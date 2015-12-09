Breaking News

Pharma exec Martin Shkreli pays $2 million for Wu-Tang Clan album

By Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

Updated 3:19 PM ET, Wed December 9, 2015

"Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," Wu-Tang Clan: The legendary rap crew from New York's Staten Island said in March 2014 that there would be only one copy of this album, which comes in a hand-carved box with a leather-bound book of parchment paper containing lyrics. It sold for $2 million.
"Straight Outta Compton," N.W.A.: This photograph is considered one of the most provocative to ever grace an album cover: six guys staring toward the ground, one pointing a handgun. As the cover art for "Straight Outta Compton," the pioneering debut album by N.W.A., it's the image of the record that revolutionized gangsta rap and redefined hip-hop.
"Bringing It All Back Home," Bob Dylan: Dylan's album covers have ranged from great ("Freewheelin'," "Nashville Skyline") to abysmal ("Empire Burlesque"). But perhaps the most Dylan-esque is this 1965 entry, photographed by Daniel Kramer. A fallout shelter sign? A woman in red (manager Albert Grossman's wife, Sally)? That gray cat? Whatever Dylan's trying to say, this cover encapsulates it ... somehow.
"London Calling," the Clash: "The only band that mattered" did Elvis Presley one better with their 1979 album, using the design of Presley's 1956 debut and coupling it with a ferocious Pennie Smith photograph of Paul Simonon smashing his bass. The music was equally fierce.
"What's Going On," Marvin Gaye: Like most Motown artists, Marvin Gaye stayed with the label's don't-rock-the-boat program in the 1960s. But his landmark 1971 album, inspired in part by his brother's return from Vietnam, took on the woes of America and the black experience. The cover photo, of a brooding Gaye in the rain, captures the tone perfectly.
"Wish You Were Here," Pink Floyd: No gallery of album covers would be complete without at least one representative from the design team of Hipgnosis, known for its surreal photographic imagery. Hipgnosis' works include Led Zeppelin's "Houses of the Holy," 10cc's "Deceptive Bends" and Peter Gabriel's first three solo albums. "Here," Pink Floyd's 1975 record, is particularly arresting: two men shaking hands, one of whom is on fire, with the flames licking the frame of the photograph.
"There's a Riot Goin' On," Sly and the Family Stone: Steve Paley's photograph of an American flag with suns in place of stars (on a black field) served as the cover of Sly's 1971 album, but in later years it was replaced by a picture of the band in concert.
"The World Is a Ghetto," War: The loose and socially conscious California funk of War made for a terrific sketch of urban life, and the cover of the band's 1972 album -- Howard Miller's drawing of a luxury car with a flat tire amid the clotheslines and apartments of an inner-city streetscape -- was a nice representation.
"Live and More," Donna Summer: The Queen of Disco seldom looked more alluring than she did on the cover of her 1978 album. From the eyeshadow to the backlit hair, the picture was as exciting as Summer's songs.
"Relaxin' with the Miles Davis Quintet": Esmond Edwards' minimalist illustration of a reclining woman is all angles and as sharp as the band itself on Davis' 1956 album. The band included John Coltrane, Red Garland, Paul Chambers and Philly Joe Jones.
"Sonny Rollins Vol. 2": Rollins' 1957 cover, with a photograph by Francis Wolff, is so distinctive that Joe Jackson copied it practically note-for-note (so to speak) for his 1984 album "Body and Soul."
"Ramones": The cover of the band's 1975 debut, with a black and white photograph of the band by Roberta Bayley and "RAMONES" in Franklin Gothic font, offered some inkling to the blunt music within: direct, aggressive and no-holds-barred.
"Between the Buttons," the Rolling Stones: The Stones' bad-boy image was often just that -- an image -- but you'd never know from looking at the cover of their 1967 album. Gered Mankowitz's photograph shows a group looking positively sinister, with Charlie Watts, of all people, the obvious mastermind.
"Breakfast in America," Supertramp: The clever cover of Supertramp's 1979 bestseller is Manhattan expressed through diner furnishings: cutlery, coffee cups and boxes. (And oh, yes: a waitress named "Libby" looking distinctly statue-esque.) Mike Doud did the design.
"Weasels Ripped my Flesh," the Mothers of Invention: Frank Zappa's band, known for its satirical work, had already parodied "Sgt. Pepper's" cover with "We're Only In It for the Money." For this 1969 record, the cover matched the absurd title impeccably. Rzzzz!
"Licensed to Ill," the Beastie Boys: CDs and MP3s can't approach the versatility of the LP album cover in its expansiveness. From the front, the Beasties' 1986 debut looks like the tail section of a plane. Open the cover, though, and you see the picture is continued on the back ... with the plane crashed into a mountainside. Art by World B. Omes.
"More Songs about Buildings and Food," Talking Heads: This most artistic of bands -- in fact, they were once called "the Artistics" -- liked artsy album covers. 1978's "Buildings and Food" cover consisted of a band portrait constructed with Polaroids. Jimmy De Sana did the work.
"Season of Glass," Yoko Ono: Six months after her husband, John Lennon, was shot to death in front of their apartment building, Ono put out 1981's "Season of Glass." The cover couldn't have been a more stark image of grief and perseverance: Lennon's blood-stained glasses and a half-full glass of water.
"Disraeli Gears," Cream: You can practically taste the sugar cube of psychedelia coming off Cream's 1967 album: lightning bolts, wings, trees and bubbles, all in Day-Glo colors. The band stares at you from the top. Design by Martin Sharp.
"Hotel California," Eagles: The Southern California band's 1976 magnum opus was a world-weary look at El Lay culture, starting with the cover: a photo of the Beverly Hills Hotel by David Alexander, with tweaks by design great John Kosh (ELO's "A New World Record," REO Speedwagon's "Hi Infidelity"). You can almost smell the colitas.
"ABC," Jackson 5: During its '60s heyday, Motown was not known for its album cover art, but sometimes an idea is so simple, it's brilliant -- hence having the Jackson 5 pose among three giant letters of the alphabet for the 1970 album "ABC." It's colorful, it's energetic, and it's a nice companion to the exciting songs on the LP, including "ABC" and "The Love You Save."
"Live at the Apollo, 1962," James Brown: James Brown in the studio was thrilling, but James Brown on stage was electrifying. The impressionistic cover of his 1963 album, with vibrant audience members milling outside a marquee, was done by Dan Quest.
"Spirit," Earth, Wind & Fire: Funk could go to otherworldly places, and Earth, Wind & Fire's covers regularly showed off a love of pyramids and Egyptian imagery. "Spirit," a 1976 release, was one of the band's more minimalist efforts; check out "All 'n' All" and "I Am" for more dramatic illustrations.
"Ghost in the Machine," the Police: There's something creepy about the chaotic digital display on the cover of the Police's 1981 album, though the image -- by Mick Haggerty -- is supposed to represent the three band members' faces. Others see something even more sinister.
"The Joshua Tree," U2: A band known for big statements went truly expansive for its 1987 album, posing in California's Death Valley in a panoramic shot by Anton Corbijn. The photos were taken in December, so if you think U2 looks serious because they're cold, you're right.
"Radio," LL Cool J: Few items were as indicative of early rap than the boombox, and for his 1985 album, LL Cool J went with a big closeup of the necessary item. "I can't live without my radio," he raps -- but fans picked up the LP.
"Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," Wu-Tang Clan: The legendary rap crew from New York's Staten Island said in March 2014 that there would be only one copy of this album, which comes in a hand-carved box with a leather-bound book of parchment paper containing lyrics. It sold for $2 million.
Story highlights

