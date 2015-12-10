5,000 Cuban migrants stranded in Costa Rica

Story highlights Cuban migrants hoping to make it to the U.S. are stuck at the Costa Rican-Nicaraguan border

Nicaragua and Guatemala have refused to give them free transit

The migrants say they're grateful for everything Costa Rica has done to help, but they want to continue their journey

San Ramon, Costa Rica (CNN) Their dream is to reach the United States. But about 5,000 Cuban migrants have been stranded in Central America for the past month because two countries, Nicaragua and Guatemala, have refused to give them free transit through their territory.

CNN reached the migrants at a government shelter in San Ramon, a town about two hours northwest of San Jose, the capital. Most say they are desperate, even though the Costa Rican government has been feeding them and housing them in shelters.

Armando Quesada, one of about 300 at the shelter in San Ramon, said the group is running out of options. "Being smuggled by traffickers is not what we wanted, but we've been seriously considering that alternative since last night," Quesada said.

The largest group of Cubans has been staying at a shelter in La Cruz, in Guanacaste province, which borders Nicaragua.

First chance in decades to leave Cuba

