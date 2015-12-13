A Sandy Hook mom's Christmas

Story highlights Fredricka Whitfield: Despite the pain, a Sandy Hook mom is trying to mark the holiday for her family and to promote awareness of gun risks

Three years later, families are still mending while helping others, she writes

Fredricka Whitfield is a CNN anchor who hosts the weekend edition of "CNN Newsroom."



(CNN) This past week, many of us put up Christmas lights and wreaths -- an exciting ritual ushering in festivities and merriment marking the season of giving.

For my kids, it was over-the-top exciting. Twinkling lights, the jingle of bells on our front door.

I smiled and laughed at their joy.

But on the inside, this year, was different for me, particularly because of an incredible Newtown, Connecticut mother I met and interviewed days ago in Moore, Oklahoma. I couldn't stop thinking of her and her family, what this moment feels like for them right now.

Sadly, for too many families, this time of year returns them to unbearable depths of anguish. Nicole Hockley is among them.

