night TV bloc with E!'s "Chelsea Lately." These days you'll find Handler on Netflix with the series "Chelsea." Hide Caption 21 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – Despite starting off with two incredibly funny women, "Saturday Night Live" has had its problems with cast diversity. But starting in the mid-'90s and leading right on up through the aughts, "SNL" was on fire. Thanks to creative minds like Tina Fey, left, and Amy Poehler, as well as Molly Shannon, Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch, Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig, this was an era when "SNL" was not to be missed. You want to talk about groundbreaking? See the work that Fey and Poehler pulled off during the 2008 presidential campaign; those clips are going in the vault for future generations. Hide Caption 22 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Tig Notaro – In August 2012, Tig Notaro did something that redefined what it means to be a woman in comedy. She took the stage at the Largo in Los Angeles for a stand-up set and opened with, "Good evening. Hello. I have cancer." Notaro had just been diagnosed with stage 2 cancer in both breasts, and, as she described to The New Yorker , "It felt so silly and irrelevant to think about ... observational jokes ... in light of what was going on with me." So instead, she turned her 30 minute set into a revolutionary performance on illness, pain and the human will -- showing in the process that sometimes the best comedy isn't the kind that makes you laugh, but connects you with others. Hide Caption 23 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Amy Schumer – Known for her smart, raunchy, no-holds-barred comedy, Amy Schumer is one of the newest reigning queens of American humor. After creating the popular Comedy Central series "Inside Amy Schumer," the blockbuster success "Trainwreck" and the best-seller "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo," in 2016 Schumer became the first woman to ever make Forbes' highest-paid comedians list Hide Caption 24 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Sarah Silverman – The only thing guaranteed when Sarah Silverman does stand-up is that something outlandish, and probably offensive, will come flying out of her mouth. Silverman honed her talent in the writers' room of "Saturday Night Live" in the early '90s before landing some on-camera work of her own. Roles in movies like "Bulworth" and "There's Something About Mary" helped increase her visibility, but it was her 2005 one-woman show, "Jesus Is Magic," that cemented her place as a force to be reckoned with. Hide Caption 25 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Lena Dunham – If you're a casual observer of culture, you may mistake Lena Dunham as just the "Girls" star who seems to frequently -- and controversially -- find herself apologizing for verbal misfires. But Dunham's daring approach to authenticity is exactly what makes her groundbreaking. Her commitment to honest, unflinching truth and the humor that can be found there has most readily been seen in "Girls," the HBO series that Dunham created, co-produced and starred in that's ending its run this year. "Lena's unique lack of vanity or shame allows us to consider that we may also be able to accept and express ourselves fully," actress Claire Danes wrote of Dunham in Time magazine . "This is not only impressive, it's important." Hide Caption 26 of 27 Photos: Groundbreaking women in American comedy Issa Rae – Comedy is the calling card of the unconventional, and few have broken the mold like rising comedic talent Issa Rae. The 32-year-old artist got her start by bringing to the forefront an underrepresented character in comedy: the "Awkward Black Girl," whose "Misadventures" Rae chronicled in web series before she developed the lauded HBO comedy "Insecure." With her Web series, new TV show, and memoir, New York Magazine observed, Rae has offered a sort of "mission statement: to depict black women as imperfect subjects, worthy of fascination, with precise, observational humor." Hide Caption 27 of 27

"Comedy has always played a big part in pop culture and the way we see history. It's more of a mirror to society and more of an honest reflection of history than history, sometimes," Silverman told CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

For example, there was a time when the transgender community was rarely acknowledged, she said. What's changed over time is people started talking about the community and its experiences, she said.

"If you look at all things that were at one time taboo and aren't anymore, the change is that it became a topic of discussion," she said.

"If you look at the trans community, these people always existed; they just were living in personal hells where they couldn't expose themselves," she said. "What it took was -- and it continues to take -- is that it just becomes part of a conversation and then it's not so crazy anymore."

... And depression is one of those topics

When it comes to dealing with depression and anxiety, Silverman is fond of quoting Mister Rogers, who once said , "Whatever is mentionable can be more manageable."

It's something she learned over time coping with depression, starting when she was a teenager in New Hampshire. She has several ways of describing depression and how it's different from grief or sadness. To her, it's an instant "chemical change," like a "cloud covering the sun" or a sudden onset of the flu.

"My perspective of the world changed about three degrees, and everything I saw was different," she told NPR's "Fresh Air." "I had been an extremely social person with best friends and the class clown. And all of that meant nothing, suddenly. I didn't see any reason -- being with friends felt like a burden."

She was initially prescribed four Xanax four times a day. She said she found a new psychologist and eventually stabilized after tapering off her medication. She channeled those experiences into playing her character, Laney, in "I Smile Back."

"She really lives entirely in anxiety, in that state we all get in occasionally of 'what if?'" she told Amanpour. "We tell ourselves horror stories and that's anxiety... and there's no space for anything else."

But treatment is a lifelong process -- a commitment, even -- of adjusting medication if need be and finding the right person to talk to.

"We drive every kind of car before we pick a car. Plan on seeing 12 different therapists before you find one. It's important," she told James Lipton , host of "Inside the Actor's Studio."

"People say I can't afford therapy. Get a shittier car -- it's important."

You can't have the highs without the lows

Even if you take your medication and regularly visit a therapist, the mood swings never go away, Silverman said. But you learn how to manage them.

Silverman started experiencing panic attacks as an adult after she started working as a writer at "Saturday Night Live."

"I remember thinking I want to move home to New Hampshire. ... You just want to go home, and you don't want to do anything scary. And then I found a woman who put me on a pill called Klonopin that all it does is block panic attacks. And that really saved my life in that I was able to go to work at 'Saturday Night Live' and exist through each day while I was figuring this out," she told NPR.

Silverman said she has been on a low dose of Zoloft since 1994, what she calls a "godsend." It doesn't make her numb but it helps keep panic at bay.

JUST WATCHED How personal turmoil shaped comedy's greats Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH How personal turmoil shaped comedy's greats 01:20

"It was the perfect fit for me, and I feel like I can live life," she told NPR. "It wasn't something where, like, now I'm happy. I'm very lucky in that I still experience highs and lows. And I think those lows are important. But I am not totally paralyzed, and, you know, it keeps me from just complete staid paralysis."

It's OK to tell girl jokes

When Silverman started in comedy the men around her held up Paula Poundstone as the exemplar female comedian because any man could take her material and be just as funny, she told NPR.

"She's not talking about tampons and stuff," she said. "And I really took that as truth. I just accepted it as the way things were and that that was cool."

Over time, she came to see the value in sharing her experiences. And she found an audience for them. "Comedy is talking about my own experience, and I'm a woman. And that's my experience. And just because it isn't yours doesn't invalidate it."

Embrace the quiet moments

From comedian Gary Shandling, who gave Silverman a shot on his popular HBO 1990s comedy, "The Larry Sanders Show," Silverman learned not to fear the quiet moment.

The context for Silverman was onstage, but it's a skill that could apply in everyday life.

"He really taught me to find comfort in the quiet moments," she told "Inside the Actor's Studio." "The moments between the jokes, the setup, the punchline ... can be just as powerful and say just as much as words."