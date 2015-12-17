This story is periodically updated with new information. The most recent update published on July 25, 2016.

(CNN) Since declaring its caliphate in June 2014, the self-proclaimed Islamic State has conducted or inspired more than 140 terrorist attacks in 29 countries other than Iraq and Syria, where its carnage has taken a much deadlier toll. Those attacks have killed at least 2,043 people and injured thousands more.

It also can be hard to get precise information about some attacks, but it's clear the deadly tentacles of ISIS have spread quickly from the terrorist group's epicenter in Iraq and Syria to points around the globe.

Here's a look at terrorist attacks outside Iraq and Syria believed to have been inspired or conducted by ISIS or its regional affiliates, along with context about the known connections to ISIS:

NORTH AMERICA

October 20, 2014 -- -- Martin Rouleau-Couture runs over two soldiers, killing one, outside a government office in Saint-Jean-sur-Richilieu, Quebec. Rouleau-Couture had converted to Islam and expressed support for ISIS online. He may have been responding to ISIS spokesman Abu Muhammad al-Adnani's call to arms, according to the Institute for the Study of War. ISIS mentioned Rouleau-Couture in its English-language magazine Dabiq, claiming the attack resulted from Adnani's call. It also included a picture of Rouleau-Couture in the magazine. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

October 23, 2014 -- A man with a A man with a hatchet attacks four police officers in New York. Police said the attacker, a U.S. citizen named Zale Thompson, was self-radicalized. Thompson had searched online for information on beheadings, al Qaeda, ISIS and al Shabaab, according to police. ISIS mentioned Thompson in Dabiq, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

The keynote speaker at the event was right-wing Dutch politician Geert Wilders, who was on an al Qaeda hit list. At least one of the gunmen appeared to have been in contact with an ISIS operative in Syria via social media. ISIS claimed responsibility, describing the attackers as "soldiers of the caliphate," according to the Institute for the Study of War. The institute described the attack as "ISIS-inspired," and U.S. officials said the group probably was being "opportunistic" in claiming responsibility. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

November 4, 2015 -- University of California, Merced, student Faisal Mohammad University of California, Merced, student Faisal Mohammad stabs four people before being shot to death by police. Authorities initially said the attack was simply the work of a disgruntled student, but the FBI concluded four months later that Mohammad had looked at ISIS and other terrorist websites and propaganda before the attack. The agency concluded the attack appeared to be terror-inspired, but said "it may never be possible to definitively determine why he chose to attack people on the UC Merced campus." None of the stabbing victims died.

December 2, 2015 -- Tashfeen Malik and her husband, Syed Rizwan Farook, Tashfeen Malik and her husband, Syed Rizwan Farook, shoot 14 people to death and injure 21 others at a gathering of local government health workers in San Bernardino, California. Malik and Farook are gunned down in a shootout with law enforcement.

Malik pledged allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Facebook, three U.S. officials familiar with the investigation told CNN.

The husband-and-wife team had developed extremist views as early as 2013, a time that predates the rise of ISIS, FBI Director Comey has said. And Farook tried to contact other terrorist groups, a senior law enforcement official said.

"Individuals inspired by the Islamic State of Iraq and al Sham (ISIS) and with links to al Qaeda conducted the terrorist attack," according to the Institute for the Study of War. "This attack was the first al Qaeda- or ISIS-related in the U.S. by a skilled shooter team using both guns and explosives." The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

Photos: San Bernardino shooting Police officers stand guard as they investigate a suspicious vehicle in Redlands, California, on Wednesday, December 2, after a mass shooting in nearby San Bernardino in which 14 people died and 21 were injured. The shooting took place at the Inland Regional Center, where employees with the county health department were attending a holiday event. The two shooters -- Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik -- were fatally shot in a gun battle with police hours after the initial incident. Farook worked for the county health department.

January 8, 2016 -- A man identified as Edward Archer is arrested after a Philadelphia police officer is shot and wounded. Officer Jesse Hartnett was hit three times and suffered "some very serious injuries that will require multiple surgeries," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said. Despite being seriously injured, Hartnett got out of his patrol car and shot the assailant, who later was apprehended by other officers, Ross said.

Archer claims to have committed the attack on ISIS' behalf, telling police: "I pledge my allegiance to the Islamic State, and that's why I did what a did." Archer has a criminal history and impending court appearances. He had traveled to Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

June 12, 2016 -- A gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The shooter, Omar Mateen, was killed by police three hours after taking hostages in the club. Mateen was a 27-year old U.S. citizen of Afghan descent who pledged allegiance to ISIS in a 911 phone call during the siege. Subsequent analysis of his computer shows he was also an admirer of al Qaeda cleric Anwar al Awlaki.

President Obama said there was no evidence the attacker was under direction from a terrorist network, or carrying out any group's larger plot. ISIS media outlet Al-Bayan later described Mateen as "one of the soldiers of the Caliphate in America," but the group provided no evidence of communication with the attacker. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

EUROPE

May 24, 2014 --Three people are killed and another seriously injured in a --Three people are killed and another seriously injured in a shooting at the Jewish Museum in Brussels, Belgium. The suspect was identified as Mehdi Nemmouche , a 29-year-old Frenchman from Roubaix in the Pas-de-Calais region of northern France. Nemmouche, who had spent a year in Syria, is a radicalized Islamist, according to the chief prosecutor of Paris.

Nemmouche was arrested with a Kalashnikov, a handgun, an audio recording claiming responsibility and a white sheet emblazoned with the name of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

December 20, 2014 - A man - A man stabs three police officers in the French city of Tours. The attacker was a 20-year-old French citizen who was born in Burundi. He was shot dead by police. CNN terrorism analyst Paul Cruickshank reported that the attacker had posted the ISIS flag on his Facebook page. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

January 9, 2015 - Amedy Coulibaly is killed during a police rescue operation to end his siege at a kosher grocery store in Paris. Authorities say he killed four hostages. He allegedly shot a Paris policewoman the previous day. Coulibaly had pledged his allegiance to ISIS in a video made before the attack. He was a friend of Said and Cherif Kouachi, who killed 12 people two days earlier in an attack on the offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris. Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula claimed responsibility for the attack at Charlie Hebdo.

Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery A police officer closes the bullet ridden door next to a body lying in a kosher grocery store in the Paris neighborhood of Porte de Vincennes on Friday, January 9. Amedy Coulibaly -- the man who authorities believe killed a policewoman Thursday south of Paris -- was killed when police stormed the store. A search is underway for suspected accomplice, a woman identified as Hayat Boumeddiene.

Hide Caption 1 of 18 Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery Forensics investigators gather outside the grocery store. French President Francois Hollande said four people were killed. Hide Caption 2 of 18 Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery French police escort hostages away from the grocery store. At least 10 hostages managed to escape, according to a Paris police union spokesman. Hide Caption 3 of 18 Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery Coulibaly was one of two people wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a police officer south of Paris on Thursday, January 8. French authorities released photographs of Coulibaly, right, and Boumeddiene after the shooting. Hide Caption 4 of 18 Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery Police mobilize at the scene in Paris. One of the hostages told CNN affiliate BFMTV that the gunman started shooting "as soon as he got inside" and killed two customers. Hide Caption 5 of 18 Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery A police officer is seen at the scene of the standoff. Police union spokesman Pascal Disand said the hostage-taker, Amedy Coulibaly, demanded freedom for Cherif and Said Kouachi, the suspects in Wednesday's massacre at the Charlie Hebdo magazine office in Paris, who were simultaneously involved in a standoff wiith police northeast of Paris. Disand said the brothers and Coulibaly were part of the same jihadist groups. Hide Caption 6 of 18 Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery A security officer in Paris directs hostages to safety. Hide Caption 7 of 18 Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery Police forces launch an assault at the grocery store. Hide Caption 8 of 18 Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery Large explosions could be heard around 5:10 p.m. (11:10 a.m ET). Hide Caption 9 of 18 Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery Police take position by the grocery store. Hide Caption 10 of 18 Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery Police ride on a truck bed near the grocery store. Hide Caption 11 of 18 Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery Police forces gather at the scene of the standoff. Hide Caption 12 of 18 Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery People are led away by police from an area near the standoff. Hide Caption 13 of 18 Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery Vehicles are blocked on a road in Paris. Hide Caption 14 of 18 Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery Police arrive with guns at the scene of the grocery store standoff. Hide Caption 15 of 18 Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery French police on the move near the grocery store. Hide Caption 16 of 18 Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery A police officer gives instructions to local residents in Saint-Mande, which is near Porte de Vincennes. Hide Caption 17 of 18 Photos: Hostage situation at Paris grocery Police gather at the site of the standoff. Hide Caption 18 of 18

February 14, 2015 - A - A gunman attacks a free speech forum featuring a controversial artist and then fires shots near a synagogue in Copenhagen, Denmark, killing two people and wounding five police officers. Police shoot and kill him. The man swore fidelity to Baghdadi before the shooting spree in a posting made on what was apparently his Facebook page. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

The head was tied to the factory's fence, along with two flags bearing "the Islamist profession of faith," authorities said.

"We can note that this perfectly matches ISIS' watchword, which regularly calls for committing terrorist attacks on the French territory, and to precisely slit the throats of the nonbelievers," Molins said. "The beheading also precisely recalls this terrorist organization's modus operandi." The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

September 2, 2015 - ISIS announces that its affiliate in the Caucasus had launched an attack on a Russian military facility in southern Dagestan, a troubled Russian republic, claiming a number of Russian soldiers were killed or injured. There is no independent confirmation of the attack.

November 13, 2015 - A series of terror attacks in Paris kills at least 130 people and wounds more than 350 others. The attackers, armed with assault rifles and explosives, A series of terror attacks in Paris kills at least 130 people and wounds more than 350 others. The attackers, armed with assault rifles and explosives, target six locations across the city -- including a soccer match as France plays world champion Germany and the Bataclan concert hall, where most of the fatalities occur. In an online statement distributed by supporters, ISIS said eight militants wearing explosive belts and armed with machine guns attacked precisely selected areas in the French capital. The Institute for the Study of War described the attacks as the terror group's "most sophisticated assault in the West to date." It was the worst violence in France since World War II. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

Photos: Paris attack suspects: What we know

December 5, 2015 - A 29-year-old man attacks another man in the - A 29-year-old man attacks another man in the Leytonstone Underground station in London, England. He cut the man's throat in a "sawing motion," prosecutors said. The attacker was heard to shout, "This is for Syria, my Muslim brothers." Britain's Press Association said his cell phone contained images and flags associated with ISIS. Police said they were investigating the incident as a terrorist offense. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

December 30, 2015 - An ISIS affiliate in the Caucasus says it carried out a gun attack in the city of Derbent in Dagestan, claiming to have killed a "Russian intelligence officer." Reports from the region say a shooting at the ancient citadel in Derbent targeted a group of tourists and killed a security guard, injuring several others. The Islamic Emirate of the Caucasus pledged allegiance to ISIS in June 2015.

January 7, 2016 - A man is shot dead by police in Paris as he wields a large knife outside a metro station. A Paris prosecutor later says the man -- thought to be Tunisian -- had a sketch of an ISIS flag and had pledged allegiance to ISIS leader Baghdadi. "We might be confronted to highly organized networks like the one in November or we could also run into an isolated attack by a person with psychological problems," says the prosecutor, Francois Molins.

February 15, 2016 - The ISIS affiliate in the Caucasus claims a vehicle-suicide bombing at a police checkpoint in the Russian republic of Dagestan. The attack occurred in the city of Derbent. Local officials say two police were killed and 12 injured. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

March 19, 2016 - A suicide bomber strikes a busy tourist area in Istanbul, Turkey, killing four and hurting 36. Interior Minister Efkan Ala said the attacker is linked to ISIS. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

March 22, 2016 - Two explosions at Brussels airport and another at a subway station in the Maalbeek district of the Belgian capital leave at least 32 people dead and scores injured. In a statement posted online by several prominent supporters and by the ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency, ISIS claimed that its fighters carried out the attacks.

