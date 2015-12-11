Breaking News

The countries where people live longest

Updated 12:14 PM ET, Thu March 31, 2016

Japan has the longest-living population in the world, with the average 60-year-old going on to live until age 86. Experts say this is due to good diets, active lifestyles and supportive family structure.
Spain&#39;s version of the Mediterranean diet combined with strong family networks is believed to enhance life expectancy among its population. In Spain, average life expectancy at age 60 is 85.
The Italian diet, combined with a climate that promotes outdoor activity, is thought to play an important role in healthy aging among Italians.
France also tied second with the other countries in southern Europe with, those over 60 living to the age of 85, on average. Pictured, a couple sit on a bench in Cannes.
Diet and outdoor lifestyle in Andorra help to keep the country&#39;s elderly population healthy.
The universal health care system in Australia, combined with Australians&#39; outdoor lifestyle, help people live longer, according to experts. Pictured, a war veteran during ANZAC Day.
The outdoor lifestyle and health infrastructure are credited with keeping New Zealanders healthy and living longer.
Switzerland&#39;s wealth and health care system are credited with boosting the nation&#39;s longevity.
After Japan, Singapore has Asia&#39;s highest life expectancy at age 60.
The extensive wealth of the residents of Monaco is likely to be the main factor supporting health in the elderly.
Like many of the other long-lived countries, San Marino&#39;s strong economy and infrastructure are thought to be the reason for its long-lived residents.
According to the recent 2015 World report on Aging and Health, these countries have the world's longest life expectancy at the age of 60.