Breaking News

ISIS goes global: 143 attacks in 29 countries have killed 2,043

By Tim Lister, Ray Sanchez, Mark Bixler, Sean O'Key, Michael Hogenmiller and Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

Updated 3:02 PM ET, Mon January 16, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

key

This story is periodically updated with new information. The most recent update published on July 25, 2016.

(CNN)Since declaring its caliphate in June 2014, the self-proclaimed Islamic State has conducted or inspired more than 140 terrorist attacks in 29 countries other than Iraq and Syria, where its carnage has taken a much deadlier toll. Those attacks have killed at least 2,043 people and injured thousands more.

It can be difficult to divine the precise role that international terrorists play in this or that attack. For example, the person who killed four U.S. Marines and a sailor in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in July 2015 was "motivated by foreign terrorist organization propaganda," FBI Director James Comey said, though he added that it's hard to say which terrorist group motivated the killer.
It also can be hard to get precise information about some attacks, but it's clear the deadly tentacles of ISIS have spread quickly from the terrorist group's epicenter in Iraq and Syria to points around the globe.
    Here's a look at terrorist attacks outside Iraq and Syria believed to have been inspired or conducted by ISIS or its regional affiliates, along with context about the known connections to ISIS:

    NORTH AMERICA

    Read More
    October 20, 2014 -- Martin Rouleau-Couture runs over two soldiers, killing one, outside a government office in Saint-Jean-sur-Richilieu, Quebec. Rouleau-Couture had converted to Islam and expressed support for ISIS online. He may have been responding to ISIS spokesman Abu Muhammad al-Adnani's call to arms, according to the Institute for the Study of War. ISIS mentioned Rouleau-Couture in its English-language magazine Dabiq, claiming the attack resulted from Adnani's call. It also included a picture of Rouleau-Couture in the magazine. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    October 22, 2014 -- Gunman Michael Zehaf-Bibeau opens fire at Canada's National War Memorial and Parliament Hill in Ottawa, killing army reservist Cpl. Nathan Cirillo. Zehaf-Bibeau is killed by House of Commons Sergeant-at-Arms Kevin Vickers. Two others, including a security guard, are injured. ISIS mentioned Zehaf-Bibeau in Dabiq, claiming that the attack was the "direct result of (Adnani's) call to action," the Institute for the Study of War reported. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    October 23, 2014 -- A man with a hatchet attacks four police officers in New York. Police said the attacker, a U.S. citizen named Zale Thompson, was self-radicalized. Thompson had searched online for information on beheadings, al Qaeda, ISIS and al Shabaab, according to police. ISIS mentioned Thompson in Dabiq, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    May 3, 2015 -- Two men open fire outside a Prophet Mohammed cartoon contest in a Dallas suburb. The gunmen, Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi, wound a security guard before police shoot and kill them. Simpson linked himself to ISIS in a tweet posted before the attack, according to a federal law enforcement source.
    The keynote speaker at the event was right-wing Dutch politician Geert Wilders, who was on an al Qaeda hit list. At least one of the gunmen appeared to have been in contact with an ISIS operative in Syria via social media. ISIS claimed responsibility, describing the attackers as "soldiers of the caliphate," according to the Institute for the Study of War. The institute described the attack as "ISIS-inspired," and U.S. officials said the group probably was being "opportunistic" in claiming responsibility. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    November 4, 2015 -- University of California, Merced, student Faisal Mohammad stabs four people before being shot to death by police. Authorities initially said the attack was simply the work of a disgruntled student, but the FBI concluded four months later that Mohammad had looked at ISIS and other terrorist websites and propaganda before the attack. The agency concluded the attack appeared to be terror-inspired, but said "it may never be possible to definitively determine why he chose to attack people on the UC Merced campus." None of the stabbing victims died.
    December 2, 2015 -- Tashfeen Malik and her husband, Syed Rizwan Farook, shoot 14 people to death and injure 21 others at a gathering of local government health workers in San Bernardino, California. Malik and Farook are gunned down in a shootout with law enforcement.
    Malik pledged allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Facebook, three U.S. officials familiar with the investigation told CNN.
    The husband-and-wife team had developed extremist views as early as 2013, a time that predates the rise of ISIS, FBI Director Comey has said. And Farook tried to contact other terrorist groups, a senior law enforcement official said.
    "Individuals inspired by the Islamic State of Iraq and al Sham (ISIS) and with links to al Qaeda conducted the terrorist attack," according to the Institute for the Study of War. "This attack was the first al Qaeda- or ISIS-related in the U.S. by a skilled shooter team using both guns and explosives." The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    Police officers stand guard as they investigate a suspicious vehicle in Redlands, California, on Wednesday, December 2, after a mass shooting in nearby San Bernardino in which 14 people died and 21 were injured. The shooting took place at the Inland Regional Center, where employees with the county health department were attending a holiday event. The two shooters -- Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik -- were fatally shot in a gun battle with police hours after the initial incident. Farook worked for the county health department.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    Police officers stand guard as they investigate a suspicious vehicle in Redlands, California, on Wednesday, December 2, after a mass shooting in nearby San Bernardino in which 14 people died and 21 were injured. The shooting took place at the Inland Regional Center, where employees with the county health department were attending a holiday event. The two shooters -- Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik -- were fatally shot in a gun battle with police hours after the initial incident. Farook worked for the county health department.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 29
    A police officer places a marker along East San Bernardino Avenue, near where the shootout occurred.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    A police officer places a marker along East San Bernardino Avenue, near where the shootout occurred.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 29
    Law enforcement officers search a residential area for suspects who fled after the shooting.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    Law enforcement officers search a residential area for suspects who fled after the shooting.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 29
    Police search for the suspects in San Bernardino.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    Police search for the suspects in San Bernardino.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 29
    The residential area was not far from where the shooting occurred.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    The residential area was not far from where the shooting occurred.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 29
    Law enforcement officers search a neighborhood in San Bernardino.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    Law enforcement officers search a neighborhood in San Bernardino.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 29
    A police officer loads his weapon while pursuing suspects.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    A police officer loads his weapon while pursuing suspects.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 29
    A SWAT team mobilizes during the search.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    A SWAT team mobilizes during the search.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 29
    People pray on the San Bernardino Golf Course, across the street from where the shooting took place.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    People pray on the San Bernardino Golf Course, across the street from where the shooting took place.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 29
    Heavily armed law enforcement officers swarmed the area where the shooting occurred.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    Heavily armed law enforcement officers swarmed the area where the shooting occurred.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 29
    People leave a community center after reuniting with friends and family in the aftermath of the shootings.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    People leave a community center after reuniting with friends and family in the aftermath of the shootings.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 29
    A woman is comforted near the scene of the shooting.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    A woman is comforted near the scene of the shooting.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 29
    A police helicopter hovers around the Inland Regional Center.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    A police helicopter hovers around the Inland Regional Center.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 29
    Luis Gutierrez gets emotional as he talks about his wife who works in the facility and saw a gunman, according to Los Angeles Times photographer Marcus Yam.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    Luis Gutierrez gets emotional as he talks about his wife who works in the facility and saw a gunman, according to Los Angeles Times photographer Marcus Yam.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 29
    Two women speak with a firefighter at a triage area near the scene.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    Two women speak with a firefighter at a triage area near the scene.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 29
    Police stand guard outside of the emergency room at the Loma Linda University Medical Center, where some of the victims were being treated.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    Police stand guard outside of the emergency room at the Loma Linda University Medical Center, where some of the victims were being treated.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 29
    Police escort civilians away from the site of the shooting.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    Police escort civilians away from the site of the shooting.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 29
    People walk away from the scene. It is unclear how many people were at the facility at the time of the shooting.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    People walk away from the scene. It is unclear how many people were at the facility at the time of the shooting.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 29
    Police in SWAT gear secure the area.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    Police in SWAT gear secure the area.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 29
    Two women embrace at a community center where family members were gathering to pick up people from the scene.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    Two women embrace at a community center where family members were gathering to pick up people from the scene.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 29
    People gather at the San Bernardino Golf Course.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    People gather at the San Bernardino Golf Course.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 29
    People talk to police at the golf course.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    People talk to police at the golf course.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 29
    A woman is wheeled away on a stretcher.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    A woman is wheeled away on a stretcher.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 29
    People are moved away from the area by bus.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    People are moved away from the area by bus.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 29
    Police and fire personnel are seen near the site of the shooting.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    Police and fire personnel are seen near the site of the shooting.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 29
    A crowd gathers behind the police line.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    A crowd gathers behind the police line.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 29
    Ambulances pull out of a staging area near the Inland Regional Center.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    Ambulances pull out of a staging area near the Inland Regional Center.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 29
    A SWAT vehicle carries police officers.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    A SWAT vehicle carries police officers.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 29
    SWAT teams and a bomb squad were working to clear the buildings where the shootings took place.
    Photos: San Bernardino shooting
    SWAT teams and a bomb squad were working to clear the buildings where the shootings took place.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 29
    38 san bernardino shooting 1202RESTRICTED 02 SB shooting 120332 san bernardino shooting 120233 san bernardino shooting 120234 san bernardino shooting 120227 san bernardino shooting 1202 RESTRICTED30 san bernardino shooting 120229 san bernardino shooting 1202 RESTRICTED07 san bernardino shooting 1202 RESTRICTED13 san bernardino shooting 120228 san bernardino shooting 120218 san bernardino shooting 120222 san bernardino shooting 120224 san bernardino shooting 1202 RESTRICTED14 san bernardino shooting 120223 san bernardino shooting 120205 san bernadino shooting 120206 san bernardino shooting 120208 san bernardino shooting 120220 san bernardino shooting 120212 san bernardino shooting 120217 san bernardino shooting 120203 SB shooting 120319 san bernardino shooting 120209 san bernardino shooting 120211 san bernardino shooting 120221 san bernardino shooting 120216 san bernardino shooting 120210 san bernardino shooting 1202
    January 8, 2016 -- A man identified as Edward Archer is arrested after a Philadelphia police officer is shot and wounded. Officer Jesse Hartnett was hit three times and suffered "some very serious injuries that will require multiple surgeries," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said. Despite being seriously injured, Hartnett got out of his patrol car and shot the assailant, who later was apprehended by other officers, Ross said.
    Archer claims to have committed the attack on ISIS' behalf, telling police: "I pledge my allegiance to the Islamic State, and that's why I did what a did." Archer has a criminal history and impending court appearances. He had traveled to Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
    June 12, 2016 -- A gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The shooter, Omar Mateen, was killed by police three hours after taking hostages in the club. Mateen was a 27-year old U.S. citizen of Afghan descent who pledged allegiance to ISIS in a 911 phone call during the siege. Subsequent analysis of his computer shows he was also an admirer of al Qaeda cleric Anwar al Awlaki.
    President Obama said there was no evidence the attacker was under direction from a terrorist network, or carrying out any group's larger plot. ISIS media outlet Al-Bayan later described Mateen as "one of the soldiers of the Caliphate in America," but the group provided no evidence of communication with the attacker. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