March 30, 2016 - Two attacks in two days in the Russian republic of Dagestan are claimed by the ISIS affiliate. The first, on March 29, claims to have killed ten Russian soldiers near Kaspiysk; the following day a suicide attack on a police checkpoint kills several, according to the ISIS media office in the Caucasus. Russian officials acknowledge both attacks took place, but say casualties are much lower than claimed.

June 13, 2016 - Larossi Abballa, a 25-year-old Islamic extremist, Larossi Abballa, a 25-year-old Islamic extremist, killed a police officer and his romantic partner in the town of Magnanville, west of Paris. In the midst of his attack, he pledged allegiance to ISIS via Facebook. Abballa had previously been convicted for jihadist activities and was under investigation by French authorities. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

June 28, 2016 - Three suicide bombers attack the Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul. They killed 44 people with gunfire and the explosions of powerful suicide vests. The incident marks the highest death toll in a terror attack against an airport. The perpetrators were identified by Turkish authorities as from the central Asian states of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, and from the Dagestan region of Russia. Turkish officials told CNN the three had been dispatched from ISIS' headquarters in Raqqa, Syria, and had occupied an apartment in Istanbul for a month before carrying out the attack. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS.

July 14, 2016 - A French-Tunisian man drove a truck into crowds celebrating France's National Day in Nice, killing 84 people and injuring many more, investigators said.. At least ten children were among the dead. Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, who had no record of terrorist involvement, was shot dead by police after driving the truck more than one kilometer through crowds who had been watching a fireworks display on the Promenade des Anglais. The ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq described Bouhlel as "from the soldiers of the State."

US Secretary of State John Kerry said later there was "no indication" that ISIS played a role in directing or ordering the Nice attack. But French prosecutor Francois Molins said Bouhlel had apparently planned the attack for several months and had "support and accomplices." The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

July 16, 2016 - A 17-year old Afghan launched a knife attack on passengers on a train in Germany. The ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq later claimed that Muhammad Riyad, who was shot dead by police after escaping from the train, "attacked the Crusader passengers with an axe and a knife." It later issued a video of Riyad in which he said he was a "soldier of the Caliphate" and would "carry out a martyrdom operation in Germany." The attack took place near the city of Wurzburg in Bavaria. Five people were wounded, one of them critically. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

THE MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA

September 20 or 21, 2014 - French citizen - French citizen Herve Gourdel is abducted in the Tizi Ouzou region of Algeria, east of Algiers. An online video days later shows militants beheading him and pledging loyalty to ISIS. In the video, armed men claim to belong to Islamist militant group Jund al-Khilafah -- or Soldiers of the Caliphate -- in Algeria. They pledge allegiance to Baghdadi. Jund al-Khilafah "stated in a video released on September 22 that the kidnapping was their fulfilling the order of IS spokesman Abu Muhammad al-'Adnani to attack citizens of countries participating in the U.S.-led coalition against the IS," according to INSITE on Terrorism , a blog of the SITE Intelligence Group. ISIS does not acknowledge the group as an affiliate, and little is heard from the group after Gourdel's killing. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

January 27, 2015 - An attack on the luxury - An attack on the luxury Corinthia Hotel in Tripoli, Libya, kills at least 10 people. The Libyan branch of ISIS claims responsibility for the assault, which killed five foreigners, including David Berry, an American security contractor.

"The attack was an inflection in ISIS's Libya campaign, aimed at securing the cooperation of Islamist rebel groups in western Libya while slowly expanding ISIS's stronghold in the east," the Institute for the Study of War reported. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

January 29, 2015 - Car bombs and mortar rounds target army and police positions in - Car bombs and mortar rounds target army and police positions in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing at least 26 and wounding nearly 40 others. Ansar Beit al-Maqdis, a militant group that has pledged allegiance to ISIS, said via Twitter that it was behind the attacks. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

February 15, 2015 - ISIS releases a video it says shows the - ISIS releases a video it says shows the beheadings on a Libyan beach of 21 Coptic Christians who had been kidnapped in Egypt. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

February 20, 2015 - Three simultaneous suicide car bomb attacks kill at least 30 people and injure more than 40 others in Gobba, Libya. The Libyan branch of ISIS claims responsibility. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

March 18, 2015 - A terrorist attack on the landmark Bardo Museum in Tunis, Tunisia, leaves 23 dead, including many foreign tourists. Another 36 people are hospitalized, and eight others are treated and released. The siege ends when security forces kill two of the attackers. Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi later confirmed that a third person took part in the museum attack and got away.

ISIS claimed responsibility. "The suicide gunmen attack on the Bardo Museum in Tunis ... demonstrates how the confluence of ISIS and al-Qaeda elements in North Africa may lead to emergent threats in the region," the Institute for the Study of War says.

"While both groups recruit heavily from Tunisia, the al-Qaeda affiliated Uqba Ibn Nafaa Brigade is the country's strongest operational extremist group. However, the Bardo attack diverged from Uqba's usual pattern of attacking security forces near its mountainous stronghold in western Tunisia, indicating that ISIS-linked elements likely played some role in the operation ." The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

Photos: Gunmen attack Tunisian museum People pray at the entrance gate of the Bardo Museum in Tunis, Tunisia, on Wednesday, March 18. Earlier in the day, at least 23 people were killed -- most of them tourists -- when gunmen opened fire in the museum.

