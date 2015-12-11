The countries where people live longest
Japan – Japan has the longest-living population in the world, with the average 60-year-old going on to live until age 86. Experts say this is due to good diets, active lifestyles and supportive family structure.
Spain – Spain's version of the Mediterranean diet combined with strong family networks is believed to enhance life expectancy among its population. In Spain, average life expectancy at age 60 is 85.
Italy – The Italian diet, combined with a climate that promotes outdoor activity, is thought to play an important role in healthy aging among Italians.
France – France also tied second with the other countries in southern Europe with, those over 60 living to the age of 85, on average. Pictured, a couple sit on a bench in Cannes.
Andorra – Diet and outdoor lifestyle in Andorra help to keep the country's elderly population healthy.
Australia – The universal health care system in Australia, combined with Australians' outdoor lifestyle, help people live longer, according to experts. Pictured, a war veteran during ANZAC Day.
New Zealand – The outdoor lifestyle and health infrastructure are credited with keeping New Zealanders healthy and living longer.
Switzerland – Switzerland's wealth and health care system are credited with boosting the nation's longevity.
Singapore – After Japan, Singapore has Asia's highest life expectancy at age 60.
Monaco – The extensive wealth of the residents of Monaco is likely to be the main factor supporting health in the elderly.
San Marino – Like many of the other long-lived countries, San Marino's strong economy and infrastructure are thought to be the reason for its long-lived residents.