  • Turing exec Martin Shkreli pays $2 million for a one-of-a-kind album
  • The Wu-Tang Clan produced just one copy of the album, to be sold to the highest bidder

(CNN)It was conceived as a one-of-a-kind collector's item like no other in the history of music, a piece of art equivalent to "owning the scepter of an Egyptian king."

Legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan announced in March 2014 that it would produce just one copy of "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" to be sold to the highest bidder. The 31-track album would come in a hand-carved box with a leather-bound book of parchment paper containing lyrics and backstory.
&quot;Once Upon a Time in Shaolin&quot; comes in a custom box.
"Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" comes in a custom box.
Rumors swarmed over who would end up with one of hip-hop's most coveted albums of all time, with director Quentin Tarantino, a Wu-Tang fan and associate, leading the odds. According to Clan producer RZA, mastermind of the project, "private collectors, trophy hunters, millionaires, billionaires, unknown folks, publicly known folks, businesses, companies with commercial intent, young, old" expressed interest.
    Today, the buyer was revealed in a Bloomberg Businessweek exclusive as none other than reviled pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli. His biggest prior claim to fame was raising the price on a drug used by AIDS and cancer patients from $13.50 to $750 per pill after his company, Turing Pharmaceuticals, bought the rights to it (he later promised to lower the price).
    A collector of music memorabilia who famously purchased late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's Visa card (and sometimes breaks it out for fun when the restaurant check comes), Shkreli reportedly purchased the album for $2 million.
    Martin Shkreli
    Martin Shkreli
    Given Shkreli's reputation as "the most hated man" in America, the announcement drew widespread jeers from fans, music critics and even those who never paid much mind to the rap collective before.
    "Martin Shkreli is so lonely he spent $2 million on the new Wu-Tang album to hopefully buy friends," comedian Mike Glazer said on Twitter.
    "The first thing we do when the uprising begins is liberate the Wu-Tang album from Martin Shkreli's house," journalist Tom Gara tweeted.
    Anticipating this sort of outcome, fans launched a Kickstarter campaign in 2014 to raise money to bid on the album. The attempt fell far short of its $5 million goal, raising just $15,406.
    Even the Wu appears to be distancing itself from the transaction, which was handled by online auction house Paddle 8.
    "The sale of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin was agreed upon in May, well before Martin Skhreli's business practices came to light. We decided to give a significant portion of the proceeds to charity," RZA wrote in an email to Bloomberg Businessweek.
    The Clan had initially wanted to forbid the buyer from publicly releasing the album for 88 years but eventually loosened the terms to ensure that it was never sold commercially.
    Shkreli appears to be taking the criticism in stride. He tweeted the article from Bloomberg when it came out and followed it up with the quip, "If there is a curious gap in your favorite artist's discography, well, now you know why" (which, unsurprisingly, drew lots of threatening Wu-Tangisms like "protect ya neck" and "remember, Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing ta f**k wit.")
    Later on, he asked for "poll suggestions" for "which artist should I now approach to buy my next private album from?"
    Shkreli told Bloomberg he has not listened to the album. He's saving it for a "rainy day."