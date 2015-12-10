Photos: The Beatles Ashram welcomes guests again – The Beatles visited the ashram of Mahareshi Mahesh Yogi in 1968 to learn meditation. It's said that they wrote more than 40 songs during their stay, including some that were later featured on "The White Album" and "Abbey Road." Hide Caption 1 of 8

Photos: Cathedral to the Fab Four – Rajaji National Park has recently reopened the ashram to visitors, having been closed for more than three decades. But that hadn't stopped fans and graffiti artists from sneaking in to leave their mark. Hide Caption 2 of 8

Photos: Colorful murals – The colorful paintings around the ashram have become the biggest attraction for visitors. The park officials were careful to preserve the art when refurbishing the site. Hide Caption 3 of 8

Photos: Other celeb followers – The Beatles weren't the only celebrity devotees who journeyed to India in 1968. John Lennon is second from left, followed by Mike Love from The Beach Boys, Mahareshi Mahesh Yogi, George Harrison, actress Mia Farrow, musician Donovan (fourth from right), Paul McCartney and actress Jane Asher (second from right). Hide Caption 4 of 8

Photos: Igloo hut – During their stay, the four-piece band meditated inside an igloo-shaped hut like this one. Hide Caption 5 of 8

Photos: Where The Beatles got spiritual – The revamp included cleaning up the floors and walls and repaving the paths in the complex. Here is the bungalow where The Beatles and their friends attended spiritual sessions with the self-styled guru Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. Hide Caption 6 of 8

Photos: The Beatles Ashram – These were the dwellings at The Beatles Ashram. A sign stood outside the building to indicate that the Liverpool band had stayed and wrote songs here. Hide Caption 7 of 8