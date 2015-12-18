Mother Teresa to become a saint after Pope Francis recognizes 2nd miracle

Story highlights A Holy See spokesman says she should be proclaimed a saint in September

Deceased Pope John Paul II beatified her in 2003

Rome (CNN) Pope Francis has recognized a second miracle attributed to Mother Teresa, paving her way to sainthood.

Catholics believe a saint is someone who lived a holy life and who's already in heaven. Saints are considered role models for people still on Earth, and are believed to be capable of interceding with God on someone's behalf when a request for help is made in prayer. In most cases, two miracles are required to canonize a Catholic saint.

In this case, a Brazilian man with multiple brain tumors was healed after loved ones prayed to Mother Teresa to heal him, Avvenire reported.

Holy See spokesman Thomas Rosica said in a tweet that Mother Teresa should be canonized, or pronounced a saint, in September.