March 20, 2015 - Terrorists bomb two mosques in Sanaa, - Terrorists bomb two mosques in Sanaa, Yemen , killing 137 and wounding 357. ISIS claims responsibility for the attack. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

April 2015 - A Syrian teacher, identified as 39-year-old Shuja Gannun, is killed in Kahramanmaras, in southern Turkey. ISIS later said it had killed him, according to the - A Syrian teacher, identified as 39-year-old Shuja Gannun, is killed in Kahramanmaras, in southern Turkey. ISIS later said it had killed him, according to the SITE Intelligence Group , which tracks terrorist activity. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

April 12, 2015 - Militants aligned with ISIS take responsibility for - Militants aligned with ISIS take responsibility for attacks that killed at least 12 people in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. At least 45 people were injured. The assaults targeted a police station, a checkpoint and a highway. Ansar Beit al-Maqdis, an ISIS affiliate, claimed responsibility. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

April 19, 2015 - ISIS' media arm releases a video of - ISIS' media arm releases a video of operatives beheading two groups of prisoners, believed to include at least 30 Ethiopian Christians, at different locations in Libya. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one if its affiliates.

Late May 2015 - A man - A man disguised as a woman kills three people when he blows himself up outside a mosque in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. ISIS claimed responsibility. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

June 26, 2015 - A gunman - A gunman kills at least 38 people and wounds about 40 others in an attack on a seaside resort in Sousse, Tunisia. ISIS claimed responsibility. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

Photos: Terrorist attack in Tunisia People lay flowers on the beach in front of Hotel Riu Imperial Marhaba, in the coastal city of Sousse, Tunisia, on Saturday, June 27. Gunmen killed at least 38 people at site , the same day terrorists lashed out brutally in France and bombed a mosque in Kuwait.

June 26, 2015 - A bomb blast tears through the Imam Sadiq mosque during Friday prayers in Kuwait City, Kuwait, killing 27 people and wounding 227 others. ISIS claims responsibility for the suicide bombing. The assault was carried out by - A bomb blast tears through the Imam Sadiq mosque during Friday prayers in Kuwait City, Kuwait, killing 27 people and wounding 227 others. ISIS claims responsibility for the suicide bombing. The assault was carried out by ISIS affiliate Wilayat Najd, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

June 29, 2015 - A car bomb in Sanaa, Yemen , injures at least 35 people, two critically. ISIS claims responsibility. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

July 23, 2015 -- At least -- At least five ISIS militants in northern Syria approach the border and fire on a Turkish border unit, killing a soldier and wounding two others, the Turkish military says. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

August 6, 2015 - An - An explosion rips through a mosque in the Asir region of southwestern Saudi Arabia, killing at least 13 people and injuring nine others. ISIS claims responsibility. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

August 12, 2015 - Images published online appear to show the body of Tomislav Salopek, a Croatian national, officials from various countries and the - Images published online appear to show the body of Tomislav Salopek, a Croatian national, officials from various countries and the SITE Intelligence Group say. He is believed to have been beheaded. A group claiming to be ISIS' branch in the Sinai Peninsula had threatened to kill Salopek, who was abducted in Egypt, if Egypt didn't release female Muslim prisoners. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

September 2, 2015 -- At least 28 people are killed and dozens more wounded in -- At least 28 people are killed and dozens more wounded in two suicide bombings at the al-Moayyad mosque in Sanaa, Yemen. ISIS claims responsibility. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

September 24, 2015 - A bomb blast at the Al Bilaili mosque in Sanaa, Yemen, kills at least 29 people. ISIS claims responsibility. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

October 6, 2015 - Explosions rock a hotel in southern Yemen that houses members of deposed President Abdu Rabu Mansour Hadi's government. At least 15 people are reported killed. ISIS claims responsibility, though a Yemeni government minister blames Houthi rebels. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

October 10, 2015 - Two bombs explode at a - Two bombs explode at a peace rally in Ankara,Turkey , killing at least 97 people and wounding nearly 250 others. The Turkish Prime Minister later said investigators suspected ISIS. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

October 16, 2015 - An ISIS affiliate in Saudi Arabia claims its first attack, opening fire on a Shia mosque in Saihat, Saudi Arabia. The new affiliate may consist of Bahraini militants who intend to launch attacks in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, according to the - An ISIS affiliate in Saudi Arabia claims its first attack, opening fire on a Shia mosque in Saihat, Saudi Arabia. The new affiliate may consist of Bahraini militants who intend to launch attacks in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The attack killed at least five people, the Saudi Press Agency reports . It is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

October 30, 2015 -- -- Two Syrian activists in Turkey , Ibrahim Abd al-Qader and Fares Hamadi, are found dead, with their throats slashed, in the southeastern Turkish town of Sanliurfa. Qader was one of the founding members of Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently, a group that has documented ISIS atrocities in Syria. Supporters of ISIS were reported to have published a video online claiming responsibility, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists . The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

November 12, 2015 - Suicide bombers - Suicide bombers blow themselves up in Beirut, Lebanon, killing at least 43 people and injuring 239 others. A would-be suicide bomber who survived told investigators that he was an ISIS recruit, a Lebanese security source said. He told authorities that he and three other attackers arrived in Lebanon from Syria, the source said. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

Photos: Beirut suicide bombings Emergency personnel and civilians gather at the site of a twin suicide bombing in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut on Thursday, November 12. The two bombings killed at least 41 people and wounded over 200 more Thursday evening in southern Beirut, Lebanese Health Minister Wael Abu Faour said.

November 24, 2015 -- A -- A bomb hits a bus carrying members of the Tunisian presidential guard in Tunis, Tunisia, killing 12 people. ISIS claims responsibility. The attack is believed to have been conducted by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

December 30, 2015 - ISIS claims the murder of an officer in the Egyptian army and his driver near the Central Security camp in the capital. There is no independent confirmation of the attack.

December 31, 2015 - ISIS claims the bombing of an Egyptian police checkpoint in Giza, reporting that its fighters entered a police checkpoint and planted and later detonated a large improvised explosive device, killing and wounding all who were inside. There is no independent confirmation of the attack.

January 8, 2016 - ISIS' Libyan affiliate claims a suicide attack on a military training center for Libyan forces in Zliten, southeast of Tripoli. The town's mayor tells CNN that at least 50 people were killed in a truck bombing at the center. ISIS claims more than 80 were killed. It is the most lethal suicide bombing ever staged by the ISIS Libyan affiliate.

