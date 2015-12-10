Breaking News

Visit the 'Beatles Ashram' in India's yoga retreat of Rishikesh

By Maggie Hiufu Wong, CNN

Updated 11:18 PM ET, Sun February 14, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Beatles visited the ashram of Mahareshi Mahesh Yogi in 1968 to learn meditation. It&#39;s said that they wrote more than 40 songs during their stay, including some that were later featured on &quot;The White Album&quot; and &quot;Abbey Road.&quot;
Photos:
The Beatles Ashram welcomes guests againThe Beatles visited the ashram of Mahareshi Mahesh Yogi in 1968 to learn meditation. It's said that they wrote more than 40 songs during their stay, including some that were later featured on "The White Album" and "Abbey Road."
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Rajaji National Park has recently reopened the ashram to visitors, having been closed for more than three decades. But that hadn&#39;t stopped fans and graffiti artists from sneaking in to leave their mark.
Photos:
Cathedral to the Fab FourRajaji National Park has recently reopened the ashram to visitors, having been closed for more than three decades. But that hadn't stopped fans and graffiti artists from sneaking in to leave their mark.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
The colorful paintings around the ashram have become the biggest attraction for visitors. The park officials were careful to preserve the art when refurbishing the site.
Photos:
Colorful muralsThe colorful paintings around the ashram have become the biggest attraction for visitors. The park officials were careful to preserve the art when refurbishing the site.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
The Beatles weren&#39;t the only celebrity devotees who journeyed to India in 1968. John Lennon is second from left, followed by Mike Love from The Beach Boys, Mahareshi Mahesh Yogi, George Harrison, actress Mia Farrow, musician Donovan (fourth from right), Paul McCartney and actress Jane Asher (second from right).
Photos:
Other celeb followersThe Beatles weren't the only celebrity devotees who journeyed to India in 1968. John Lennon is second from left, followed by Mike Love from The Beach Boys, Mahareshi Mahesh Yogi, George Harrison, actress Mia Farrow, musician Donovan (fourth from right), Paul McCartney and actress Jane Asher (second from right).
Hide Caption
4 of 8
During their stay, the four-piece band meditated inside an igloo-shaped hut like this one.
Photos:
Igloo hutDuring their stay, the four-piece band meditated inside an igloo-shaped hut like this one.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
The revamp included cleaning up the floors and walls and repaving the paths in the complex. Here is the bungalow where The Beatles and their friends attended spiritual sessions with the self-styled guru Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.
Photos:
Where The Beatles got spiritualThe revamp included cleaning up the floors and walls and repaving the paths in the complex. Here is the bungalow where The Beatles and their friends attended spiritual sessions with the self-styled guru Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
These were the dwellings at The Beatles Ashram. A sign stood outside the building to indicate that the Liverpool band had stayed and wrote songs here.
Photos:
The Beatles AshramThese were the dwellings at The Beatles Ashram. A sign stood outside the building to indicate that the Liverpool band had stayed and wrote songs here.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
Artist Pan Trinity Das visited Rishikesh and The Beatles Ashram in 2012. He decided to bring beauty back to the ashram with the help of a group of travelers and artists.
Photos:
The graffiti artistsArtist Pan Trinity Das visited Rishikesh and The Beatles Ashram in 2012. He decided to bring beauty back to the ashram with the help of a group of travelers and artists.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
beatles travel rishikeshIMG_8408Beatles Ashram Das4Beatles Ashram3Beatles Ashram5Beatles Ashram6Beatles Ashram9Beatles Ashram Das5

(CNN)At the next Beatles' fan club meeting, worshippers can leave Abbey Road alone, and instead join hands and meditate in an Indian ashram like John, Paul, George and Ringo did in 1968.

Authorities in the northern Indian state Uttarakhand have revamped and reopened Chaurasi Kutia (or The Beatles Ashram), a spiritual hermitage inside Rajaji National Park in the popular yoga retreat city Rishikesh.
The ashram was made famous after the four-piece band practiced Transcendental Meditation there under the spiritual instructor Maharishi Mahesh Yogi (immortalized in the song "Sexy Sadie") in the late '60s.
It was also where the English band wrote about 40 songs, including some featured on "Abbey Road" and "The White Album."
The ashram was then closed for more than three decades.
Read More
The Beatles met Maharishi Mahesh Yogi (right), a spiritual guru of Transcendental Meditation, in the 1960s.
The Beatles met Maharishi Mahesh Yogi (right), a spiritual guru of Transcendental Meditation, in the 1960s.
It was taken over in 2003 by the Uttarakhand Forest Department.
Even thought the ashram was officially closed to the public, the complex had become a shrine for the Beatles' fans and graffiti artists who secretly sneaked into the property.
"We have cleared the floors and walls of all creepers and have removed cobwebs and garbage from the meditation cells and halls," Rajendra Nautiyal, ranger of the Rajaji National Park's Gauri Range, told The Indian Express.
They're introducing new nature and bird walks and there are also plans for a cafeteria and a museum.
Stunning photos of India's Himalayan hideaways

Graffiti can stay in the reopened park

But the biggest attraction is the colorful graffiti on the walls.
"No one will be allowed to draw on the walls anymore. But an artist can (get) permission and paint since it's the artwork here that is its biggest draw," said Nautiyal.
California-based street artist Pan Trinity Das visited Rishikesh in 2012 and left behind many yoga-inspired murals.
"When I first arrived in the hall there were charcoal drawings all over the walls and maybe one or two very small colored paintings," he told CNN.
"It was obvious to me that people wanted to claim this space and commemorate the legends that walked these grounds."
A group of travelers and artists visited the Beatles Ashram in 2012 and created colorful murals around the site.
A group of travelers and artists visited the Beatles Ashram in 2012 and created colorful murals around the site.
He began drawing out rough drafts on the wall and recruiting volunteers who could help to "bring them to life with colors."
They were shut out by the park officials before they could complete the initial design, but earlier this year Das and his wife Kyrie Maezumi returned to finish it.
"I'm thrilled that the space is getting the recognition that it deserves," said Das.
"Almost everyone who enters the space is dumbfounded that such a historical and spectacular site was falling into ruin."
Rajaji National Park spans over 800 square kilometers and is open between mid-November and mid-June every year. It's home to a vast amount of animals and birds including 500 elephants, 250 panthers and more than 400 bird species.
Tickets to the park cost Rs150 ($2) for locals and Rs 600 ($9) for foreigners.
Rajaji National Park, Ansari Road, Mohand Range, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India
New Delhi: Insider Travel Guide
What it's like to ride India's train system for days
10 things India does better than anywhere else