    EUROPE

    May 24, 2014 --Three people are killed and another seriously injured in a shooting at the Jewish Museum in Brussels, Belgium. The suspect was identified as Mehdi Nemmouche, a 29-year-old Frenchman from Roubaix in the Pas-de-Calais region of northern France. Nemmouche, who had spent a year in Syria, is a radicalized Islamist, according to the chief prosecutor of Paris.
    Nemmouche was arrested with a Kalashnikov, a handgun, an audio recording claiming responsibility and a white sheet emblazoned with the name of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    December 20, 2014 - A man stabs three police officers in the French city of Tours. The attacker was a 20-year-old French citizen who was born in Burundi. He was shot dead by police. CNN terrorism analyst Paul Cruickshank reported that the attacker had posted the ISIS flag on his Facebook page. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    January 9, 2015 - Amedy Coulibaly is killed during a police rescue operation to end his siege at a kosher grocery store in Paris. Authorities say he killed four hostages. He allegedly shot a Paris policewoman the previous day. Coulibaly had pledged his allegiance to ISIS in a video made before the attack. He was a friend of Said and Cherif Kouachi, who killed 12 people two days earlier in an attack on the offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris. Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula claimed responsibility for the attack at Charlie Hebdo.
    Pro-ISIS sources circulated a video in which Coulibaly pledged allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in front of an ISIS flag, according to the Institute for the Study of War. Investigators found ISIS flags, automatic weapons, detonators and cash in an apartment rented by Coulibaly outside Paris. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    A police officer closes the bullet ridden door next to a body lying in a kosher grocery store in the Paris neighborhood of Porte de Vincennes on Friday, January 9. Amedy Coulibaly -- the man who authorities believe killed a policewoman Thursday south of Paris -- was killed when police stormed the store. A search is underway for suspected accomplice, a woman identified as Hayat Boumeddiene. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery
    A police officer closes the bullet ridden door next to a body lying in a kosher grocery store in the Paris neighborhood of Porte de Vincennes on Friday, January 9. Amedy Coulibaly -- the man who authorities believe killed a policewoman Thursday south of Paris -- was killed when police stormed the store. A search is underway for suspected accomplice, a woman identified as Hayat Boumeddiene.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    Forensics investigators gather outside the grocery store. French President Francois Hollande said four people were killed.
    Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery
    Forensics investigators gather outside the grocery store. French President Francois Hollande said four people were killed.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    French police escort hostages away from the grocery store. At least 10 hostages managed to escape, according to a Paris police union spokesman.
    Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery
    French police escort hostages away from the grocery store. At least 10 hostages managed to escape, according to a Paris police union spokesman.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    Coulibaly was one of two people wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a police officer south of Paris on Thursday, January 8. French authorities released photographs of Coulibaly, right, and Boumeddiene after the shooting.
    Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery
    Coulibaly was one of two people wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a police officer south of Paris on Thursday, January 8. French authorities released photographs of Coulibaly, right, and Boumeddiene after the shooting.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    Police mobilize at the scene in Paris. One of the hostages told CNN affiliate BFMTV that the gunman started shooting &quot;as soon as he got inside&quot; and killed two customers.
    Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery
    Police mobilize at the scene in Paris. One of the hostages told CNN affiliate BFMTV that the gunman started shooting "as soon as he got inside" and killed two customers.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    A police officer is seen at the scene of the standoff. Police union spokesman Pascal Disand said the hostage-taker, Amedy Coulibaly, demanded freedom for Cherif and Said Kouachi, the suspects in Wednesday&#39;s massacre at the Charlie Hebdo magazine office in Paris, who were simultaneously involved in a standoff wiith police northeast of Paris. Disand said the brothers and Coulibaly were part of the same jihadist groups.
    Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery
    A police officer is seen at the scene of the standoff. Police union spokesman Pascal Disand said the hostage-taker, Amedy Coulibaly, demanded freedom for Cherif and Said Kouachi, the suspects in Wednesday's massacre at the Charlie Hebdo magazine office in Paris, who were simultaneously involved in a standoff wiith police northeast of Paris. Disand said the brothers and Coulibaly were part of the same jihadist groups.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    A security officer in Paris directs hostages to safety.
    Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery
    A security officer in Paris directs hostages to safety.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    Police forces launch an assault at the grocery store.
    Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery
    Police forces launch an assault at the grocery store.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    Large explosions could be heard around 5:10 p.m. (11:10 a.m ET).
    Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery
    Large explosions could be heard around 5:10 p.m. (11:10 a.m ET).
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    Police take position by the grocery store.
    Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery
    Police take position by the grocery store.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    Police ride on a truck bed near the grocery store.
    Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery
    Police ride on a truck bed near the grocery store.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    Police forces gather at the scene of the standoff.
    Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery
    Police forces gather at the scene of the standoff.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    People are led away by police from an area near the standoff.
    Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery
    People are led away by police from an area near the standoff.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    Vehicles are blocked on a road in Paris.
    Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery
    Vehicles are blocked on a road in Paris.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    Police arrive with guns at the scene of the grocery store standoff.
    Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery
    Police arrive with guns at the scene of the grocery store standoff.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    French police on the move near the grocery store.
    Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery
    French police on the move near the grocery store.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    A police officer gives instructions to local residents in Saint-Mande, which is near Porte de Vincennes.
    Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery
    A police officer gives instructions to local residents in Saint-Mande, which is near Porte de Vincennes.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    Police gather at the site of the standoff.
    Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery
    Police gather at the site of the standoff.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 18
    01 paris grocery 011002 paris grocery 011002 vincennes 0109paris officer killing suspects04 vincennes 010906 vincennes 010909 vincennes 010901 vincennes 010905 vincennes 010906 paris grocery 0109RESTRICTED 08 paris grocery 010901 paris grocery 010907 paris grocery 010902 paris grocery 010903 paris grocery 010909 paris grocery 010904 paris grocery 010905 paris grocery 0109
    February 14, 2015 - A gunman attacks a free speech forum featuring a controversial artist and then fires shots near a synagogue in Copenhagen, Denmark, killing two people and wounding five police officers. Police shoot and kill him. The man swore fidelity to Baghdadi before the shooting spree in a posting made on what was apparently his Facebook page. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    June 26, 2015 -- A man on France's terror watch list shoots selfies with the decapitated body of his boss before launching an attempted suicide attack at a U.S.-owned chemical factory near Lyon in southeastern France. Photos made with suspect Yassin Salhi's phone may have been intended to become part of a social media propaganda campaign for ISIS, said Paris prosecutor Francois Molins.
    The head was tied to the factory's fence, along with two flags bearing "the Islamist profession of faith," authorities said.
    "We can note that this perfectly matches ISIS' watchword, which regularly calls for committing terrorist attacks on the French territory, and to precisely slit the throats of the nonbelievers," Molins said. "The beheading also precisely recalls this terrorist organization's modus operandi." The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    September 2, 2015 - ISIS announces that its affiliate in the Caucasus had launched an attack on a Russian military facility in southern Dagestan, a troubled Russian republic, claiming a number of Russian soldiers were killed or injured. There is no independent confirmation of the attack.
    November 13, 2015 - A series of terror attacks in Paris kills at least 130 people and wounds more than 350 others. The attackers, armed with assault rifles and explosives, target six locations across the city -- including a soccer match as France plays world champion Germany and the Bataclan concert hall, where most of the fatalities occur. In an online statement distributed by supporters, ISIS said eight militants wearing explosive belts and armed with machine guns attacked precisely selected areas in the French capital. The Institute for the Study of War described the attacks as the terror group's "most sophisticated assault in the West to date." It was the worst violence in France since World War II. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    abrini info graphic
    Photos: Paris attack suspects: What we know
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    salah abdeslam info card
    Photos: Paris attack suspects: What we know
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    Paris Attack Suspect Abdelhamid Abbaoud
    Photos: Paris attack suspects: What we know
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Paris Attack suspect Bilal Hadfi
    Photos: Paris attack suspects: What we know
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Paris Attack suspect Ahmad Al Mohammad
    Photos: Paris attack suspects: What we know
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    Stade de Paris bomber, name unknown
    Photos: Paris attack suspects: What we know
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    Paris Attack Suspect Samy Amimour
    Photos: Paris attack suspects: What we know
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Paris Attack Suspect Foued Mohamed-Aggad
    Photos: Paris attack suspects: What we know
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    Paris Attack Suspect Ismael Mostefai
    Photos: Paris attack suspects: What we know
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    Paris Attack suspect Ibrahim Abdesalam
    Photos: Paris attack suspects: What we know
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    abrini info graphicsalah abdeslam info cardParis Attack Suspect Abdelhamid AbbaoudParis Attack suspect Bilal HadfiParis Attack suspect Ahmad Al MohammadStade de Paris bomber, name unknownParis Attack Suspect Samy AmimourParis Attack Suspect Foued Mohamed-AggadParis Attack Suspect Ismael MostefaiParis Attack suspect Ibrahim Abdesalam
    December 5, 2015 - A 29-year-old man attacks another man in the Leytonstone Underground station in London, England. He cut the man's throat in a "sawing motion," prosecutors said. The attacker was heard to shout, "This is for Syria, my Muslim brothers." Britain's Press Association said his cell phone contained images and flags associated with ISIS. Police said they were investigating the incident as a terrorist offense. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    December 30, 2015 - An ISIS affiliate in the Caucasus says it carried out a gun attack in the city of Derbent in Dagestan, claiming to have killed a "Russian intelligence officer." Reports from the region say a shooting at the ancient citadel in Derbent targeted a group of tourists and killed a security guard, injuring several others. The Islamic Emirate of the Caucasus pledged allegiance to ISIS in June 2015.
    January 7, 2016 - A man is shot dead by police in Paris as he wields a large knife outside a metro station. A Paris prosecutor later says the man -- thought to be Tunisian -- had a sketch of an ISIS flag and had pledged allegiance to ISIS leader Baghdadi. "We might be confronted to highly organized networks like the one in November or we could also run into an isolated attack by a person with psychological problems," says the prosecutor, Francois Molins.
    February 15, 2016 - The ISIS affiliate in the Caucasus claims a vehicle-suicide bombing at a police checkpoint in the Russian republic of Dagestan. The attack occurred in the city of Derbent. Local officials say two police were killed and 12 injured. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    March 19, 2016 - A suicide bomber strikes a busy tourist area in Istanbul, Turkey, killing four and hurting 36. Interior Minister Efkan Ala said the attacker is linked to ISIS. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    March 22, 2016 - Two explosions at Brussels airport and another at a subway station in the Maalbeek district of the Belgian capital leave at least 32 people dead and scores injured. In a statement posted online by several prominent supporters and by the ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency, ISIS claimed that its fighters carried out the attacks.
    March 30, 2016 - Two attacks in two days in the Russian republic of Dagestan are claimed by the ISIS affiliate. The first, on March 29, claims to have killed ten Russian soldiers near Kaspiysk; the following day a suicide attack on a police checkpoint kills several, according to the ISIS media office in the Caucasus. Russian officials acknowledge both attacks took place, but say casualties are much lower than claimed.
    June 13, 2016 - Larossi Abballa, a 25-year-old Islamic extremist, killed a police officer and his romantic partner in the town of Magnanville, west of Paris. In the midst of his attack, he pledged allegiance to ISIS via Facebook. Abballa had previously been convicted for jihadist activities and was under investigation by French authorities. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    June 28, 2016 - Three suicide bombers attack the Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul. They killed 44 people with gunfire and the explosions of powerful suicide vests. The incident marks the highest death toll in a terror attack against an airport. The perpetrators were identified by Turkish authorities as from the central Asian states of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, and from the Dagestan region of Russia. Turkish officials told CNN the three had been dispatched from ISIS' headquarters in Raqqa, Syria, and had occupied an apartment in Istanbul for a month before carrying out the attack. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS.
    July 14, 2016 - A French-Tunisian man drove a truck into crowds celebrating France's National Day in Nice, killing 84 people and injuring many more, investigators said.. At least ten children were among the dead. Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, who had no record of terrorist involvement, was shot dead by police after driving the truck more than one kilometer through crowds who had been watching a fireworks display on the Promenade des Anglais. The ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq described Bouhlel as "from the soldiers of the State."
    US Secretary of State John Kerry said later there was "no indication" that ISIS played a role in directing or ordering the Nice attack. But French prosecutor Francois Molins said Bouhlel had apparently planned the attack for several months and had "support and accomplices." The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    July 16, 2016 - A 17-year old Afghan launched a knife attack on passengers on a train in Germany. The ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq later claimed that Muhammad Riyad, who was shot dead by police after escaping from the train, "attacked the Crusader passengers with an axe and a knife." It later issued a video of Riyad in which he said he was a "soldier of the Caliphate" and would "carry out a martyrdom operation in Germany." The attack took place near the city of Wurzburg in Bavaria. Five people were wounded, one of them critically. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    People flee the scene of a terror attack at Istanbul&#39;s Ataturk airport on June 29. Turkish officials have strong evidence that ISIS leadership was involved in the planning of the attack, a senior government source told CNN. Officials believe the men -- identified by state media as being from Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan -- entered Turkey from the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa in Syria, bringing with them the suicide vests and bombs used in the attack, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/30/europe/turkey-istanbul-ataturk-airport-attack/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the source said.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    People flee the scene of a terror attack at Istanbul's Ataturk airport on June 29. Turkish officials have strong evidence that ISIS leadership was involved in the planning of the attack, a senior government source told CNN. Officials believe the men -- identified by state media as being from Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan -- entered Turkey from the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa in Syria, bringing with them the suicide vests and bombs used in the attack, the source said.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 25