On the same day, ISIS claims a second attack that kills six people at a checkpoint in Ras Lanouf.

Photos: Deadly explosion in Istanbul Police investigate the scene of an explosion in central Istanbul on Tuesday, January 12. A suicide bomber killed 10 people and injured more than a dozen others in a popular tourist area.

January 8, 2016 - ISIS claims a gun attack on an Israeli tourist bus in Egypt's Giza governorate, reporting "deaths and wounds among the passengers." But CNN reports no casualties in what appears to have been an incident involving fireworks. Egypt's Interior Ministry describes the incident as a minor clash between security and a small of group of protesters.

January 12, 2016 - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu says the man who carried out a suicide bombing that killed 10 foreigners in Istanbul belonged to ISIS. The blast happened late in the morning in Sultanahmet Square, a tourist hub in the heart of Istanbul between the Hagia Sophia and Blue Mosque. The attacker had recently come into Turkey from Syria, accord to Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus.

January 14, 2016 - Widespread clashes are reported between ISIS militants and the Egyptian military in northern Sinai. Egypt said its forces killed 30 Islamist militants while four Egyptian army personnel were killed at a security checkpoint near the town of Sheikh Zuweid. ISIS claims responsibility for several attacks in the town. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

January 20, 2016 - ISIS claims responsibility for an attack in Arish in Sinai, which kills five police officers. ISIS said that a bomb targeted a patrol and was followed by clashes between ISIS militants and police officers. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

January 21, 2016 - Suspected ISIS militants launched an attack on oil terminal in the Libyan port of Ras Lanuf, causing at least one storage tank to explode and a pipeline to catch fire, according to the Libyan news agency and an engineer. No casualties are reported. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

January 27, 2016 - Two remote-controlled bombs explode as a patrol of Egyptian security forces drives near al-Arish in north Sinai. ISIS forces in north Sinai claim that more than 20 people were killed and wounded, including a senior commander; the official death toll is four, according to Egyptian media, with 12 injured.

In a separate attack, five police officers were shot dead by unknown gunmen in central al-Arish, according to the Egyptian Interior Ministry. One was a lieutenant colonel.

Both attacks are believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

January 28, 2016 - A suicide attack targets the presidential palace in Aden, in the south of Yemen. The Ma'ashiq Palace is where President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi is based since returning from exile. Security sources told CNN that the explosion killed 11 people, including two children. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

January 29, 2016 - An attack on a mosque in al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia, kills at least four people and injures nearly 30. The Shia mosque is attacked by two men wearing explosive belts, one Egyptian and the other Saudi. The Egyptian, identified as Talha Hesham Abdo, is detained. No claim of responsibility is made, but the attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

February 3, 2016 - ISIS publishes photographs of executions of several men in Libya described as spies. All were executed in the ISIS stronghold of Sirte.

On the same day, ISIS claims that fighters of its Barqah Province in Libya attacked a military checkpoint with remotely-detonated explosives, killing more than 20 soldiers. There is no independent confirmation of the attack, but there are reports of clashes between ISIS fighters and army forces in Benghazi on that day.

February 4, 2016 - ISIS claims an IED attack in north Sinai on a military vehicle. There is no independent confirmation but Egyptian security forces say 10 militants are killed in a series of raids over the following days.

February 11, 2016 - ISIS in Libya's Barqah province claims an attack on a camp of a rival faction near the town of Derna. It says that a remotely detonated IED killed three people. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

February 17, 2016 - ISIS in Yemen claims that one of its members killed nearly 20 soldiers in a suicide bombing at the Ras Abbas military camp, west of Aden. Yemeni officials said 13 people were killed at the camp, which had been recently set up to admit recruits to the Yemeni army. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

February 20, 2016 - ISIS' affiliate in Egypt's Sinai desert claims IED attacks against soldiers near Bir al-Abd, killing and wounding "all passengers" in two military vehicles. Egyptian authorities did not comment on the claims.

February 25, 2016 - Officials in Sabratha, western Libya, say ISIS fighters briefly took over the city's security headquarters, killing and beheading 12 officers. The head of the Military Council admits ISIS fighters "exploited a security vacuum" by deploying in the city center as the military conducted raids elsewhere. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

February 26, 2016 - ISIS in Libya's Barqah province claims to have killed "dozens" from rival factions during heavy fighting around Benghazi. The group also claims that a vehicle suicide bombing in al-Hawari, near Benghazi, killed 25 soldiers. Other reports speak of heavy fighting in the area at this time, but don't provide details of casualties. The attacks are believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

February 28, 2016 - ISIS' affiliate in the Sinai desert in Egypt claims that a series of attacks in the cities of al-Arish and Sheikh Zuweid killed and wounded more than 10 members of the security forces, including a police captain shot outside his home. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

March 2, 2016 -- ISIS' affiliate in the Sinai desert in Egypt claims multiple bombings against the Egyptian army and publishes photos of an IED attack against an army patrol near Sheikh Zuweid, in which it claims three soldiers were killed. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

March 7, 2016 -- Dozens of ISIS fighters attack the Tunisian town of Ben Gardane near the Libyan border. Prolonged Dozens of ISIS fighters attack the Tunisian town of Ben Gardane near the Libyan border. Prolonged gunbattles leave a total of 53 people dead , including several civilians and 43 militants, according to the official Tunisian news agency. Tunisian authorities say most of the ISIS attackers were Tunisian nationals. Prime Minister Habib Essid says the attackers intended to establish a "Daesh emirate" by seizing the area. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

March 8, 2016 - ISIS claims an assault on Egyptian forces in the Zurra al-Khayr area, west of the town of al-Arish. Its daily al-Bayan news bulletin says five Egyptian soldiers were killed or wounded in an IED attack. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

