Breaking News

See Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy

By Deena Zaru, CNN

Updated 2:12 PM ET, Wed August 16, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

John Fitzgerald Kennedy and his fiancée, Jacqueline Lee Bouvier, playing tennis in 1953. They were one of history&#39;s power couples, a dashing Democrat and an elegant wife. They were both from influential families and became superstars before he entered the White House. Take a look back at the couple that embodied the image of a perfect family.
Photos: John and Jackie: A love story
John Fitzgerald Kennedy and his fiancée, Jacqueline Lee Bouvier, playing tennis in 1953. They were one of history's power couples, a dashing Democrat and an elegant wife. They were both from influential families and became superstars before he entered the White House. Take a look back at the couple that embodied the image of a perfect family.
Hide Caption
1 of 19
John Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier met in 1951 and after a brief engagement, they married in Rhode Island in the century-old church of St. Mary&#39;s on September 12, 1953.
Photos: John and Jackie: A love story
\John Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier met in 1951 and after a brief engagement, they married in Rhode Island in the century-old church of St. Mary's on September 12, 1953.
Hide Caption
2 of 19
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy at the U.S. Capitol on May 6, 1954.
Photos: John and Jackie: A love story
\John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy at the U.S. Capitol on May 6, 1954.
Hide Caption
3 of 19
The couple strolling in the Georgetown area of Washington on May 8, 1954.
Photos: John and Jackie: A love story
\The couple strolling in the Georgetown area of Washington on May 8, 1954.
Hide Caption
4 of 19
Jackie looking over John&#39;s shoulder as he reads the May 7 issue of the Christian Science Monitor on May 9, 1954, Mother&#39;s Day.
Photos: John and Jackie: A love story
Jackie looking over John's shoulder as he reads the May 7 issue of the Christian Science Monitor on May 9, 1954, Mother's Day.
Hide Caption
5 of 19
The Kennedy&#39;s cuddle daughter Caroline while relaxing on a bed at home on March 25, 1958.
Photos: John and Jackie: A love story
The Kennedy's cuddle daughter Caroline while relaxing on a bed at home on March 25, 1958.
Hide Caption
6 of 19
John and Jackie at Eleanor Roosevelt&#39;s 75th birthday celebration in 1959.
Photos: John and Jackie: A love story
John and Jackie at Eleanor Roosevelt's 75th birthday celebration in 1959.
Hide Caption
7 of 19
The then-senator engages in his favorite pastime of sailing at Hyannisport, Massachusetts, with Jackie in July 1960.
Photos: John and Jackie: A love story
The then-senator engages in his favorite pastime of sailing at Hyannisport, Massachusetts, with Jackie in July 1960.
Hide Caption
8 of 19
Shortly after his acceptance of the Democratic Party nomination for president, Kennedy and his wife smile and wave from the back of an open-top car in Massachusetts in July 1960.
Photos: John and Jackie: A love story
Shortly after his acceptance of the Democratic Party nomination for president, Kennedy and his wife smile and wave from the back of an open-top car in Massachusetts in July 1960.
Hide Caption
9 of 19
Jacqueline greets her husband in 1960.
Photos: John and Jackie: A love story
Jacqueline greets her husband in 1960.
Hide Caption
10 of 19
Jackie watches her husband during a presidential debate in September 1960.
Photos: John and Jackie: A love story
Jackie watches her husband during a presidential debate in September 1960.
Hide Caption
11 of 19
Kennedy lends an ear to his wife as they sit together at a table during cocktail hour before dining at a society gala at the Walford Astoria Hotel in 1960.
Photos: John and Jackie: A love story
Kennedy lends an ear to his wife as they sit together at a table during cocktail hour before dining at a society gala at the Walford Astoria Hotel in 1960.
Hide Caption
12 of 19
Kennedy, campaigning for president, listens to the whispers of his wife in 1960.
Photos: John and Jackie: A love story
Kennedy, campaigning for president, listens to the whispers of his wife in 1960.
Hide Caption
13 of 19
Jackie shares a moment with her husband before he became president, in January 20, 1961, in the rotunda of the Capitol. She became the youngest first lady in nearly 80 years.
Photos: John and Jackie: A love story
Jackie shares a moment with her husband before he became president, in January 20, 1961, in the rotunda of the Capitol. She became the youngest first lady in nearly 80 years.
Hide Caption
14 of 19
President Kennedy and Jackie greet guests at a party for Nobel Prize winners at the White House on April 29, 1961.
Photos: John and Jackie: A love story
President Kennedy and Jackie greet guests at a party for Nobel Prize winners at the White House on April 29, 1961.
Hide Caption
15 of 19
The Kennedys stand at attention during the playing of the national anthem at the start of a reception during their state visit to Mexico City on June 30, 1962.
Photos: John and Jackie: A love story
The Kennedys stand at attention during the playing of the national anthem at the start of a reception during their state visit to Mexico City on June 30, 1962.
Hide Caption
16 of 19
John and Jackie at Union Station after the departure of King Hassan of Morocco on March 27, 1963.
Photos: John and Jackie: A love story
John and Jackie at Union Station after the departure of King Hassan of Morocco on March 27, 1963.
Hide Caption
17 of 19
President Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Jr., Jackie and Caroline with puppies Blackie and White Tips, and family dogs Shannon, Clipper, Wolfie and Charlie on August 14, 1963.
Photos: John and Jackie: A love story
President Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Jr., Jackie and Caroline with puppies Blackie and White Tips, and family dogs Shannon, Clipper, Wolfie and Charlie on August 14, 1963.
Hide Caption
18 of 19
Jackie stands with her two children and her brothers-in law Ted Kennedy and Robert Kennedy at the funeral of her husband on November 26, 1963.
Photos: John and Jackie: A love story
Jackie stands with her two children and her brothers-in law Ted Kennedy and Robert Kennedy at the funeral of her husband on November 26, 1963.
Hide Caption
19 of 19
jfkjackie04jfkjackie06jfkjackie01jfkjackie03jfkjackie02jfkjackie08jfkjackie09jfkjackie05jfkjackie10jfkjackie11jfkjackie13jfkjackie07jfkjackie12jfkjackie14jfkjackie15jfkjackie16jfkjackie17jfkjackie18jackie at jfk funeral

