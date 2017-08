Michelle Obama raps: Go to college

Story highlights First lady Michelle Obama dropped some rhymes in a effort to raise awareness about the importance of a college education

Washington (CNN) MC FLOTUS is in the house.

First lady Michelle Obama dropped some rhymes in an effort to raise awareness about the importance of a college education, joining "Saturday Night Live" star Jay Pharoah in the "Got to College" comedy rap music video released by College Humor.

The video is filmed throughout the White House, as FLOTUS sings and raps with Pharoah.

"South side Chicago we all know we had to do overtime every night to make it tomorrow and everyone could really make their dream true," FLOTUS raps. "Hey kid, listening in Michigan that could be you."

The video is part of the "Better Make Room" campaign launched by the first lady's Reach Higher Initiative targeting 14-19-year-olds "to inspire every student in America to take charge of their future by completing their education past high school, whether at a professional training program, a community college, or a four-year college or university."