    The ISIS militant group -- led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, pictured -- began as a splinter group of al Qaeda. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/29/world/meast/iraq-developments-roundup/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Its aim is to create an Islamic state,&lt;/a&gt; or caliphate, across Iraq and Syria. It is implementing Sharia law, rooted in eighth-century Islam, to establish a society that mirrors the region&#39;s ancient past. It is known for killing dozens of people at a time and carrying out public executions.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    The ISIS militant group -- led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, pictured -- began as a splinter group of al Qaeda. Its aim is to create an Islamic state, or caliphate, across Iraq and Syria. It is implementing Sharia law, rooted in eighth-century Islam, to establish a society that mirrors the region's ancient past. It is known for killing dozens of people at a time and carrying out public executions.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 25
    Kurdish Peshmerga fighters fire missiles during clashes with ISIS in Jalawla, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. That month, ISIS took control of Mosul and Tikrit, two major cities in northern Iraq.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Kurdish Peshmerga fighters fire missiles during clashes with ISIS in Jalawla, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. That month, ISIS took control of Mosul and Tikrit, two major cities in northern Iraq.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 25
    Traffic from Mosul lines up at a checkpoint in Kalak, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. Thousands of people &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/19/world/meast/christians-flee-mosul-iraq/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fled Mosul&lt;/a&gt; after it was overrun by ISIS.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Traffic from Mosul lines up at a checkpoint in Kalak, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. Thousands of people fled Mosul after it was overrun by ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 25
    ISIS fighters parade down an Iraqi street in this image released by the group in July 2014.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    ISIS fighters parade down an Iraqi street in this image released by the group in July 2014.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 25
    Aziza Hamid, a 15-year-old Iraqi girl, cries for her father while she and other Yazidi people are flown to safety after a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/11/world/gallery/kurdistan-rescue-mission-mount-sinjar/index.html&quot;&gt;dramatic rescue operation&lt;/a&gt; at Iraq&#39;s Mount Sinjar on August 11, 2014. A CNN crew &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/11/world/meast/iraq-rescue-mission/index.html&quot;&gt;was on the flight,&lt;/a&gt; which took diapers, milk, water and food to the site where as many as 70,000 people were trapped by ISIS. Only a few of them were able to fly back on the helicopter with the Iraqi Air Force and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Aziza Hamid, a 15-year-old Iraqi girl, cries for her father while she and other Yazidi people are flown to safety after a dramatic rescue operation at Iraq's Mount Sinjar on August 11, 2014. A CNN crew was on the flight, which took diapers, milk, water and food to the site where as many as 70,000 people were trapped by ISIS. Only a few of them were able to fly back on the helicopter with the Iraqi Air Force and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 25
    On August 19, 2014, American journalist James Foley &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/19/world/meast/isis-james-foley/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was decapitated by ISIS militants &lt;/a&gt;in a video posted on YouTube. A month later, they released videos showing the executions of American journalist Steven Sotloff and British aid worker David Haines.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    On August 19, 2014, American journalist James Foley was decapitated by ISIS militants in a video posted on YouTube. A month later, they released videos showing the executions of American journalist Steven Sotloff and British aid worker David Haines.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 25
    ISIS militants stand near the site of an airstrike near the Turkey-Syria border on October 23, 2014. The United States and several Arab nations &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/09/22/world/meast/u-s-airstrikes-isis-syria/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;began bombing ISIS targets in Syria&lt;/a&gt; to take out the group&#39;s ability to command, train and resupply its fighters.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    ISIS militants stand near the site of an airstrike near the Turkey-Syria border on October 23, 2014. The United States and several Arab nations began bombing ISIS targets in Syria to take out the group's ability to command, train and resupply its fighters.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 25
    A Kurdish marksman stands atop a building as he looks at the destroyed Syrian town of Kobani on January 30, 2015. After four months of fighting, Peshmerga forces &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/04/middleeast/kobani-syria-destruction/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;liberated the city&lt;/a&gt; from the grip of ISIS.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A Kurdish marksman stands atop a building as he looks at the destroyed Syrian town of Kobani on January 30, 2015. After four months of fighting, Peshmerga forces liberated the city from the grip of ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 25
    Safi al-Kasasbeh, right, receives condolences from tribal leaders at his home village near Karak, Jordan, on February 4, 2015. Al-Kasasbeh&#39;s son, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/03/world/gallery/jordanian-pilot-reaction/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jordanian pilot Moath al-Kasasbeh,&lt;/a&gt; was burned alive in a video that was released by ISIS militants. Jordan is one of a handful of Middle Eastern nations taking part in the U.S.-led military coalition against ISIS.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Safi al-Kasasbeh, right, receives condolences from tribal leaders at his home village near Karak, Jordan, on February 4, 2015. Al-Kasasbeh's son, Jordanian pilot Moath al-Kasasbeh, was burned alive in a video that was released by ISIS militants. Jordan is one of a handful of Middle Eastern nations taking part in the U.S.-led military coalition against ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 25
    In February 2015, British newspapers report the identity of &quot;Jihadi John,&quot; the disguised man with a British accent who had appeared in ISIS videos executing Western hostages. The militant was identified as Mohammed Emwazi, a Kuwaiti-born Londoner. On November 12, 2015, the Pentagon announced that Emwazi was in a vehicle &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/13/middleeast/jihadi-john-airstrike-target/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hit by a drone strike.&lt;/a&gt; ISIS later confirmed his death.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    In February 2015, British newspapers report the identity of "Jihadi John," the disguised man with a British accent who had appeared in ISIS videos executing Western hostages. The militant was identified as Mohammed Emwazi, a Kuwaiti-born Londoner. On November 12, 2015, the Pentagon announced that Emwazi was in a vehicle hit by a drone strike. ISIS later confirmed his death.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 25
    graphic warning - multiple images
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Hide Caption
    12 of 25
    In March 2015, ISIS released video and images of a man being thrown off a rooftop in Raqqa, Syria. In the last photograph, the man is seen face down, surrounded by a small crowd of men carrying weapons and rocks. The caption reads &quot;stoned to death.&quot; The victim was brutally killed &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/05/middleeast/isis-lgbt-persecution/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;because he was accused of being gay.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    In March 2015, ISIS released video and images of a man being thrown off a rooftop in Raqqa, Syria. In the last photograph, the man is seen face down, surrounded by a small crowd of men carrying weapons and rocks. The caption reads "stoned to death." The victim was brutally killed because he was accused of being gay.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 25
    An Iraqi soldier searches for ISIS fighters in Tikrit on March 30, 2015. Iraqi forces &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/31/middleeast/iraq-isis-tikrit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;retook the city&lt;/a&gt; after it had been in ISIS control since June 2014.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    An Iraqi soldier searches for ISIS fighters in Tikrit on March 30, 2015. Iraqi forces retook the city after it had been in ISIS control since June 2014.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 25
    In May 2015, ISIS took control of Palmyra, Syria, and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/15/middleeast/gallery/palmyra-ruins-syria/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;began to destroy ancient ruins and artifacts.&lt;/a&gt; The Temple of Bel is seen here after Syrian forces reclaimed the city in March 2016. ISIS has also &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/09/world/iraq-isis-heritage/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;destroyed other cultural sites&lt;/a&gt; in Syria and Iraq.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    In May 2015, ISIS took control of Palmyra, Syria, and began to destroy ancient ruins and artifacts. The Temple of Bel is seen here after Syrian forces reclaimed the city in March 2016. ISIS has also destroyed other cultural sites in Syria and Iraq.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 25
    Dead bodies lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/26/world/gallery/tunisia-terrorist-attack/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a gunman opened fire&lt;/a&gt; on June 26, 2015. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 38 people and wounded at least 36 others, many of them Western tourists. Two U.S. officials said they believed the attack might have been inspired by ISIS but not directed by it.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Dead bodies lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, after a gunman opened fire on June 26, 2015. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 38 people and wounded at least 36 others, many of them Western tourists. Two U.S. officials said they believed the attack might have been inspired by ISIS but not directed by it.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 25
    ISIS also claimed responsibility for what it called a suicide bombing &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/26/world/kuwait-mosque-attack/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;at the Al-Sadiq mosque&lt;/a&gt; in Kuwait City on June 26, 2015. At least 27 people were killed and at least 227 were wounded, state media reported at the time. The bombing came on the same day as the attack on the Tunisian beach.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    ISIS also claimed responsibility for what it called a suicide bombing at the Al-Sadiq mosque in Kuwait City on June 26, 2015. At least 27 people were killed and at least 227 were wounded, state media reported at the time. The bombing came on the same day as the attack on the Tunisian beach.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 25
    A man inspects the aftermath of a car bombing in Khan Bani Saad, Iraq, on July 18, 2015. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/18/middleeast/iraq-violence/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A suicide bomber with an ice truck,&lt;/a&gt; promising cheap relief from the scorching summer heat, lured more than 100 people to their deaths. ISIS claimed responsibility on Twitter.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A man inspects the aftermath of a car bombing in Khan Bani Saad, Iraq, on July 18, 2015. A suicide bomber with an ice truck, promising cheap relief from the scorching summer heat, lured more than 100 people to their deaths. ISIS claimed responsibility on Twitter.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 25
    Two women hold hands after an explosion in Suruc, Turkey, on July 20, 2015. The blast &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/22/world/turkey-suruc-explosion/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;occurred at the Amara Cultural Park,&lt;/a&gt; where a group was calling for help to rebuild the Syrian city of Kobani, CNN Turk reported. At least 32 people were killed and at least 100 were wounded in the bombing. Turkish authorities said they believed ISIS was involved in the explosion.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Two women hold hands after an explosion in Suruc, Turkey, on July 20, 2015. The blast occurred at the Amara Cultural Park, where a group was calling for help to rebuild the Syrian city of Kobani, CNN Turk reported. At least 32 people were killed and at least 100 were wounded in the bombing. Turkish authorities said they believed ISIS was involved in the explosion.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 25
    Spectators at the Stade de France in Paris run onto the soccer field after explosions were heard outside the stadium on November 13, 2015. Three teams of gun-wielding ISIS militants &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/17/europe/paris-attacks-at-a-glance/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hit six locations around the city,&lt;/a&gt; killing at least 129 people and wounding hundreds.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Spectators at the Stade de France in Paris run onto the soccer field after explosions were heard outside the stadium on November 13, 2015. Three teams of gun-wielding ISIS militants hit six locations around the city, killing at least 129 people and wounding hundreds.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 25
    Law enforcement officers search a residential area in San Bernardino, California, after a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/02/us/gallery/san-bernardino-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;mass shooting&lt;/a&gt; killed at least 14 people and injured 21 on December 2, 2015. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/03/us/san-bernardino-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The shooters&lt;/a&gt; -- Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik -- were fatally shot in a gunbattle with police hours after the initial incident. The couple supported ISIS and had been planning the attack for some time, investigators said.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Law enforcement officers search a residential area in San Bernardino, California, after a mass shooting killed at least 14 people and injured 21 on December 2, 2015. The shooters -- Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik -- were fatally shot in a gunbattle with police hours after the initial incident. The couple supported ISIS and had been planning the attack for some time, investigators said.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 25
    Members of Iraq&#39;s elite counterterrorism unit celebrate December 28, 2015, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/28/middleeast/iraq-military-retakes-ramadi/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;recapturing the city of Ramadi.&lt;/a&gt; The city fell to ISIS in May 2015.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Members of Iraq's elite counterterrorism unit celebrate December 28, 2015, after recapturing the city of Ramadi. The city fell to ISIS in May 2015.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 25
    Two wounded women sit in the airport in Brussels, Belgium, after two explosions rocked the facility on March 22, 2016. A subway station in the city &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/24/europe/brussels-investigation/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was also targeted in terrorist attacks&lt;/a&gt; that killed at least 30 people and injured hundreds more. Investigators say the suspects belonged to the same ISIS network that was behind the Paris terror attacks in November.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Two wounded women sit in the airport in Brussels, Belgium, after two explosions rocked the facility on March 22, 2016. A subway station in the city was also targeted in terrorist attacks that killed at least 30 people and injured hundreds more. Investigators say the suspects belonged to the same ISIS network that was behind the Paris terror attacks in November.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 25
    A boy walks past bloodstains and debris at a cafe in Balad, Iraq, that was attacked by ISIS gunmen on May 13, 2016. Twenty people were killed.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A boy walks past bloodstains and debris at a cafe in Balad, Iraq, that was attacked by ISIS gunmen on May 13, 2016. Twenty people were killed.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 25
    Iraqi government forces patrol in southern Falluja, Iraq, on June 10, 2016. In late June, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/26/middleeast/falluja-liberated-isis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a senior Iraqi general announced&lt;/a&gt; that the battle to reclaim Falluja from ISIS had been won.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Iraqi government forces patrol in southern Falluja, Iraq, on June 10, 2016. In late June, a senior Iraqi general announced that the battle to reclaim Falluja from ISIS had been won.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 25
    17 Istanbul Ataturk Airport ExplosionRESTRICTED 02 isis terror threat03 isis terror threat04 isis terror threat21 isis terror threat08 week in photos 0815James Foley Syria07 isis terror threat08 isis terror threatRESTRICTED 09 isis terror threat10 isis terror threatgraphic warning - multiple images11 isis terror threat12 isis terror threat13 isis terror threat14 isis terror threat15 isis terror threat16 isis terror threat17 isis terror threat18 isis terror threat19 isis terror threat20 isis terror threat01 isis terror threat01 baghdad coffee shop attack 051401 fallujah ISIS