March 10, 2016 -- ISIS says its fighters in Libya detonated an IED near the town of Derna, wounding one. ISIS' media arm, Aamaq, also claims an attack on a Libyan Dawn militia checkpoint near Sirte, a coastal city held by ISIS. The attack follows a reported airstrike by Libyan Dawn on Sirte. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

March 12, 2016 -- In its first claim in more than a year, ISIS in southern Libya's Fezzan province says it carryied out an ambush on a road between Mizda and Qaryat, killing a number of Libyan soldiers. Photographs show some of the weapons allegedly captured. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

March 14, 2016 - An Egyptian police officer is shot dead by masked individuals in North Sinai, the Interior Ministry says. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

March 18, 2016 - Egyptian security officials and media say at least five soldiers were killed and eight others injured when militants attacked an army checkpoint with mortars near Rafah in North Sinai. The attack follows a bombing on March 17 in the same area which killed one officer. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

March 19, 2016 - Egypt's Interior Ministry says 15 policemen were killed in a mortar attack on a checkpoint near northern Sinai's provincial capital of al-Arish. The Sinai-based ISIS affiliate claims responsibility in a statement on social media.

April 2, 2016 - ISIS' province in Saudi Arabia, known as Wilayat Najd, claimed an attack against a police station near the capital, Riyadh. No injuries were reported. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

April 5, 2016 - Wilayat Najd, ISIS' province in Saudi Arabia, claimed it assassinated a senior police officer west of Riyadh. The official news agency later confirmed Col. Kitab Majed al-Hammadi was shot dead and blamed ISIS. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

April 8, 2016 - At least five Egyptian soldiers and one civilian are killed when armored vehicles are blown up in two incidents, according to security sources. ISIS' Sinai affiliate claims responsibility for the attacks in Rafah and Sheikh Zuweid.

April 17, 2016 - ISIS' affiliate in eastern Libya claimed to have carried out a vehicle-borne suicide attack against rival groups near the city of Derna. There was no confirmation of the attack, which was reported as rival militia launched a major offensive against ISIS in the area. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

April 25, 2016 - ISIS' province in Algeria (Wilayat Jaza'ir) claimed an attack against Algerian security forces in Jijel. There was no confirmation from Algerian sources. The origins of the attack are unclear.

May 8, 2016 - ISIS claimed an attack on security forces in suburban Cairo. Eight policemen were killed in a drive-by shooting in the industrial town of Helwan, according to the Interior Ministry. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

May 15, 2016 - ISIS' affiliate in Yemen claimed responsibility for a suicide attack against Yemeni security forces at their base in the southern city of Mukalla. Security officials told CNN at least 30 soldiers were killed at the base's crowded entrance. The head of security in Hadramout province escaped assassination when a second suicide bomber targeted his convoy, but six others were killed. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

May 20, 2016 - Two members of the Egyptian security forces were killed when a roadside bomb detonated close to their vehicle near the town of Al-Arish, in northern Sinai. ISIS claimed the attack in its daily bulletin of operations. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

May 23, 2016 - At least 43 Yemeni military recruits and soldiers were killed in two ISIS suicide bombings in the southern city of Aden, local security officials said. One bomber targeted a recruitment center while a second blew himself up in the middle of a group of soldiers in the city. (Aden is the headquarters of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.) The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

May 31, 2016 - Six Egyptian soldiers were killed when their armored vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb in northern Sinai, according to security officials. ISIS' daily bulletin of operations later claimed responsibility. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

June 8, 2016 - Two gunmen carried out an attack on a market in Tel Aviv, killing four Israelis. The Israeli Security Agency later said the attackers had been inspired by ISIS, but not directed by the group, which never claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

June 16, 2016 - Two Egyptian police officers were shot dead at their homes in Al-Arish, North Sinai, according to the Interior Ministry. The attack was claimed by ISIS in its daily bulletin of operations. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

June 19, 2016 - A booby-trapped car killed six Jordanian security forces at a military post near the entrance to the Al-Rukban refugee camp in northeastern Jordan. ISIS later claimed responsibility for the attack. ISIS-affiliated media claimed the attack had targeted the "American Jordanian al-Rukban military base" and posted video of a vehicle speeding toward the post, followed by an explosion. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS.

June 27, 2016 - ISIS' branch in Yemen claimed another series of attacks on the city of Mukulla on the Arabian Sea coast. It said eight suicide bombers killed more than 50 soldiers and posted photographs of five of the bombers. Yemeni officials said at least 42 people, mostly soldiers, were killed, and at least 30 wounded. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

June 27, 2016 - ISIS' daily news bulletin -- Al Bayan -- claimed an attack by its affiliate in northern Sinai against an Egyptian military vehicle, and subsequent clashes with troops. Local media reported the death of a soldier by a sniper in Sheikh Zuwaid. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

June 30, 2016 - ISIS' daily news bulletin, Al-Bayan, claimed that the group's affiliate in Sinai killed and wounded several members of the Egyptian military. The Egyptian Interior Ministry said one policeman was killed by an IED. On the same day, ISIS claimed the assassination of a Coptic Christian priest in the town of al Arish. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

July 5, 2016 - Three suicide bombings took place in Saudi Arabia -- in Medina, Jeddah and Qatif. Saudi authorities identified the Jeddah bomber as a Pakistani; two guards were wounded in the attack, close to the US consulate. The Medina attack, close to one of the holiest sites in Islam, killed four security guards. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but Saudi officials blamed local cells sympathetic to ISIS.