Story highlights

  • Starring as Kennedy in the newest film feature to commemorate the iconic first lady -- "Jackie" -- will be Natalie Portman
  • It's set for release on December 2, 2016

Washington (CNN)Former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis has long been immortalized in books and museums and as a fashion icon. Her classic elegance served as inspiration for fashion designers, first lady successors and women across the globe.

The late widow of President John F. Kennedy will be portrayed by actress Natalie Portman in the feature film "Jackie."
The movie is set to be released on December 2 and now viewers can get a first look at the trailer, which opens with a somber Jackie, cloaked in black, gazing solemnly out the car window as crowds mourn her husband following his 1963 assassination.
    50 years later: The assassination of John F. Kennedy
    Last year a photo published by Deadline is already turning heads and building up anticipation for the movie.
    Read More
    In the photo, the Academy Award-winning actress is wearing a red suit, a classic multi-string pearl necklace and Kennedy's trademark bouffant hairstyle.
    Kennedy wore a similar look in an iconic photo take at the White House in late 1961.
    First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy poses for a photograph with James Hoban Alexander at the White House December 5, 1961 in Washington, DC.
    First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy poses for a photograph with James Hoban Alexander at the White House December 5, 1961 in Washington, DC.
    The film -- directed by Pablo Larrain, Peter Sarsgaard, who will star as Robert Kennedy, and Greta Gerwig — follows Jackie's life in the days after her husband assassination.
    The former first lady died in her sleep on May 19, 1994, following a battle with cancer.