    THE MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA

    September 20 or 21, 2014 - French citizen Herve Gourdel is abducted in the Tizi Ouzou region of Algeria, east of Algiers. An online video days later shows militants beheading him and pledging loyalty to ISIS. In the video, armed men claim to belong to Islamist militant group Jund al-Khilafah -- or Soldiers of the Caliphate -- in Algeria. They pledge allegiance to Baghdadi. Jund al-Khilafah "stated in a video released on September 22 that the kidnapping was their fulfilling the order of IS spokesman Abu Muhammad al-'Adnani to attack citizens of countries participating in the U.S.-led coalition against the IS," according to INSITE on Terrorism, a blog of the SITE Intelligence Group. ISIS does not acknowledge the group as an affiliate, and little is heard from the group after Gourdel's killing. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    January 27, 2015 - An attack on the luxury Corinthia Hotel in Tripoli, Libya, kills at least 10 people. The Libyan branch of ISIS claims responsibility for the assault, which killed five foreigners, including David Berry, an American security contractor.
    "The attack was an inflection in ISIS's Libya campaign, aimed at securing the cooperation of Islamist rebel groups in western Libya while slowly expanding ISIS's stronghold in the east," the Institute for the Study of War reported. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    January 29, 2015 - Car bombs and mortar rounds target army and police positions in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing at least 26 and wounding nearly 40 others. Ansar Beit al-Maqdis, a militant group that has pledged allegiance to ISIS, said via Twitter that it was behind the attacks. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    February 15, 2015 - ISIS releases a video it says shows the beheadings on a Libyan beach of 21 Coptic Christians who had been kidnapped in Egypt. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    February 20, 2015 - Three simultaneous suicide car bomb attacks kill at least 30 people and injure more than 40 others in Gobba, Libya. The Libyan branch of ISIS claims responsibility. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    March 18, 2015 - A terrorist attack on the landmark Bardo Museum in Tunis, Tunisia, leaves 23 dead, including many foreign tourists. Another 36 people are hospitalized, and eight others are treated and released. The siege ends when security forces kill two of the attackers. Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi later confirmed that a third person took part in the museum attack and got away.
    ISIS claimed responsibility. "The suicide gunmen attack on the Bardo Museum in Tunis ... demonstrates how the confluence of ISIS and al-Qaeda elements in North Africa may lead to emergent threats in the region," the Institute for the Study of War says.
    "While both groups recruit heavily from Tunisia, the al-Qaeda affiliated Uqba Ibn Nafaa Brigade is the country's strongest operational extremist group. However, the Bardo attack diverged from Uqba's usual pattern of attacking security forces near its mountainous stronghold in western Tunisia, indicating that ISIS-linked elements likely played some role in the operation." The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    People pray at the entrance gate of the Bardo Museum in Tunis, Tunisia, on Wednesday, March 18. Earlier in the day, at least 23 people were killed -- most of them tourists -- when gunmen opened fire in the museum.
    Photos: Gunmen attack Tunisian museum
    People pray at the entrance gate of the Bardo Museum in Tunis, Tunisia, on Wednesday, March 18. Earlier in the day, at least 23 people were killed -- most of them tourists -- when gunmen opened fire in the museum.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    A person is taken away on a stretcher outside the museum.
    Photos: Gunmen attack Tunisian museum
    A person is taken away on a stretcher outside the museum.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    Bullet holes are seen in a bus window near the museum.
    Photos: Gunmen attack Tunisian museum
    Bullet holes are seen in a bus window near the museum.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    A helicopter flies around the museum, which is housed in a 19th-century palace and describes itself as &quot;a jewel of Tunisian heritage.&quot; Its exhibits showcase Tunisian art, culture and history.
    Photos: Gunmen attack Tunisian museum
    A helicopter flies around the museum, which is housed in a 19th-century palace and describes itself as "a jewel of Tunisian heritage." Its exhibits showcase Tunisian art, culture and history.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    Tourists are moved away from the scene of the shooting.
    Photos: Gunmen attack Tunisian museum
    Tourists are moved away from the scene of the shooting.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi leaves a Tunis hospital after visiting those injured in the attack.
    Photos: Gunmen attack Tunisian museum
    Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi leaves a Tunis hospital after visiting those injured in the attack.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    Security forces patrol around the museum.
    Photos: Gunmen attack Tunisian museum
    Security forces patrol around the museum.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    The museum is evacuated by authorities. There was a significant number of foreign tourists at the museum at the time of the attack -- something that&#39;s not surprising, given its prominence in Tunisia and the fact that at least two cruise ships were docked in Tunis.
    Photos: Gunmen attack Tunisian museum
    The museum is evacuated by authorities. There was a significant number of foreign tourists at the museum at the time of the attack -- something that's not surprising, given its prominence in Tunisia and the fact that at least two cruise ships were docked in Tunis.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    A security officer holds his position near the museum.
    Photos: Gunmen attack Tunisian museum
    A security officer holds his position near the museum.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    Security forces secure the area around museum.
    Photos: Gunmen attack Tunisian museum
    Security forces secure the area around museum.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    Police arrest a man they believed to be suspicious.
    Photos: Gunmen attack Tunisian museum
    Police arrest a man they believed to be suspicious.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    Police in plainclothes stop a vehicle as they secure the area around the museum.
    Photos: Gunmen attack Tunisian museum
    Police in plainclothes stop a vehicle as they secure the area around the museum.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    Tunisian security forces secure the area around the museum.
    Photos: Gunmen attack Tunisian museum
    Tunisian security forces secure the area around the museum.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    Security forces take up position outside the museum.
    Photos: Gunmen attack Tunisian museum
    Security forces take up position outside the museum.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    Police take up position behind a car near the museum.
    Photos: Gunmen attack Tunisian museum
    Police take up position behind a car near the museum.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    Tunisia vigil 031808 tunisia 0318RESTRICTED 13 tunisia 0318RESTRICTED 10 tunisia 0318RESTRICTED 15 tunisia 0318RESTRICTED 14 tunisia 0318RESTRICTED 12 tunisia 031809 tunisia 031811 tunisia 031801 tunisia 0318RESTRICTED 06 tunisia 031805 tunisia 031802 tunisia 0318RESTRICTED 03 tunisia 0318RESTRICTED 04 tunisia 0318
    March 20, 2015 - Terrorists bomb two mosques in Sanaa, Yemen, killing 137 and wounding 357. ISIS claims responsibility for the attack. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    April 2015 - A Syrian teacher, identified as 39-year-old Shuja Gannun, is killed in Kahramanmaras, in southern Turkey. ISIS later said it had killed him, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks terrorist activity. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    April 12, 2015 - Militants aligned with ISIS take responsibility for attacks that killed at least 12 people in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. At least 45 people were injured. The assaults targeted a police station, a checkpoint and a highway. Ansar Beit al-Maqdis, an ISIS affiliate, claimed responsibility. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    April 19, 2015 - ISIS' media arm releases a video of operatives beheading two groups of prisoners, believed to include at least 30 Ethiopian Christians, at different locations in Libya. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one if its affiliates.
    May 22, 2015 - A suicide bomber kills 21 people at the Imam Ali mosque in Qudayh, Saudi Arabia. ISIS claims responsibility. ISIS affiliates launched the attack and others "in order to increase sectarian tension and undermine the Saudi-led Arab coalition," according to the Institute for the Study of War. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    Late May 2015 - A man disguised as a woman kills three people when he blows himself up outside a mosque in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. ISIS claimed responsibility. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    June 26, 2015 - A gunman kills at least 38 people and wounds about 40 others in an attack on a seaside resort in Sousse, Tunisia. ISIS claimed responsibility. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    People lay flowers on the beach in front of Hotel Riu Imperial Marhaba, in the coastal city of Sousse, Tunisia, on Saturday, June 27. Gunmen &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/26/africa/tunisia-terror-attack/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;killed at least 38 people at site&lt;/a&gt;, the same day terrorists lashed out brutally in France and bombed a mosque in Kuwait.
    Photos: Terrorist attack in Tunisia
    People lay flowers on the beach in front of Hotel Riu Imperial Marhaba, in the coastal city of Sousse, Tunisia, on Saturday, June 27. Gunmen killed at least 38 people at site, the same day terrorists lashed out brutally in France and bombed a mosque in Kuwait.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 14
    Tunisian police patrol the beach in front of the Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel on June 27.
    Photos: Terrorist attack in Tunisia
    Tunisian police patrol the beach in front of the Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel on June 27.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 14
    A Tunisian forensics expert inspects the beach on June 27.
    Photos: Terrorist attack in Tunisia
    A Tunisian forensics expert inspects the beach on June 27.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 14
    A young woman lays flowers at the scene of a shooting on June 27.
    Photos: Terrorist attack in Tunisia
    A young woman lays flowers at the scene of a shooting on June 27.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 14
    Tourists leave Tunisia at the Enfidha International airport a day after the attack.
    Photos: Terrorist attack in Tunisia
    Tourists leave Tunisia at the Enfidha International airport a day after the attack.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 14
    Tunisian security forces stand in front of Hotel Riu Imperial Marhaba on Friday, June 26.
    Photos: Terrorist attack in Tunisia
    Tunisian security forces stand in front of Hotel Riu Imperial Marhaba on Friday, June 26.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 14
    Tunisian security forces evacuate the hotel. At least one gunman was reportedly killed, according to the state-run TAP news agency.
    Photos: Terrorist attack in Tunisia
    Tunisian security forces evacuate the hotel. At least one gunman was reportedly killed, according to the state-run TAP news agency.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 14
    On its website, Hotel Riu Imperial Marhaba is described as an all-inclusive hotel with views of Port El Kantaoui.
    Photos: Terrorist attack in Tunisia
    On its website, Hotel Riu Imperial Marhaba is described as an all-inclusive hotel with views of Port El Kantaoui.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 14
    Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, third from right, arrives at the resort with Prime Minister Habib Essid, third from left, and Interior Minister Mohamed Najem Gharsalli, far left.
    Photos: Terrorist attack in Tunisia
    Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, third from right, arrives at the resort with Prime Minister Habib Essid, third from left, and Interior Minister Mohamed Najem Gharsalli, far left.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 14
    graphic warning - multiple images
    Photos: Terrorist attack in Tunisia
    Hide Caption
    10 of 14
    A medic stands next to the body of a tourist.
    Photos: Terrorist attack in Tunisia
    A medic stands next to the body of a tourist.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 14
    Dead bodies are seen on the beach.
    Photos: Terrorist attack in Tunisia
    Dead bodies are seen on the beach.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 14
    A Tunisian security member stands next to a swimming pool at the hotel.
    Photos: Terrorist attack in Tunisia
    A Tunisian security member stands next to a swimming pool at the hotel.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 14
    Tunisian medics stand near a tourist&#39;s body.
    Photos: Terrorist attack in Tunisia
    Tunisian medics stand near a tourist's body.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 14
    01 tunisia attack 062702 tunisia attack 062703 tunisia attack 062704 tunisia attack 062705 tunisia attack 062704 attack in tunisia 062605 attack in tunisia 062606 attack in tunisia 062607 attack in tunisia 0626graphic warning - multiple images08 attack in tunisia 062609 attack in tunisia 0626 RESTRICTED03 attack in tunisia 062610 attack in tunisia 0626
    June 26, 2015 - A bomb blast tears through the Imam Sadiq mosque during Friday prayers in Kuwait City, Kuwait, killing 27 people and wounding 227 others. ISIS claims responsibility for the suicide bombing. The assault was carried out by ISIS affiliate Wilayat Najd, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    June 29, 2015 - A car bomb in Sanaa, Yemen, injures at least 35 people, two critically. ISIS claims responsibility. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    July 1, 2015 - ISIS launches simultaneous attacks on five Egyptian military checkpoints in North Sinai, reportedly killing 17 Egyptian soldiers and injuring 30 others. According to the Egyptian military, 100 terrorists were killed. "ISIS likely seeks to reduce Egyptian security force positions in the Sinai in order to increase its freedom of maneuver as it escalates to more aggressive campaigns, potentially involving international targets such as the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) based in Sinai," the Institute for the Study of War reported. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    July 11, 2015 -- A car bomb explodes outside the Italian Consulate in Cairo, killing at least one person and injuring nine others. Various social media accounts belonging to ISIS supporters share a statement they say is from the terror group, claiming responsibility. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    July 20, 2015 -- A suicide bomber kills more than 30 people in Suruc, Turkey, near the border with Syria. At least 100 others were wounded. Turkish authorities said they believed ISIS played a role. The Institute for the Study of War described the attacker as a "suspected ISIS member." The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    July 23, 2015 -- At least five ISIS militants in northern Syria approach the border and fire on a Turkish border unit, killing a soldier and wounding two others, the Turkish military says. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    August 6, 2015 - An explosion rips through a mosque in the Asir region of southwestern Saudi Arabia, killing at least 13 people and injuring nine others. ISIS claims responsibility. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    August 12, 2015 - Images published online appear to show the body of Tomislav Salopek, a Croatian national, officials from various countries and the SITE Intelligence Group say. He is believed to have been beheaded. A group claiming to be ISIS' branch in the Sinai Peninsula had threatened to kill Salopek, who was abducted in Egypt, if Egypt didn't release female Muslim prisoners. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    September 2, 2015 -- At least 28 people are killed and dozens more wounded in two suicide bombings at the al-Moayyad mosque in Sanaa, Yemen. ISIS claims responsibility. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    September 24, 2015 - A bomb blast at the Al Bilaili mosque in Sanaa, Yemen, kills at least 29 people. ISIS claims responsibility. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    October 6, 2015 - Explosions rock a hotel in southern Yemen that houses members of deposed President Abdu Rabu Mansour Hadi's government. At least 15 people are reported killed. ISIS claims responsibility, though a Yemeni government minister blames Houthi rebels. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    October 10, 2015 - Two bombs explode at a peace rally in Ankara,Turkey, killing at least 97 people and wounding nearly 250 others. The Turkish Prime Minister later said investigators suspected ISIS. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    October 16, 2015 - An ISIS affiliate in Saudi Arabia claims its first attack, opening fire on a Shia mosque in Saihat, Saudi Arabia. The new affiliate may consist of Bahraini militants who intend to launch attacks in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The attack killed at least five people, the Saudi Press Agency reports. It is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    October 30, 2015 -- Two Syrian activists in Turkey, Ibrahim Abd al-Qader and Fares Hamadi, are found dead, with their throats slashed, in the southeastern Turkish town of Sanliurfa. Qader was one of the founding members of Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently, a group that has documented ISIS atrocities in Syria. Supporters of ISIS were reported to have published a video online claiming responsibility, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    Wounded passengers are treated following a suicide bombing at the Brussels Airport on March 22, 2016. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/30/europe/brussels-investigation/index.html&quot;&gt;The attacks on the airport and a subway &lt;/a&gt;killed 32 people and wounded more than 300. ISIS claims its &quot;fighters&quot; launched the attacks in the Belgian capital.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Wounded passengers are treated following a suicide bombing at the Brussels Airport on March 22, 2016. The attacks on the airport and a subway killed 32 people and wounded more than 300. ISIS claims its "fighters" launched the attacks in the Belgian capital.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 68