July 9, 2016 - Members of ISIS' affiliate in North Sinai shot and killed a man they accused of collaborating with the Egyptian military. The killing occurred in the town of Sheikh Zuweid and was the third attack on alleged 'collaborators' within a week. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

July 10, 2016 - An Egyptian brigadier-general, Ahmed Kamal Mahmous, and one other soldier were killed by an IED that exploded in central Sinai, according to local reports. The attack took place in Al-Munbatih and was claimed three days later by ISIS in its daily news bulletin, which claimed several casualties in addition to Mahmous. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

July 12, 2016 - A roadside bomb killed two Egyptian policemen in Northern Sinai, according to the interior ministry. Two other police personnel were wounded in the bombing of a police patrol in the provincial capital of Al-Arish, the ministry added in a statement. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

July 14, 2016 - In its daily bulletin, ISIS claimed its fighters in northern Sinai had killed several Egyptian soldiers in a bomb attack on their vehicle south of Al-Arish. Separately, a police officer in the town was shot dead, according to local sources. ISIS' affiliate in Northern Sinai said "soldiers of the caliphate succeeded in targeting" the officer. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

July 17, 2016 - ISIS claimed that a counter-attack against Libyan militia in Sirte killed and wounded 250 enemy fighters, largely through suicide bombings to the south and east of the city. A spokesman for the government-backed militia confirmed 20 dead and 120 wounded in previous days. Sirte, seized by ISIS in 2015, had been under siege by Libyan militia for several weeks before the attack. At least one mass grave has been found as the militia have advanced. The attacks are believed to have been carried out by an affiliate of ISIS.

July 20, 2016 - Nine people reportedly were killed in a few attacks. ISIS claimed that its fighters in Sinai killed three Egyptian soldiers and destroyed their armored vehicle in an IED attack in the town of Al-Arish. Security sources confirmed the deaths of four police personnel in another incident. Elsewhere in Sinai, ISIS claimed to have shot dead two Egyptian soldiers. The attacks are believed to have been carried out by an affiliate of ISIS.

July 20, 2016 - ISIS claimed to have killed seven Yemeni soldiers in a bombing in Aden. A statement distributed on Twitter said its fighters had detonated an IED against "a gathering of soldiers in the city." Local reports spoke of five soldiers being killed in the attack. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an affiliate of ISIS.

SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA

April 24, 2016 - ISIS' West Africa province, better known as ISIS' West Africa province, better known as Boko Haram , claimed an ambush of Nigerian forces in the country's northeastern Borno state. The Nigerian army said there were battles in the area at the time. Unusually, the claim was reported by ISIS media outlets, which had frequently ignored Boko Haram operations. ISIS claimed the attack had killed 10 Nigerian soldiers and posted photographs of the dead. (Note: Not all attacks by Boko Haram are claimed as ISIS operations.) The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

April 25, 2016 - The embryonic ISIS presence in Somalia claimed its first attack: an unsuccessful attempt to destroy an African Union Mission in Somalia vehicle in Mogadishu. Counterterrorism officials estimate the number of ISIS sympathizers in Somalia in the low hundreds. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

May 12, 2016 - Boko Haram, the West Africa province of ISIS, claimed it killed at least 15 "apostates" in a suicide bombing targeting a government building in the northern Nigerian city of Maiduguri. It posted a photograph of the bomber. Other accounts put the death toll at five. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

June 4, 2016 - Boko Haram claimed it killed 35 soldiers in an attack in the border town of Bosso, Niger. In a communique released Boko Haram claimed it killed 35 soldiers in an attack in the border town of Bosso, Niger. In a communique released on Telegram , it said those killed included soldiers from Niger and neighboring Nigeria. The ISIS journal Al-Naba later produced a detailed account of the attack. Defense officials in Niger later said 30 soldiers had been killed, along with two from Nigeria. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

June 7, 2016 - Boko Haram released a statement claiming responsibility for an attack targeting a police station and barracks in Yobe state, in northern Nigeria. The statement claimed seven soldiers and policemen had been killed. ISIS later published photographs of a large haul of weapons allegedly seized in the attack. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

June 30, 2016 -- A suicide bomber thought to belong to ISIS affiliate Boko Haram killed at least 11 people when he blew himself up in a village close to Cameroon's border with Nigeria. Officials said the bomber, described by some as a boy, attacked a mosque in the village of Djakana as locals broke their Ramadan fast.. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

July 8, 2016 - Two suicide bombers launched attacks on mosques in the Nigerian town of Damboa during dawn prayers. Six people were killed, according to the Nigerian military, all of them when the second bomber managed to enter a mosque. No group claimed responsibility for the attacks but officials blamed Boko Haram, an ISIS affiliate. The bombings are believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

July 19, 2016 - ISIS claimed that its West African province had attacked Cameroonian army positions in the south-west of the country, an area previously attacked by Boko Haram militants. ISIS said the attack had taken place in the Fotokol area, and eight soldiers had been killed. There was no verifiable account of the attack. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an affiliate of ISIS.

ASIA AND AUSTRALIA

September 18, 2014 - Abdul Numan Haider , 18, is shot dead after stabbing two counterterrorism officers outside a Melbourne police station. Haider's family had moved to Australia from Afghanistan. ISIS mentioned Haider by name in its English-language magazine Dabiq, claiming that his attack was the "direct result of the Shaykh (Adnani)'s call to action," according to the Institute for the Study of War. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

September 28, 2015 - ISIS claims responsibility for ISIS claims responsibility for gunning down an Italian citizen, Cesare Tavella, 51, who was jogging home in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka after swimming at the American International School's pool. Police later arrested four Bangladeshi citizens in Tavella's killing. Muntashirul Islam, Dhaka's police commissioner, described the suspects as contract killers hired by a person they referred to as "Big Brother" to kill a foreigner, preferably with "white skin"; he said none of the four or "Big Brother" is believed to have direct ties to ISIS.

Bangladesh experienced several violent acts inspired by extremists in 2015; this is the first for which ISIS claimed responsibility. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh has said that ISIS is not a presence in Bangladesh and that domestic factors were the motivation for people who have killed bloggers and foreign nationals in the country, according to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the national news agency of Bangladesh. The attack may have been inspired by ISIS.

Bangladeshi police officials stand guard at the site where a Japanese citizen was shot to death by attackers in Rangpur on October 3, 2015. Police said the victim, whom they named as Hoshi Kunio, aged 66, was riding in a rickshaw when he was shot dead in Kaunia town in the Rangpur district.

