Mac Miller resurrects Donald Trump feud

Washington (CNN) Rapper Mac Miller, who made waves with his 2011 Billboard-charting hit "Donald Trump," has put any ambiguity about his feeling towards the billionaire mogul to rest in a bombastic bash, tweeting "Just please don't elect this m-----f----- man."

The Pittsburgh rapper's "Donald Trump" hails Trump's "I'm really rich" attitude and describes one who possesses a Trump persona, perhaps Miller himself, as the "flyest m------f----- in the room."

But alas, Miller's admiration for the billionaire mogul has run its course.

In a passionate Twitter tirade, Miler expressed his support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and slammed some of his white fans who have not "done anything" to support activists in light of police brutality.