    Syrians gather at the site of a double car bomb attack in the Al-Zahraa neighborhood of the Homs, Syria, on February 21, 2016. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/21/middleeast/syria-civil-war/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Multiple attacks in Homs and southern Damascus&lt;/a&gt; kill at least 122 and injure scores, according to the state-run SANA news agency. ISIS claimed responsibility.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Syrians gather at the site of a double car bomb attack in the Al-Zahraa neighborhood of the Homs, Syria, on February 21, 2016. Multiple attacks in Homs and southern Damascus kill at least 122 and injure scores, according to the state-run SANA news agency. ISIS claimed responsibility.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 68
    Syrian pro-government forces gather at the site of a deadly triple bombing Sunday, January 31, in the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/31/middleeast/syria-damascus-explosions/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Damascus suburb of Sayeda Zeynab&lt;/a&gt;. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a statement circulating online from supporters of the terrorist group.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Syrian pro-government forces gather at the site of a deadly triple bombing Sunday, January 31, in the Damascus suburb of Sayeda Zeynab. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a statement circulating online from supporters of the terrorist group.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 68
    Yemenis check the scene of a car bomb attack Sunday, December 6, in Aden, Yemen. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/06/middleeast/yemen-aden-governor-killed/index.html&quot;&gt;Aden Gov. Jaafar Saad and six bodyguards died in the attack&lt;/a&gt;, for which the terror group ISIS claimed responsibility.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Yemenis check the scene of a car bomb attack Sunday, December 6, in Aden, Yemen. Aden Gov. Jaafar Saad and six bodyguards died in the attack, for which the terror group ISIS claimed responsibility.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 68
    Investigators check the scene of a mosque attack Friday, November 27, in northern Bangladesh&#39;s Bogra district. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/27/asia/bangladesh-isis-attack-claim/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack&lt;/a&gt; that left at least one person dead and three more wounded.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Investigators check the scene of a mosque attack Friday, November 27, in northern Bangladesh's Bogra district. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack that left at least one person dead and three more wounded.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 68
    Wounded people are helped outside the Bataclan concert hall in Paris following a series of coordinated attacks in the city on Friday, November 13. The militant group ISIS claimed responsibility &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/13/world/gallery/paris-attacks/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;for the attacks,&lt;/a&gt; which killed at least 130 people and wounded hundreds more.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Wounded people are helped outside the Bataclan concert hall in Paris following a series of coordinated attacks in the city on Friday, November 13. The militant group ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks, which killed at least 130 people and wounded hundreds more.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 68
    Emergency personnel and civilians gather at the site of a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/16/middleeast/beirut-explosions/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;twin suicide bombing&lt;/a&gt; in Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday, November 12. The bombings killed at least 43 people and wounded more than 200 more. ISIS appeared to claim responsibility in a statement posted on social media.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Emergency personnel and civilians gather at the site of a twin suicide bombing in Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday, November 12. The bombings killed at least 43 people and wounded more than 200 more. ISIS appeared to claim responsibility in a statement posted on social media.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 68
    Smoke rises over the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar on November 12. Kurdish Iraqi fighters, backed by a U.S.-led air campaign, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/13/middleeast/iraq-free-sinjar-isis/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;retook the strategic town, &lt;/a&gt;which ISIS militants overran last year. ISIS wants to create an Islamic state across Sunni areas of Iraq and Syria.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Smoke rises over the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar on November 12. Kurdish Iraqi fighters, backed by a U.S.-led air campaign, retook the strategic town, which ISIS militants overran last year. ISIS wants to create an Islamic state across Sunni areas of Iraq and Syria.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 68
    Syrian government troops walk inside the Kweiras air base on Wednesday, November 11, after they broke a siege imposed by ISIS militants.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Syrian government troops walk inside the Kweiras air base on Wednesday, November 11, after they broke a siege imposed by ISIS militants.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 68
    Members of the Egyptian military approach the wreckage of a Russian passenger plane Sunday, November 1, in Hassana, Egypt. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/31/world/gallery/russian-plane-crash/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The plane crashed&lt;/a&gt; the day before, killing all 224 people on board. ISIS claimed responsibility for downing the plane, but the group&#39;s claim wasn&#39;t immediately verified.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Members of the Egyptian military approach the wreckage of a Russian passenger plane Sunday, November 1, in Hassana, Egypt. The plane crashed the day before, killing all 224 people on board. ISIS claimed responsibility for downing the plane, but the group's claim wasn't immediately verified.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 68
    An explosion rocks Kobani, Syria, during a reported car bomb attack by ISIS militants on Tuesday, October 20.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    An explosion rocks Kobani, Syria, during a reported car bomb attack by ISIS militants on Tuesday, October 20.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 68
    Shiite fighters, fighting alongside Iraqi government forces, fire a rocket at ISIS militants as they advance toward the center of Baiji, Iraq, on Monday, October 19.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Shiite fighters, fighting alongside Iraqi government forces, fire a rocket at ISIS militants as they advance toward the center of Baiji, Iraq, on Monday, October 19.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 68
    Smoke rises above a damaged building in Ramadi, Iraq, following a coalition airstrike against ISIS positions on Saturday, August 15.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Smoke rises above a damaged building in Ramadi, Iraq, following a coalition airstrike against ISIS positions on Saturday, August 15.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 68
    Iraqi men look at damage following a bomb explosion that targeted a vegetable market in Baghdad on Thursday, August 13. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Iraqi men look at damage following a bomb explosion that targeted a vegetable market in Baghdad on Thursday, August 13. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 68
    In this image taken from social media, an ISIS fighter holds the group&#39;s flag after the militant group &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/07/world/syria-isis-al-qaryatayn-christians/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;overran the Syrian town of al-Qaryatayn&lt;/a&gt; on Thursday, August 6, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. ISIS uses modern tools such as social media to promote reactionary politics and religious fundamentalism. Fighters are destroying holy sites and valuable antiquities even as their leaders propagate a return to the early days of Islam.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    In this image taken from social media, an ISIS fighter holds the group's flag after the militant group overran the Syrian town of al-Qaryatayn on Thursday, August 6, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. ISIS uses modern tools such as social media to promote reactionary politics and religious fundamentalism. Fighters are destroying holy sites and valuable antiquities even as their leaders propagate a return to the early days of Islam.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 68
    An ISIS fighter poses with spoils purportedly taken after capturing the Syrian town of al-Qaryatayn.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    An ISIS fighter poses with spoils purportedly taken after capturing the Syrian town of al-Qaryatayn.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 68
    Smoke rises as Iraqi security forces bomb ISIS positions in the eastern suburbs of Ramadi, Iraq, on August 6.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Smoke rises as Iraqi security forces bomb ISIS positions in the eastern suburbs of Ramadi, Iraq, on August 6.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 68
    Buildings reduced to piles of debris can be seen in the eastern suburbs of Ramadi on August 6.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Buildings reduced to piles of debris can be seen in the eastern suburbs of Ramadi on August 6.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 68
    The governor of the Asir region in Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Khaled bin Abdulaziz, left, visits a man who was wounded in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/06/middleeast/saudi-arabia-mosque-attack/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a suicide bombing attack on a mosque&lt;/a&gt; in Abha, Saudi Arabia, on August 6. ISIS claimed responsibility for the explosion, which killed at least 13 people and injured nine others.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    The governor of the Asir region in Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Khaled bin Abdulaziz, left, visits a man who was wounded in a suicide bombing attack on a mosque in Abha, Saudi Arabia, on August 6. ISIS claimed responsibility for the explosion, which killed at least 13 people and injured nine others.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 68
    Saudi officials and investigators check the inside of the mosque on August 6.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Saudi officials and investigators check the inside of the mosque on August 6.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 68
    Mourners in Gaziantep, Turkey, grieve over a coffin Tuesday, July 21, during a funeral ceremony for the victims of a suspected ISIS suicide bomb attack. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/20/world/turkey-suruc-explosion/&quot;&gt;That bombing killed at least 31 people&lt;/a&gt; in Suruc, a Turkish town that borders Syria. Turkish authorities blamed ISIS for the attack.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Mourners in Gaziantep, Turkey, grieve over a coffin Tuesday, July 21, during a funeral ceremony for the victims of a suspected ISIS suicide bomb attack. That bombing killed at least 31 people in Suruc, a Turkish town that borders Syria. Turkish authorities blamed ISIS for the attack.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 68
    Protesters in Istanbul carry anti-ISIS banners and flags to show support for victims of the Suruc suicide blast during a demonstration on Monday, July 20.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Protesters in Istanbul carry anti-ISIS banners and flags to show support for victims of the Suruc suicide blast during a demonstration on Monday, July 20.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 68
    People in Ashmoun, Egypt, carry the coffin for 1st Lt. Mohammed Ashraf, who was killed when the ISIS militant group &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/02/world/isis-egypt-expanding-reach/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;attacked Egyptian military checkpoints&lt;/a&gt; on Wednesday, July 1. At least 17 soldiers were reportedly killed, and 30 were injured.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    People in Ashmoun, Egypt, carry the coffin for 1st Lt. Mohammed Ashraf, who was killed when the ISIS militant group attacked Egyptian military checkpoints on Wednesday, July 1. At least 17 soldiers were reportedly killed, and 30 were injured.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 68
    Syrians wait near the Turkish border during clashes between ISIS and Kurdish armed groups in Kobani, Syria, on Thursday, June 25. The photo was taken in Sanliurfa, Turkey. ISIS militants disguised as Kurdish security forces infiltrated Kobani on Thursday and killed &quot;many civilians,&quot; said a spokesman for the Kurds in Kobani.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Syrians wait near the Turkish border during clashes between ISIS and Kurdish armed groups in Kobani, Syria, on Thursday, June 25. The photo was taken in Sanliurfa, Turkey. ISIS militants disguised as Kurdish security forces infiltrated Kobani on Thursday and killed "many civilians," said a spokesman for the Kurds in Kobani.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 68
    Residents examine a damaged mosque after an Iraqi Air Force bombing in the ISIS-seized city of Falluja, Iraq, on Sunday, May 31. At least six were killed and nine others wounded during the bombing.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Residents examine a damaged mosque after an Iraqi Air Force bombing in the ISIS-seized city of Falluja, Iraq, on Sunday, May 31. At least six were killed and nine others wounded during the bombing.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 68
    People search through debris after an explosion at a Shiite mosque in Qatif, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, May 22. ISIS &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/05/22/middleeast/saudi-arabia-mosque-blast/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;claimed responsibility for the attack,&lt;/a&gt; according to tweets from ISIS supporters, which included a formal statement from ISIS detailing the operation.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    People search through debris after an explosion at a Shiite mosque in Qatif, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, May 22. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, according to tweets from ISIS supporters, which included a formal statement from ISIS detailing the operation.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 68
    Iraqi soldiers fire their weapons toward ISIS group positions in the Garma district, west of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, on Sunday, April 26. Pro-government forces said they had recently made advances on areas held by Islamist jihadists.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Iraqi soldiers fire their weapons toward ISIS group positions in the Garma district, west of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, on Sunday, April 26. Pro-government forces said they had recently made advances on areas held by Islamist jihadists.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 68
    A member of Afghanistan&#39;s security forces stands at the site where a suicide bomber on a motorbike blew himself up in front of the Kabul Bank in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Saturday, April 18. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. The explosion killed at least 33 people and injured more than 100 others, a public health spokesman said.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A member of Afghanistan's security forces stands at the site where a suicide bomber on a motorbike blew himself up in front of the Kabul Bank in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Saturday, April 18. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. The explosion killed at least 33 people and injured more than 100 others, a public health spokesman said.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 68
    Iraqi counterterrorism forces patrol in Ramadi on April 18.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Iraqi counterterrorism forces patrol in Ramadi on April 18.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 68
    Thousands of Iraqis cross a bridge over the Euphrates River to Baghdad as they flee Ramadi on Friday, April 17.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Thousands of Iraqis cross a bridge over the Euphrates River to Baghdad as they flee Ramadi on Friday, April 17.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 68
    Yazidis embrace after being released by ISIS south of Kirkuk, Iraq, on Wednesday, April 8.&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/08/world/isis-yazidis-released/&quot;&gt; ISIS released more than 200 Yazidis&lt;/a&gt;, a minority group whose members were killed, captured and displaced when the Islamist terror organization overtook their towns in northern Iraq last summer, officials said.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Yazidis embrace after being released by ISIS south of Kirkuk, Iraq, on Wednesday, April 8. ISIS released more than 200 Yazidis, a minority group whose members were killed, captured and displaced when the Islamist terror organization overtook their towns in northern Iraq last summer, officials said.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 68
    Kurdish Peshmerga forces help Yazidis as they arrive at a medical center in Altun Kupri, Iraq, on April 8.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Kurdish Peshmerga forces help Yazidis as they arrive at a medical center in Altun Kupri, Iraq, on April 8.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 68
    A Yazidi woman mourns for the death of her husband and children by ISIS after being released south of Kirkuk on April 8. ISIS is known for killing dozens of people at a time and carrying out public executions, crucifixions and other acts.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A Yazidi woman mourns for the death of her husband and children by ISIS after being released south of Kirkuk on April 8. ISIS is known for killing dozens of people at a time and carrying out public executions, crucifixions and other acts.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 68
    People in Tikrit inspect what used to be a palace of former President Saddam Hussein on April 3.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    People in Tikrit inspect what used to be a palace of former President Saddam Hussein on April 3.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 68
    On April 1, Shiite militiamen celebrate the retaking of Tikrit, which had been under ISIS control since June. The push into Tikrit came days after U.S.-led airstrikes targeted ISIS bases around the city.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    On April 1, Shiite militiamen celebrate the retaking of Tikrit, which had been under ISIS control since June. The push into Tikrit came days after U.S.-led airstrikes targeted ISIS bases around the city.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 68
    Iraqi security forces launch a rocket against ISIS positions in Tikrit on Monday, March 30.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Iraqi security forces launch a rocket against ISIS positions in Tikrit on Monday, March 30.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 68
