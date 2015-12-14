Congressman troubled by Taylor Swift's attempt to copyright '1989'

Story highlights Congressman thinks Taylor Swift should lay off trademarking "1989"

Swift has sought to trademark many phrases associated with her brand

Washington (CNN) Rep. Justin Amash and pop star Taylor Swift may not quite have bad blood just yet, but efforts by the musician to trademark certain common words, phrases and dates might have him seeing red.

The Michigan Republican's sour note followed reports that Taylor Swift's rights-management company has filed for trademark requests on use of -- among other words -- the number "1989," which is the year of her birth and the name of her fifth studio release.

"No," Amash tweeted.

Swift, who has a hyper vigilant reputation when it comes to legally protecting her music, celebrated her 26th birthday Sunday and wrapped up her "1989" world tour a day prior.