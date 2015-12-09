Azealia Banks: Donald Trump 'is really a f---ing idiot'

Washington (CNN) New York rapper Azealia Banks, who once said she "sort of" agrees with Donald Trump's immigration plan because it will ultimately help African Americans, is now calling Trump a "f---ing idiot."

"Donald trump is really a f---ing idiot lol," the "Broke with Expensive Taste" rapper tweeted, adding in a series of tweets that while she "agreed with him one teeny-tiny-eeny-weeny bit on ONE tiny-teeny thing," Trump is "truly embarrassing the Gemini community right now. Way worse than I ever have... And that is saying ALOT."

But he's truly embarrassing the Gemini community right now. Way worse than I ever have... And that is saying ALOT. — azealiabanks (@AZEALIABANKS) December 9, 2015

Noting that she and Trump share the same horoscope sign, the outspoken 24-year-old hip hop star added, "I hereby announce, on behalf of the entire Gemini community that Donald Trump is disqualified."