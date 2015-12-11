Sean Paul and Natasha Bedingfield get political on climate change

Washington (CNN) As negotiations at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Paris went into overtime Thursday night, with world leaders, including Secretary of State John Kerry, spent a sleepless night trying to reach a compromise, an international group of artists tried to help the leaders along with a live performance of their "Love Song to the Earth."

The COP21 negotiators are now hoping to announce a global agreement to curb greenhouse emissions is due Saturday -- a day after it was expected.

Past midnight in Paris for #COP21. Everyone working hard. A critical moment, an opportunity we can't afford to miss. pic.twitter.com/LoardSMd85 — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) December 11, 2015

"Past midnight in Paris for #COP21. Everyone working hard. A critical moment, an opportunity we can't afford to miss," tweeted Kerry. And French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, the chair of the summit, said "We are moving in the right direction."

Bedingfield said that climate change is a "moral issue," adding "It is our hope that this song will support the politicians who are fighting for these changes and will rally people everywhere to take it personally and get involved in solutions, and also to encourage young people that protecting our planet is worthwhile and possible."

Sean Paul and Natasha Bedingfield perform during the Pope Francis Moral Action on Climate Justice Rally on the National Mall in Washingotn on September 23, 2015.

Gad adds that climate change is only political in the sense that politicians have the responsibility to address the problem, and climate change skeptics "only care about money" and pleasing the oil companies.

"I don't want to leave this earth and know that ... I didn't do anything to help that situation that {my children, my grandchildren} are inheriting from me," Paul told CNN.