Russell Simmons to 'old friend' Donald Trump: 'Stop fueling fires of hate'

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's latest critic for his proposal to ban Muslims from entering the United States is coming from an "old friend": hip hop entrepreneur Russell Simmons.

In an open letter posted to the website Globalgrind, Simmons, the chairman of The Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, urges Trump to "stop the bulls---" and "stop fueling fires of hate."

"Don't feed into the rhetoric created by small-minded people. You're smarter and certainly more loving then you let on," Simmons writes, adding, "I know the cheap seats are easy to play to, but you can get them just by being the man I have known for nearly 30 years."

In his letter, Simmons reflects on his 30-year plus friendship with Trump, who endorsed his books, attended his shows, flew him on his private jet and invited Simmons' family to stay at his Florida home.

