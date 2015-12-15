How to tell when your body needs a break

Story highlights When you exercise, you're causing a bit of trauma to the body

(CNN) We've all been there: Just when you're getting into the groove of your new workout obsession — wham! Suddenly your knee is killing you, or your quads are hurting in a way that just doesn't feel right. Yep, you've over-worked yourself into an injury — and are suddenly wondering why you didn't take a few more rest days along the way.

So what gives? First, it's important to understand physiologically, what happens when we exercise. "When you exercise, you're causing a bit of trauma to the body," says Noam Tamir, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist and owner of TS Fitness New York City. Essentially, when you exercise, you create micro-tears in your muscles. Then, when your muscles repair, they grow stronger.

However, Tamir says, "The more you work, the more you train, the more stress you're putting on the body. If you're not allowing the body to recover, you're causing yourself more harm than good." After all, exercise doesn't just impact your muscles — it impacts your digestion, kidney function, hormone regulation, and more. Before injury strikes, listen to these five signs that might indicate your body needs some time off.