    The parents of 19-year-old Mohammed Musallam react at the family&#39;s home in the East Jerusalem Jewish settlement of Neve Yaakov on Tuesday, March 10. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/10/middleeast/isis-video-israeli-killed/&quot;&gt;ISIS released a video purportedly&lt;/a&gt; showing a young boy executing Musallam, an Israeli citizen of Palestinian descent who ISIS claimed infiltrated the group in Syria to spy for the Jewish state. Musallam&#39;s family told CNN that he had no ties with the Mossad, Israel&#39;s spy agency, and had, in fact, been recruited by ISIS.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    The parents of 19-year-old Mohammed Musallam react at the family's home in the East Jerusalem Jewish settlement of Neve Yaakov on Tuesday, March 10. ISIS released a video purportedly showing a young boy executing Musallam, an Israeli citizen of Palestinian descent who ISIS claimed infiltrated the group in Syria to spy for the Jewish state. Musallam's family told CNN that he had no ties with the Mossad, Israel's spy agency, and had, in fact, been recruited by ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 68
    Iraqi Shiite fighters cover their ears as a rocket is launched during a clash with ISIS militants in the town of Al-Alam, Iraq, on Monday, March 9.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Iraqi Shiite fighters cover their ears as a rocket is launched during a clash with ISIS militants in the town of Al-Alam, Iraq, on Monday, March 9.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 68
    Displaced Assyrian women who fled their homes due to ISIS attacks pray at a church on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, on Sunday, March 1. ISIS militants abducted at least 220 Assyrians in Syria.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Displaced Assyrian women who fled their homes due to ISIS attacks pray at a church on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, on Sunday, March 1. ISIS militants abducted at least 220 Assyrians in Syria.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 68
    Safi al-Kasasbeh, right, receives condolences from tribal leaders at his home village near Karak, Jordan, on Wednesday, February 4. Al-Kasasbeh&#39;s son, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/03/world/gallery/jordanian-pilot-reaction/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jordanian pilot Moath al-Kasasbeh,&lt;/a&gt; was burned alive in a video that was recently released by ISIS militants. Jordan is one of a handful of Middle Eastern nations taking part in the U.S.-led military coalition against ISIS.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Safi al-Kasasbeh, right, receives condolences from tribal leaders at his home village near Karak, Jordan, on Wednesday, February 4. Al-Kasasbeh's son, Jordanian pilot Moath al-Kasasbeh, was burned alive in a video that was recently released by ISIS militants. Jordan is one of a handful of Middle Eastern nations taking part in the U.S.-led military coalition against ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 68
    A Kurdish marksman looks over a destroyed area of Kobani on Friday, January 30, after the city had been liberated from the ISIS militant group. The Syrian city, also known as Ayn al-Arab, had been under assault by ISIS since mid-September.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A Kurdish marksman looks over a destroyed area of Kobani on Friday, January 30, after the city had been liberated from the ISIS militant group. The Syrian city, also known as Ayn al-Arab, had been under assault by ISIS since mid-September.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 68
    Kurdish people celebrate in Suruc, Turkey, near the Turkish-Syrian border, after ISIS militants were expelled from Kobani on Tuesday, January 27.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Kurdish people celebrate in Suruc, Turkey, near the Turkish-Syrian border, after ISIS militants were expelled from Kobani on Tuesday, January 27.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 68
    Collapsed buildings are seen in Kobani on January 27 after Kurdish forces took control of the town from ISIS.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Collapsed buildings are seen in Kobani on January 27 after Kurdish forces took control of the town from ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 68
    Junko Ishido, mother of Japanese journalist Kenji Goto, reacts during a news conference in Tokyo on Friday, January 23. ISIS would later kill Goto and another Japanese hostage, Haruna Yukawa.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Junko Ishido, mother of Japanese journalist Kenji Goto, reacts during a news conference in Tokyo on Friday, January 23. ISIS would later kill Goto and another Japanese hostage, Haruna Yukawa.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 68
    ISIS militants are seen through a rifle&#39;s scope during clashes with Peshmerga fighters in Mosul, Iraq, on Wednesday, January 21.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    ISIS militants are seen through a rifle's scope during clashes with Peshmerga fighters in Mosul, Iraq, on Wednesday, January 21.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 68
    An elderly Yazidi man arrives in Kirkuk after being released by ISIS on Saturday, January 17. The militant group released about 200 Yazidis who were held captive for five months in Iraq. Almost all of the freed prisoners were in poor health and bore signs of abuse and neglect, Kurdish officials said.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    An elderly Yazidi man arrives in Kirkuk after being released by ISIS on Saturday, January 17. The militant group released about 200 Yazidis who were held captive for five months in Iraq. Almost all of the freed prisoners were in poor health and bore signs of abuse and neglect, Kurdish officials said.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 68
    Smoke billows behind an ISIS sign during an Iraqi military operation to regain control of the town of Sadiyah, about 95 kilometers (60 miles) north of Baghdad, on Tuesday, November 25.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Smoke billows behind an ISIS sign during an Iraqi military operation to regain control of the town of Sadiyah, about 95 kilometers (60 miles) north of Baghdad, on Tuesday, November 25.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 68
    Fighters from the Free Syrian Army and the Kurdish People&#39;s Protection Units join forces to fight ISIS in Kobani on Wednesday, November 19.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Fighters from the Free Syrian Army and the Kurdish People's Protection Units join forces to fight ISIS in Kobani on Wednesday, November 19.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 68
    A picture taken from Turkey shows smoke rising after ISIS militants fired mortar shells toward an area controlled by Syrian Kurdish fighters near Kobani on Monday, November 3.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A picture taken from Turkey shows smoke rising after ISIS militants fired mortar shells toward an area controlled by Syrian Kurdish fighters near Kobani on Monday, November 3.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 68
    Iraqi special forces search a house in Jurf al-Sakhar, Iraq, on Thursday, October 30, after retaking the area from ISIS.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Iraqi special forces search a house in Jurf al-Sakhar, Iraq, on Thursday, October 30, after retaking the area from ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 68
    ISIS militants stand near the site of an airstrike near the Turkey-Syria border on Thursday, October 23. The United States and several Arab nations have been bombing ISIS targets in Syria to take out the militant group&#39;s ability to command, train and resupply its fighters.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    ISIS militants stand near the site of an airstrike near the Turkey-Syria border on Thursday, October 23. The United States and several Arab nations have been bombing ISIS targets in Syria to take out the militant group's ability to command, train and resupply its fighters.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 68
    Kurdish fighters walk to positions as they combat ISIS forces in Kobani on Sunday, October 19.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Kurdish fighters walk to positions as they combat ISIS forces in Kobani on Sunday, October 19.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 68
    Heavy smoke rises in Kobani following an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition on October 18.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Heavy smoke rises in Kobani following an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 68
    Cundi Minaz, a female Kurdish fighter, is buried in a cemetery in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc on Tuesday, October 14. Minaz was reportedly killed during clashes with ISIS militants in nearby Kobani.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Cundi Minaz, a female Kurdish fighter, is buried in a cemetery in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc on Tuesday, October 14. Minaz was reportedly killed during clashes with ISIS militants in nearby Kobani.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 68
    Kiymet Ergun, a Syrian Kurd, celebrates in Mursitpinar, Turkey, after an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition in Kobani on Monday, October 13.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Kiymet Ergun, a Syrian Kurd, celebrates in Mursitpinar, Turkey, after an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition in Kobani on Monday, October 13.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 68
    Alleged ISIS militants stand next to an ISIS flag atop a hill in Kobani on Monday, October 6.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Alleged ISIS militants stand next to an ISIS flag atop a hill in Kobani on Monday, October 6.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 68
    A Kurdish Peshmerga soldier who was wounded in a battle with ISIS is wheeled to the Zakho Emergency Hospital in Duhuk, Iraq, on Tuesday, September 30.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A Kurdish Peshmerga soldier who was wounded in a battle with ISIS is wheeled to the Zakho Emergency Hospital in Duhuk, Iraq, on Tuesday, September 30.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 68
    Syrian Kurds wait near a border crossing in Suruc as they wait to return to their homes in Kobani on Sunday, September 28.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Syrian Kurds wait near a border crossing in Suruc as they wait to return to their homes in Kobani on Sunday, September 28.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 68
    A elderly man is carried after crossing the Syria-Turkey border near Suruc on Saturday, September 20.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A elderly man is carried after crossing the Syria-Turkey border near Suruc on Saturday, September 20.
    Hide Caption
    59 of 68
    A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter launches mortar shells toward ISIS militants in Zumar, Iraq, on Monday, September 15.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter launches mortar shells toward ISIS militants in Zumar, Iraq, on Monday, September 15.
    Hide Caption
    60 of 68
    Kurdish Peshmerga fighters fire at ISIS militant positions from their position on the top of Mount Zardak, east of Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, September 9.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Kurdish Peshmerga fighters fire at ISIS militant positions from their position on the top of Mount Zardak, east of Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, September 9.
    Hide Caption
    61 of 68
    Displaced Iraqis receive clothes from a charity at a refugee camp near Feeshkhabour, Iraq, on Tuesday, August 19.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Displaced Iraqis receive clothes from a charity at a refugee camp near Feeshkhabour, Iraq, on Tuesday, August 19.
    Hide Caption
    62 of 68
    Aziza Hamid, a 15-year-old Iraqi girl, cries for her father while she and some other Yazidi people are flown to safety Monday, August 11, after a dramatic rescue operation at Iraq&#39;s Mount Sinjar. A CNN crew was on the flight, which took diapers, milk, water and food to the site where as many as 70,000 people were trapped by ISIS. But only a few of them were able to fly back on the helicopter with the Iraqi Air Force and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Aziza Hamid, a 15-year-old Iraqi girl, cries for her father while she and some other Yazidi people are flown to safety Monday, August 11, after a dramatic rescue operation at Iraq's Mount Sinjar. A CNN crew was on the flight, which took diapers, milk, water and food to the site where as many as 70,000 people were trapped by ISIS. But only a few of them were able to fly back on the helicopter with the Iraqi Air Force and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters.
    Hide Caption
    63 of 68
    Thousands of Yazidis are escorted to safety by Kurdish Peshmerga forces and a People&#39;s Protection Unit in Mosul on Saturday, August 9.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Thousands of Yazidis are escorted to safety by Kurdish Peshmerga forces and a People's Protection Unit in Mosul on Saturday, August 9.
    Hide Caption
    64 of 68
    Thousands of Yazidi and Christian people flee Mosul on Wednesday, August 6, after the latest wave of ISIS advances.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Thousands of Yazidi and Christian people flee Mosul on Wednesday, August 6, after the latest wave of ISIS advances.
    Hide Caption
    65 of 68
    A Baiji oil refinery burns after an alleged ISIS attack in northern Selahaddin, Iraq, on Thursday, July 31.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A Baiji oil refinery burns after an alleged ISIS attack in northern Selahaddin, Iraq, on Thursday, July 31.
    Hide Caption
    66 of 68
    A Syrian rebel fighter lies on a stretcher at a makeshift hospital in Douma, Syria, on Wednesday, July 9. He was reportedly injured while fighting ISIS militants.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A Syrian rebel fighter lies on a stretcher at a makeshift hospital in Douma, Syria, on Wednesday, July 9. He was reportedly injured while fighting ISIS militants.
    Hide Caption
    67 of 68
    Children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and ISIS militants in Mosul on Tuesday, June 10.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and ISIS militants in Mosul on Tuesday, June 10.
    Hide Caption
    68 of 68
    brussels airport attack - RESTRICTEDSyria Homs car bomb Al-Zahraadamascus isis bombingyemen isis attack 1206bangladesh mosque attack paris isis terror threat - RESTRICTED05 Beirut suicide bombings 111201 isis sinjar 111203 isis syria 111101 russia plane crash 110404 isis 102004 isis iraq 101902 airstrikes 081503 car bomb sadr city 081305 isis syria 080606 isis syria 080601 isis ramadi 080602 isis ramadi 08003 isis saudi mosque 080604 isis saudi 01 turkey ISIS funeral01 Turkey ISIS Protestisis in sinai 01 isis kurdish fighting 0625 RESTRICTEDfallujah airstrike 0531 - RESTRICTEDRESTRICTED 02 saudi mosque blast 052201 isis terror threat 042601 isis afgahnistan02 isis ramadi 03 isis ramadi - RESTRICTEDRESTRICTED 01 isis yazidis 040902 isis yazidis 0409RESTRICTED 03 isis yazidis 040901 isis 040601 Tikrit 040102 isis 040102 isis 031001 isis 030902 isis 030101 week in photos 020601 iraq isis 013003 isis 012802 isis 0128 RESTRICTED04 isis 0128 RESTRICTED05 isis 0128 RESTRICTED06 isis 012808 isis 0128 RESTRICTED09 isis 012831 week in photos 1107 RESTRICTED01 ISIS 103001 isis 102306 isis 102001 isis kobani 101805 syria 101402 syria 101401 syria unrest 100502 iraq 100227 week in photos 1003 RESTRICTED02 syrian refugees 092201 week in photos 0919 RESTRICTED02 iraq crisis01 iraq 082108 week in photos 0815iraq 0809 RESTRICTEDRESTRICTED 02 iraq 0807iraq 0731 RESTRICTEDsyria 070903 iraq unrest 0613 RESTRICTED
    October 31, 2015 - A bomb destroys a Russian passenger plane flying over the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, killing 224 people. An ISIS affiliate in the Sinai claimed responsibility for bombing the aircraft and said it acted in retaliation for Russian airstrikes in Syria, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    November 12, 2015 - Suicide bombers blow themselves up in Beirut, Lebanon, killing at least 43 people and injuring 239 others. A would-be suicide bomber who survived told investigators that he was an ISIS recruit, a Lebanese security source said. He told authorities that he and three other attackers arrived in Lebanon from Syria, the source said. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    Emergency personnel and civilians gather at the site of a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/12/middleeast/beirut-explosions/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;twin suicide bombing&lt;/a&gt; in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut on Thursday, November 12. The two bombings killed at least 41 people and wounded over 200 more Thursday evening in southern Beirut, Lebanese Health Minister Wael Abu Faour said.
    Photos: Beirut suicide bombings
    Emergency personnel and civilians gather at the site of a twin suicide bombing in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut on Thursday, November 12. The two bombings killed at least 41 people and wounded over 200 more Thursday evening in southern Beirut, Lebanese Health Minister Wael Abu Faour said.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 6
    Emergency personnel inspect the debris at the site of the bombing. The blasts shook Bourj al-Barajneh, one of the biggest and most well-known refugee camps in Lebanon, according to the state-run National News Agency. The camp is mostly populated by Palestinians.
    Photos: Beirut suicide bombings
    Emergency personnel inspect the debris at the site of the bombing. The blasts shook Bourj al-Barajneh, one of the biggest and most well-known refugee camps in Lebanon, according to the state-run National News Agency. The camp is mostly populated by Palestinians.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 6
    Lebanese army investigators inspect the scene.
    Photos: Beirut suicide bombings
    Lebanese army investigators inspect the scene.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 6
    Civilians chant at the site of the twin suicide attack.
    Photos: Beirut suicide bombings
    Civilians chant at the site of the twin suicide attack.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 6
    The Lebanese news agency reported that two suicide bombers blew themselves up within 150 meters (490 feet) and five minutes of each other.
    Photos: Beirut suicide bombings
    The Lebanese news agency reported that two suicide bombers blew themselves up within 150 meters (490 feet) and five minutes of each other.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 6
    A Lebanese soldier opens fire into the air to disperse people who gathered around a man on the ground whom they claimed was a suspected attacker.
    Photos: Beirut suicide bombings
    A Lebanese soldier opens fire into the air to disperse people who gathered around a man on the ground whom they claimed was a suspected attacker.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 6
    01 Beirut suicide bombings 111202 Beirut suicide bombings 111203 Beirut suicide bombings 111204 Beirut suicide bombings 111205 Beirut suicide bombings 111206 Beirut suicide bombings 1112
