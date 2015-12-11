Photos: The countries where people live longest Japan – Japan has the longest-living population in the world, with the average 60-year-old going on to live until age 86. Experts say this is due to good diets, active lifestyles and supportive family structure. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Spain – Spain's version of the Mediterranean diet combined with strong family networks is believed to enhance life expectancy among its population. In Spain, average life expectancy at age 60 is 85.

Italy – The Italian diet, combined with a climate that promotes outdoor activity, is thought to play an important role in healthy aging among Italians.

France – France also tied second with the other countries in southern Europe with, those over 60 living to the age of 85, on average. Pictured, a couple sit on a bench in Cannes.

Andorra – Diet and outdoor lifestyle in Andorra help to keep the country's elderly population healthy.

Australia – The universal health care system in Australia, combined with Australians' outdoor lifestyle, help people live longer, according to experts. Pictured, a war veteran during ANZAC Day.

New Zealand – The outdoor lifestyle and health infrastructure are credited with keeping New Zealanders healthy and living longer.

Switzerland – Switzerland's wealth and health care system are credited with boosting the nation's longevity.

Singapore – After Japan, Singapore has Asia's highest life expectancy at age 60.

Monaco – The extensive wealth of the residents of Monaco is likely to be the main factor supporting health in the elderly.