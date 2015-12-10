Michelle Obama raps: Go to college

The video is filmed throughout the White House, as FLOTUS sings and raps with Pharoah.

"South side Chicago we all know we had to do overtime every night to make it tomorrow and everyone could really make their dream true," FLOTUS raps. "Hey kid, listening in Michigan that could be you."

While this may be the first lady's first full-on rap debut, Obama is no stranger to singing and dancing.

Noting her talents, famed Barack Obama impersonator and YouTube star Iman Crosson -- known by his stage name Alphacat -- asked FLOTUS "How many calories do you burn every time you 'turn up'?!"

The first lady responded with a Vine of her own posted by the White House that went viral.

Holding up an actual turnip, the first lady bobs her head to Lil Jon's hit "Turn Down for What" and says "Turnip for what?" referencing the famous lyrics.

"When I launched my Better Make Room campaign in October, I said that this campaign is about celebrating students the same way we celebrate athletes and celebrities," Michelle Obama said in a statement. "I want to honor and empower young people who are working hard in school and pursuing their dreams -- and I want to do it in a fun and fresh way -- and that's why I was so excited to film this 'music video' with Jay Pharoah, CollegeHumor, and the Gregory Brothers."

Added Pharoah: "Teaming up with CollegeHumor and First Lady Michelle Obama to spread the important message behind 'Better Make Room' is a once in a lifetime opportunity. It's like working at SNL or becoming the president -- which WILL happen in my lifetime (Kanye voice)!!!"