    November 24, 2015 -- A bomb hits a bus carrying members of the Tunisian presidential guard in Tunis, Tunisia, killing 12 people. ISIS claims responsibility. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    December 6, 2015 - A car bomb explosion kills the governor of the major Yemeni city of Aden and six bodyguards. ISIS claims responsibility. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    December 30, 2015 - ISIS claims the murder of an officer in the Egyptian army and his driver near the Central Security camp in the capital. There is no independent confirmation of the attack.
    December 31, 2015 - ISIS claims the bombing of an Egyptian police checkpoint in Giza, reporting that its fighters entered a police checkpoint and planted and later detonated a large improvised explosive device, killing and wounding all who were inside. There is no independent confirmation of the attack.
    January 8, 2016 - ISIS' Libyan affiliate claims a suicide attack on a military training center for Libyan forces in Zliten, southeast of Tripoli. The town's mayor tells CNN that at least 50 people were killed in a truck bombing at the center. ISIS claims more than 80 were killed. It is the most lethal suicide bombing ever staged by the ISIS Libyan affiliate.
    On the same day, ISIS claims a second attack that kills six people at a checkpoint in Ras Lanouf.
    Deadly explosion in Istanbul
    Photos: Deadly explosion in Istanbul
    Police investigate the scene of an explosion in central Istanbul on Tuesday, January 12. A suicide bomber killed 10 people and injured more than a dozen others in a popular tourist area.
    Photos: Deadly explosion in Istanbul
    Police investigate the scene of an explosion in central Istanbul on Tuesday, January 12. A suicide bomber killed 10 people and injured more than a dozen others in a popular tourist area.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 8
    A man takes a photograph near the site of the explosion in Istanbul&#39;s historic Sultanahmet district.
    Photos: Deadly explosion in Istanbul
    A man takes a photograph near the site of the explosion in Istanbul's historic Sultanahmet district.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 8
    Turkish police cordon off a street in Istanbul.
    Photos: Deadly explosion in Istanbul
    Turkish police cordon off a street in Istanbul.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 8
    A man looks at the Blue Mosque near the site of the blast in Istanbul.
    Photos: Deadly explosion in Istanbul
    A man looks at the Blue Mosque near the site of the blast in Istanbul.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 8
    Police investigate the scene.
    Photos: Deadly explosion in Istanbul
    Police investigate the scene.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 8
    Ambulances and fire trucks gather near the site of the attack.
    Photos: Deadly explosion in Istanbul
    Ambulances and fire trucks gather near the site of the attack.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 8
    People on a tram look out the window as it drives past the tourism hub where the explosion occurred.
    Photos: Deadly explosion in Istanbul
    People on a tram look out the window as it drives past the tourism hub where the explosion occurred.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 8
    A police helicopter patrols over the historic Sultanahmet district.
    Photos: Deadly explosion in Istanbul
    A police helicopter patrols over the historic Sultanahmet district.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 8
    01 turkey explosion 011202 turkey explosion 011203 turkey explosion 011204 turkey explosion 011206 turkey explosion 011205 turkey explosion 011207 turkey explosion 011208 turkey explosion 0112
    January 8, 2016 - ISIS claims a gun attack on an Israeli tourist bus in Egypt's Giza governorate, reporting "deaths and wounds among the passengers." But CNN reports no casualties in what appears to have been an incident involving fireworks. Egypt's Interior Ministry describes the incident as a minor clash between security and a small of group of protesters.
    January 12, 2016 - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu says the man who carried out a suicide bombing that killed 10 foreigners in Istanbul belonged to ISIS. The blast happened late in the morning in Sultanahmet Square, a tourist hub in the heart of Istanbul between the Hagia Sophia and Blue Mosque. The attacker had recently come into Turkey from Syria, accord to Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus.
    January 14, 2016 - Widespread clashes are reported between ISIS militants and the Egyptian military in northern Sinai. Egypt said its forces killed 30 Islamist militants while four Egyptian army personnel were killed at a security checkpoint near the town of Sheikh Zuweid. ISIS claims responsibility for several attacks in the town. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    January 20, 2016 - ISIS claims responsibility for an attack in Arish in Sinai, which kills five police officers. ISIS said that a bomb targeted a patrol and was followed by clashes between ISIS militants and police officers. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    January 21, 2016 - Suspected ISIS militants launched an attack on oil terminal in the Libyan port of Ras Lanuf, causing at least one storage tank to explode and a pipeline to catch fire, according to the Libyan news agency and an engineer. No casualties are reported. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    January 27, 2016 - Two remote-controlled bombs explode as a patrol of Egyptian security forces drives near al-Arish in north Sinai. ISIS forces in north Sinai claim that more than 20 people were killed and wounded, including a senior commander; the official death toll is four, according to Egyptian media, with 12 injured.
    In a separate attack, five police officers were shot dead by unknown gunmen in central al-Arish, according to the Egyptian Interior Ministry. One was a lieutenant colonel.
    Both attacks are believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    January 28, 2016 - A suicide attack targets the presidential palace in Aden, in the south of Yemen. The Ma'ashiq Palace is where President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi is based since returning from exile. Security sources told CNN that the explosion killed 11 people, including two children. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    January 29, 2016 - An attack on a mosque in al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia, kills at least four people and injures nearly 30. The Shia mosque is attacked by two men wearing explosive belts, one Egyptian and the other Saudi. The Egyptian, identified as Talha Hesham Abdo, is detained. No claim of responsibility is made, but the attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    February 3, 2016 - ISIS publishes photographs of executions of several men in Libya described as spies. All were executed in the ISIS stronghold of Sirte.
    On the same day, ISIS claims that fighters of its Barqah Province in Libya attacked a military checkpoint with remotely-detonated explosives, killing more than 20 soldiers. There is no independent confirmation of the attack, but there are reports of clashes between ISIS fighters and army forces in Benghazi on that day.
    February 4, 2016 - ISIS claims an IED attack in north Sinai on a military vehicle. There is no independent confirmation but Egyptian security forces say 10 militants are killed in a series of raids over the following days.
    February 11, 2016 - ISIS in Libya's Barqah province claims an attack on a camp of a rival faction near the town of Derna. It says that a remotely detonated IED killed three people. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    February 17, 2016 - ISIS in Yemen claims that one of its members killed nearly 20 soldiers in a suicide bombing at the Ras Abbas military camp, west of Aden. Yemeni officials said 13 people were killed at the camp, which had been recently set up to admit recruits to the Yemeni army. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    February 20, 2016 - ISIS' affiliate in Egypt's Sinai desert claims IED attacks against soldiers near Bir al-Abd, killing and wounding "all passengers" in two military vehicles. Egyptian authorities did not comment on the claims.
    February 25, 2016 - Officials in Sabratha, western Libya, say ISIS fighters briefly took over the city's security headquarters, killing and beheading 12 officers. The head of the Military Council admits ISIS fighters "exploited a security vacuum" by deploying in the city center as the military conducted raids elsewhere. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    February 26, 2016 - ISIS in Libya's Barqah province claims to have killed "dozens" from rival factions during heavy fighting around Benghazi. The group also claims that a vehicle suicide bombing in al-Hawari, near Benghazi, killed 25 soldiers. Other reports speak of heavy fighting in the area at this time, but don't provide details of casualties. The attacks are believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    February 28, 2016 - ISIS' affiliate in the Sinai desert in Egypt claims that a series of attacks in the cities of al-Arish and Sheikh Zuweid killed and wounded more than 10 members of the security forces, including a police captain shot outside his home. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    March 2, 2016 -- ISIS' affiliate in the Sinai desert in Egypt claims multiple bombings against the Egyptian army and publishes photos of an IED attack against an army patrol near Sheikh Zuweid, in which it claims three soldiers were killed. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    March 7, 2016 -- Dozens of ISIS fighters attack the Tunisian town of Ben Gardane near the Libyan border. Prolonged gunbattles leave a total of 53 people dead, including several civilians and 43 militants, according to the official Tunisian news agency. Tunisian authorities say most of the ISIS attackers were Tunisian nationals. Prime Minister Habib Essid says the attackers intended to establish a "Daesh emirate" by seizing the area. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    March 8, 2016 - ISIS claims an assault on Egyptian forces in the Zurra al-Khayr area, west of the town of al-Arish. Its daily al-Bayan news bulletin says five Egyptian soldiers were killed or wounded in an IED attack. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    March 10, 2016 -- ISIS says its fighters in Libya detonated an IED near the town of Derna, wounding one. ISIS' media arm, Aamaq, also claims an attack on a Libyan Dawn militia checkpoint near Sirte, a coastal city held by ISIS. The attack follows a reported airstrike by Libyan Dawn on Sirte. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    March 12, 2016 -- In its first claim in more than a year, ISIS in southern Libya's Fezzan province says it carryied out an ambush on a road between Mizda and Qaryat, killing a number of Libyan soldiers. Photographs show some of the weapons allegedly captured. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    March 14, 2016 - An Egyptian police officer is shot dead by masked individuals in North Sinai, the Interior Ministry says. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    March 18, 2016 - Egyptian security officials and media say at least five soldiers were killed and eight others injured when militants attacked an army checkpoint with mortars near Rafah in North Sinai. The attack follows a bombing on March 17 in the same area which killed one officer. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    March 19, 2016 - Egypt's Interior Ministry says 15 policemen were killed in a mortar attack on a checkpoint near northern Sinai's provincial capital of al-Arish. The Sinai-based ISIS affiliate claims responsibility in a statement on social media.
    April 2, 2016 - ISIS' province in Saudi Arabia, known as Wilayat Najd, claimed an attack against a police station near the capital, Riyadh. No injuries were reported. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    April 5, 2016 - Wilayat Najd, ISIS' province in Saudi Arabia, claimed it assassinated a senior police officer west of Riyadh. The official news agency later confirmed Col. Kitab Majed al-Hammadi was shot dead and blamed ISIS. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    April 8, 2016 - At least five Egyptian soldiers and one civilian are killed when armored vehicles are blown up in two incidents, according to security sources. ISIS' Sinai affiliate claims responsibility for the attacks in Rafah and Sheikh Zuweid.
    April 17, 2016 - ISIS' affiliate in eastern Libya claimed to have carried out a vehicle-borne suicide attack against rival groups near the city of Derna. There was no confirmation of the attack, which was reported as rival militia launched a major offensive against ISIS in the area. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    April 25, 2016 - ISIS' province in Algeria (Wilayat Jaza'ir) claimed an attack against Algerian security forces in Jijel. There was no confirmation from Algerian sources. The origins of the attack are unclear.
    May 8, 2016 - ISIS claimed an attack on security forces in suburban Cairo. Eight policemen were killed in a drive-by shooting in the industrial town of Helwan, according to the Interior Ministry. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    May 15, 2016 - ISIS' affiliate in Yemen claimed responsibility for a suicide attack against Yemeni security forces at their base in the southern city of Mukalla. Security officials told CNN at least 30 soldiers were killed at the base's crowded entrance. The head of security in Hadramout province escaped assassination when a second suicide bomber targeted his convoy, but six others were killed. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    May 20, 2016 - Two members of the Egyptian security forces were killed when a roadside bomb detonated close to their vehicle near the town of Al-Arish, in northern Sinai. ISIS claimed the attack in its daily bulletin of operations. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    May 23, 2016 - At least 43 Yemeni military recruits and soldiers were killed in two ISIS suicide bombings in the southern city of Aden, local security officials said. One bomber targeted a recruitment center while a second blew himself up in the middle of a group of soldiers in the city. (Aden is the headquarters of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.) The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    May 31, 2016 - Six Egyptian soldiers were killed when their armored vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb in northern Sinai, according to security officials. ISIS' daily bulletin of operations later claimed responsibility. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    June 8, 2016 - Two gunmen carried out an attack on a market in Tel Aviv, killing four Israelis. The Israeli Security Agency later said the attackers had been inspired by ISIS, but not directed by the group, which never claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    June 16, 2016 - Two Egyptian police officers were shot dead at their homes in Al-Arish, North Sinai, according to the Interior Ministry. The attack was claimed by ISIS in its daily bulletin of operations. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    June 19, 2016 - A booby-trapped car killed six Jordanian security forces at a military post near the entrance to the Al-Rukban refugee camp in northeastern Jordan. ISIS later claimed responsibility for the attack. ISIS-affiliated media claimed the attack had targeted the "American Jordanian al-Rukban military base" and posted video of a vehicle speeding toward the post, followed by an explosion. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS.
    June 27, 2016 - ISIS' branch in Yemen claimed another series of attacks on the city of Mukulla on the Arabian Sea coast. It said eight suicide bombers killed more than 50 soldiers and posted photographs of five of the bombers. Yemeni officials said at least 42 people, mostly soldiers, were killed, and at least 30 wounded. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    June 27, 2016 - ISIS' daily news bulletin -- Al Bayan -- claimed an attack by its affiliate in northern Sinai against an Egyptian military vehicle, and subsequent clashes with troops. Local media reported the death of a soldier by a sniper in Sheikh Zuwaid. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    June 30, 2016 - ISIS' daily news bulletin, Al-Bayan, claimed that the group's affiliate in Sinai killed and wounded several members of the Egyptian military. The Egyptian Interior Ministry said one policeman was killed by an IED. On the same day, ISIS claimed the assassination of a Coptic Christian priest in the town of al Arish. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    July 5, 2016 - Three suicide bombings took place in Saudi Arabia -- in Medina, Jeddah and Qatif. Saudi authorities identified the Jeddah bomber as a Pakistani; two guards were wounded in the attack, close to the US consulate. The Medina attack, close to one of the holiest sites in Islam, killed four security guards. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but Saudi officials blamed local cells sympathetic to ISIS.
    July 9, 2016 - Members of ISIS' affiliate in North Sinai shot and killed a man they accused of collaborating with the Egyptian military. The killing occurred in the town of Sheikh Zuweid and was the third attack on alleged 'collaborators' within a week. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    July 10, 2016 - An Egyptian brigadier-general, Ahmed Kamal Mahmous, and one other soldier were killed by an IED that exploded in central Sinai, according to local reports. The attack took place in Al-Munbatih and was claimed three days later by ISIS in its daily news bulletin, which claimed several casualties in addition to Mahmous. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    July 12, 2016 - A roadside bomb killed two Egyptian policemen in Northern Sinai, according to the interior ministry. Two other police personnel were wounded in the bombing of a police patrol in the provincial capital of Al-Arish, the ministry added in a statement. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    July 14, 2016 - In its daily bulletin, ISIS claimed its fighters in northern Sinai had killed several Egyptian soldiers in a bomb attack on their vehicle south of Al-Arish. Separately, a police officer in the town was shot dead, according to local sources. ISIS' affiliate in Northern Sinai said "soldiers of the caliphate succeeded in targeting" the officer. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    July 17, 2016 - ISIS claimed that a counter-attack against Libyan militia in Sirte killed and wounded 250 enemy fighters, largely through suicide bombings to the south and east of the city. A spokesman for the government-backed militia confirmed 20 dead and 120 wounded in previous days. Sirte, seized by ISIS in 2015, had been under siege by Libyan militia for several weeks before the attack. At least one mass grave has been found as the militia have advanced. The attacks are believed to have been carried out by an affiliate of ISIS.
    July 20, 2016 - Nine people reportedly were killed in a few attacks. ISIS claimed that its fighters in Sinai killed three Egyptian soldiers and destroyed their armored vehicle in an IED attack in the town of Al-Arish. Security sources confirmed the deaths of four police personnel in another incident. Elsewhere in Sinai, ISIS claimed to have shot dead two Egyptian soldiers. The attacks are believed to have been carried out by an affiliate of ISIS.
    July 20, 2016 - ISIS claimed to have killed seven Yemeni soldiers in a bombing in Aden. A statement distributed on Twitter said its fighters had detonated an IED against "a gathering of soldiers in the city." Local reports spoke of five soldiers being killed in the attack. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an affiliate of ISIS.

    SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA

    April 24, 2016 - ISIS' West Africa province, better known as Boko Haram, claimed an ambush of Nigerian forces in the country's northeastern Borno state. The Nigerian army said there were battles in the area at the time. Unusually, the claim was reported by ISIS media outlets, which had frequently ignored Boko Haram operations. ISIS claimed the attack had killed 10 Nigerian soldiers and posted photographs of the dead. (Note: Not all attacks by Boko Haram are claimed as ISIS operations.) The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    April 25, 2016 - The embryonic ISIS presence in Somalia claimed its first attack: an unsuccessful attempt to destroy an African Union Mission in Somalia vehicle in Mogadishu. Counterterrorism officials estimate the number of ISIS sympathizers in Somalia in the low hundreds. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    May 12, 2016 - Boko Haram, the West Africa province of ISIS, claimed it killed at least 15 "apostates" in a suicide bombing targeting a government building in the northern Nigerian city of Maiduguri. It posted a photograph of the bomber. Other accounts put the death toll at five. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    June 4, 2016 - Boko Haram claimed it killed 35 soldiers in an attack in the border town of Bosso, Niger. In a communique released on Telegram, it said those killed included soldiers from Niger and neighboring Nigeria. The ISIS journal Al-Naba later produced a detailed account of the attack. Defense officials in Niger later said 30 soldiers had been killed, along with two from Nigeria. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    June 7, 2016 - Boko Haram released a statement claiming responsibility for an attack targeting a police station and barracks in Yobe state, in northern Nigeria. The statement claimed seven soldiers and policemen had been killed. ISIS later published photographs of a large haul of weapons allegedly seized in the attack. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    June 30, 2016 -- A suicide bomber thought to belong to ISIS affiliate Boko Haram killed at least 11 people when he blew himself up in a village close to Cameroon's border with Nigeria. Officials said the bomber, described by some as a boy, attacked a mosque in the village of Djakana as locals broke their Ramadan fast.. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    July 8, 2016 - Two suicide bombers launched attacks on mosques in the Nigerian town of Damboa during dawn prayers. Six people were killed, according to the Nigerian military, all of them when the second bomber managed to enter a mosque. No group claimed responsibility for the attacks but officials blamed Boko Haram, an ISIS affiliate. The bombings are believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    July 19, 2016 - ISIS claimed that its West African province had attacked Cameroonian army positions in the south-west of the country, an area previously attacked by Boko Haram militants. ISIS said the attack had taken place in the Fotokol area, and eight soldiers had been killed. There was no verifiable account of the attack. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an affiliate of ISIS.

    ASIA AND AUSTRALIA

    September 18, 2014 - Abdul Numan Haider, 18, is shot dead after stabbing two counterterrorism officers outside a Melbourne police station. Haider's family had moved to Australia from Afghanistan. ISIS mentioned Haider by name in its English-language magazine Dabiq, claiming that his attack was the "direct result of the Shaykh (Adnani)'s call to action," according to the Institute for the Study of War. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    December 15, 2014 - A gunman takes 17 hostages in a cafe in Sydney. Police storm the cafe after 16 hours. Two hostages are killed. So is the gunman. Other people are injured, including a police officer who suffers a wound to the face from gunshot pellets. The gunman is identified as Man Haron Monis, an Iranian-born refugee who was granted political asylum in Australia in 2001. During the siege, Monis demanded the delivery of an ISIS flag, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The hostage-taker "sought to cloak his actions with the symbolism of the (ISIS) death cult," said Tony Abbott, the prime minister at the time. The U.S. State Department's Country Reports on Terrorism described Monis as an "ISIL sympathizer." The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    April 18, 2015 - A suicide bomber on a motorbike blows himself up in front of a bank in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, killing at least 33 people and injuring more than 100 others. "On April 18, local media received text messages allegedly from Shahidullah Shahid, a key figure in the establishment of Wilayat Khorasan, claiming responsibility on behalf of ISIS for the attack," the Institute for the Study of War reported. Wilayat Khorasan is the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    September 28, 2015 - ISIS claims responsibility for gunning down an Italian citizen, Cesare Tavella, 51, who was jogging home in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka after swimming at the American International School's pool. Police later arrested four Bangladeshi citizens in Tavella's killing. Muntashirul Islam, Dhaka's police commissioner, described the suspects as contract killers hired by a person they referred to as "Big Brother" to kill a foreigner, preferably with "white skin"; he said none of the four or "Big Brother" is believed to have direct ties to ISIS.
    Bangladesh experienced several violent acts inspired by extremists in 2015; this is the first for which ISIS claimed responsibility. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh has said that ISIS is not a presence in Bangladesh and that domestic factors were the motivation for people who have killed bloggers and foreign nationals in the country, according to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the national news agency of Bangladesh. The attack may have been inspired by ISIS.
    October 3, 2015 - Hoshi Kunio, a 65-year-old man from Japan, is shot and killed by assailants in a village in the district of Rangpur, Bangladesh. ISIS claims responsibility in its online magazine, according to the SITE terrorist-monitoring organization. Police blame the killing on the banned extremist group Jama'atul Mujaheedin Bangladesh, according to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.The attack may have been inspired by ISIS.
    Bangladeshi police officials stand guard at the site where a Japanese citizen was shot to death by attackers in Rangpur on October 3, 2015. Police said the victim, whom they named as Hoshi Kunio, aged 66, was riding in a rickshaw when he was shot dead in Kaunia town in the Rangpur district.
    Bangladeshi police officials stand guard at the site where a Japanese citizen was shot to death by attackers in Rangpur on October 3, 2015. Police said the victim, whom they named as Hoshi Kunio, aged 66, was riding in a rickshaw when he was shot dead in Kaunia town in the Rangpur district.
    October 24, 2015 - A bomb explodes during a Shiite procession near a place of worship in Dhaka, Bangladesh. One person is killed and 60 others are hurt, according to the Dhaka Tribune. A group affiliated with ISIS claims responsibility, according to the SITE terrorist-monitoring organization. The attack may have been inspired by ISIS.
    November 26, 2015 - Gunmen burst into a Shiite mosque in Bangladesh and open fire, killing one person and wounding three others. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement distributed online by supporters. Mohammad Asaduzzaman, police superintendent in the Bogra district of northern Bangladesh, said investigators were aware of the claim but couldn't verify it. The attack may have been inspired by ISIS.
    January 13, 2016 - Three ISIS fighters launch an attack on the Pakistani consulate in the Afghan city of Jalalabad. The first operative reportedly detonated his explosives while attacking the consulate's guards and a second bomber detonated his device inside the building. A local official said six people were killed, as well as the three assailants. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    January 14, 2016 - Gunfire and at least five explosions erupted around midday in a busy commercial area in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, killing at least two and injuring 19 others. ISIS claimed responsibility in a statement posted online by the terror organization, translated by the monitoring group Flashpoint and confirmed by CNN. Jakarta police chief Tito Karnavian singled out a militant named Bahrun Naim, who he said plotted the attack to assert himself among various figures competing to lead ISIS in Southeast Asia. Naim is thought to be in Syria and is suspected of recruiting supporters through social media. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.
    February 22, 2016 -- ISIS claims responsibility for the killing of Hindu priest Jogeswar Roy in northern Bangladesh. Police say two assailants armed with pistols and cleavers attacked Roy at his home. The Bangladeshi government insists the spate of attacks in ISIS' name are in reality the work of home-grown militants. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    March 14, 2016 - ISIS claims responsibility fo the assassination of a Shia cleric in Bangladesh. Hafiz Abdul Razak was stabbed to death in Jhenaidah in southwestern Bangladesh. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    March 16, 2016 - A pro-ISIS group in the Philippines, Ansarul Khilafah, releases a video showing the beheading of an accused spy, identifying the man as Robert Pepito. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    April 3, 2016 - A pro-ISIS jihadi posts video showing an undated attack by a group pledged to ISIS in the Philippines. In Arabic and Maranao, the video is posted on Telegram and produced by a media unit called "Ala al-Haqi Madhoon." No location for the attack is given. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    April 9, 2016 - ISIS said its supporters had conducted their first attack in the Philippines, claiming they killed 100 Filipino soldiers. The claim was disputed by Filipino officials, who said 18 soldiers had been killed in a gunbattle with another jihadist group -- Abu Sayyaf -- in the town of Tipo-Tipo. The officials played down any ISIS role in the attack. The origins of the attack are unclear.
    April 21, 2016 - ISIS supporters who had defected from another jihadist group in the Philippines issued a video showing the undated execution of two men, claiming they were spies. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    April 23, 2016 - ISIS claimed the assassination of a university professor in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, but officials cast doubt on the claim. Rezaul Karim Siddique, 58, was attacked with machetes. The origins of the attack are unclear.
    May 9, 2016 - ISIS supporters in the Philippines claimed a raid on a military checkpoint in Maluso province, killing one soldier. It was the second claim of an attack on the Philippines' military by ISIS in as many months. ISIS appointed an emir for its followers in the Philippines. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    May 18, 2016 - The ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan and Pakistan, known as Wilayat Khorasan, claimed it had detonated two IEDs in Peshawar, Pakistan. There was no confirmation from Pakistani authorities. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    May 25, 2016 - The ISIS-linked Amaq news agency claimed militants affiliated with the group were responsible for the murder of a Hindu businessman in northern Bangladesh. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    June 6, 2016 - The Khorasan Province of ISIS claimed it had carried out the assassination of Afghan member of parliament Sher Wali Wardak the previous day. Wardak was killed by an IED while in his car in Kabul. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    June 7, 2016 - ISIS issued a statement claiming its followers had slaughtered a Hindu monk in western Bangladesh. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    June 20, 2016 - The Khorasan province of ISIS claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a bus carrying Nepalese security guards in the Afghan capital, Kabul. At least 16 people were killed in the attack. ISIS identified the bomber as Irfanullah Ahmed and published a photo of him. But the Afghan Taliban also claimed responsibility for the attack. The origins of the attack are unknown.
    July 1, 2016 - In the first attack of its kind in Bangladesh, several men armed with guns, knives and explosives took dozens of people hostage at a restaurant in the capital, Dhaka. At least 21 people from around the world were killed.
    ISIS' affiliated Amaq news outlet and the group's own Telegram account claimed responsibility for the attack, posting photographs from inside the café and of the attackers holding their weapons before the assault. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    July 1, 2016
    ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency claimed the group's fighters killed two soldiers in the Philippines' province of Lanao del Sur. Amaq said the soldiers' armored vehicle had been attacked near the city of Marawi in the southern Phillipines. Security forces confirmed the incident, but said it was the work of local jihadists. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.
    July 4, 2016
    A suicide bomber attacked a police station in Central Java in Indonesia, killing himself and injuring a police officer. The attack took place in the city of Solo. Indonesian police identified the bomber as a 30-year old man linked to an ISIS network led by Bahrun Naim. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    July 9, 2016
    ISIS claimed killing at least 40 Philippine soldiers in a week of clashes on the island of Basilan, according to a communique distributed on the group's Telegram and Twitter accounts. Philippines officials confirmed several days of clashes and blamed a faction of the jihadist group Aby Sayyaf, some of whose leaders had previously pledged allegiance to ISIS. They did not confirm military casualties. The attacks are believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.
    July 23, 2016 -- ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack on a peaceful demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 80 people and wounded more than 260 others. Two ISIS fighters detonated their suicide belts among the protesters, according to ISIS' media wing, Amaq. A third attacker was killed by security forces before detonating his bomb, according to an Afghan security official speaking on condition of anonymity. The attack was one of the deadliest in months in Afghanistan.

    Maps by CNN's Sean O'Key and Michael Hogenmiller; research by CNN's Tim Lister, Mohammed Tawfeeq, Toby Lyles, Ray Sanchez and Mark Bixler. CNN's Holly Yan contributed to this report.