November 26, 2015 - Gunmen - Gunmen burst into a Shiite mosque in Bangladesh and open fire, killing one person and wounding three others. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement distributed online by supporters. Mohammad Asaduzzaman, police superintendent in the Bogra district of northern Bangladesh, said investigators were aware of the claim but couldn't verify it. The attack may have been inspired by ISIS.

January 13, 2016 - Three ISIS fighters launch an attack on the Pakistani consulate in the Afghan city of Jalalabad. The first operative reportedly detonated his explosives while attacking the consulate's guards and a second bomber detonated his device inside the building. A local official said six people were killed, as well as the three assailants. The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

January 14, 2016 - Gunfire and at least five explosions Gunfire and at least five explosions erupted around midday in a busy commercial area in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, killing at least two and injuring 19 others. ISIS claimed responsibility in a statement posted online by the terror organization, translated by the monitoring group Flashpoint and confirmed by CNN. Jakarta police chief Tito Karnavian singled out a militant named Bahrun Naim, who he said plotted the attack to assert himself among various figures competing to lead ISIS in Southeast Asia. Naim is thought to be in Syria and is suspected of recruiting supporters through social media . The attack is believed to have been carried out by ISIS or one of its affiliates.

February 22, 2016 -- ISIS claims responsibility for the ISIS claims responsibility for the killing of Hindu priest Jogeswar Roy in northern Bangladesh. Police say two assailants armed with pistols and cleavers attacked Roy at his home. The Bangladeshi government insists the spate of attacks in ISIS' name are in reality the work of home-grown militants. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

March 14, 2016 - ISIS claims responsibility fo the assassination of a Shia cleric in Bangladesh. Hafiz Abdul Razak was stabbed to death in Jhenaidah in southwestern Bangladesh. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

March 16, 2016 - A pro-ISIS group in the Philippines, Ansarul Khilafah, releases a video showing the beheading of an accused spy, identifying the man as Robert Pepito. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

April 3, 2016 - A pro-ISIS jihadi posts video showing an undated attack by a group pledged to ISIS in the Philippines. In Arabic and Maranao, the video is posted on Telegram and produced by a media unit called "Ala al-Haqi Madhoon." No location for the attack is given. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

April 9, 2016 - ISIS said its supporters had conducted their first attack in the Philippines, claiming they killed 100 Filipino soldiers. The claim was disputed by Filipino officials, who said 18 soldiers had been killed in a gunbattle with another jihadist group -- Abu Sayyaf -- in the town of Tipo-Tipo. The officials played down any ISIS role in the attack. The origins of the attack are unclear.

April 21, 2016 - ISIS supporters who had defected from another jihadist group in the Philippines issued a video showing the undated execution of two men, claiming they were spies. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

April 23, 2016 - ISIS claimed the assassination of a university professor in Rajshahi, Bangladesh, but officials cast doubt on the claim. Rezaul Karim Siddique, 58, was attacked with machetes. The origins of the attack are unclear.

May 9, 2016 - ISIS supporters in the Philippines claimed a raid on a military checkpoint in Maluso province, killing one soldier. It was the second claim of an attack on the Philippines' military by ISIS in as many months. ISIS appointed an emir for its followers in the Philippines. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

May 18, 2016 - The ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan and Pakistan, known as Wilayat Khorasan, claimed it had detonated two IEDs in Peshawar, Pakistan. There was no confirmation from Pakistani authorities. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

May 25, 2016 - The ISIS-linked Amaq news agency claimed militants affiliated with the group were responsible for the murder of a Hindu businessman in northern Bangladesh. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

June 6, 2016 - The Khorasan Province of ISIS claimed it had carried out the assassination of Afghan member of parliament Sher Wali Wardak the previous day. Wardak was killed by an IED while in his car in Kabul. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

June 7, 2016 - ISIS issued a statement claiming its followers had slaughtered a Hindu monk in western Bangladesh. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

June 20, 2016 - The Khorasan province of ISIS claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a bus carrying Nepalese security guards in the Afghan capital, Kabul. At least 16 people were killed in the attack. ISIS identified the bomber as Irfanullah Ahmed and published a photo of him. But the Afghan Taliban also claimed responsibility for the attack. The origins of the attack are unknown.

July 1, 2016 - In the first attack of its kind in Bangladesh, several men armed with guns, knives and explosives took dozens of people hostage at a restaurant in the capital, Dhaka. In the first attack of its kind in Bangladesh, several men armed with guns, knives and explosives took dozens of people hostage at a restaurant in the capital, Dhaka. At least 21 people from around the world were killed.

ISIS' affiliated Amaq news outlet and the group's own Telegram account claimed responsibility for the attack, posting photographs from inside the café and of the attackers holding their weapons before the assault. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

July 1, 2016

ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency claimed the group's fighters killed two soldiers in the Philippines' province of Lanao del Sur. Amaq said the soldiers' armored vehicle had been attacked near the city of Marawi in the southern Phillipines. Security forces confirmed the incident, but said it was the work of local jihadists. The attack is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

July 4, 2016

A suicide bomber attacked a police station in Central Java in Indonesia, killing himself and injuring a police officer. The attack took place in the city of Solo. Indonesian police identified the bomber as a 30-year old man linked to an ISIS network led by Bahrun Naim. The attack is believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

July 9, 2016

ISIS claimed killing at least 40 Philippine soldiers in a week of clashes on the island of Basilan, according to a communique distributed on the group's Telegram and Twitter accounts. Philippines officials confirmed several days of clashes and blamed a faction of the jihadist group Aby Sayyaf, some of whose leaders had previously pledged allegiance to ISIS. They did not confirm military casualties. The attacks are believed to have been carried out by an ISIS affiliate.

July 23, 2016 -- ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack on a peaceful demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 80 people and wounded more than 260 others. Two ISIS fighters detonated their suicide belts among the protesters, according to ISIS' media wing, Amaq. A third attacker was killed by security forces before detonating his bomb, according to an Afghan security official speaking on condition of anonymity. The attack was one of the deadliest in months in Afghanistan.