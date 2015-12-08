Japan probe orbits Venus as NASA sends back images of Kuiper Belt object

Story highlights Japanese probe has entered orbit around Venus and is in "good health"

(CNN) NASA has given us a glimpse of one of the most distant visible objects in the solar system as Japan's space agency prepares for a close orbit of one of our nearest neighbors.

Japan's Akatsuki probe -- the name means "dawn" in Japanese -- was originally launched in May 2010 but missed its window to enter orbit around Venus due to a technical malfunction, instead going spinning around the sun for five years.

Following a 20-minute blast from its thrusters, the second time lucky probe is now in orbit around the planet and in "good health," according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Japan's "Akatsuki" probe entered Venus' orbit on 7 December, 2015.

Sister planet

Venus offers a great deal for us to learn about the solar system and the formation of its planets, including our own, JAXA said, given that the planet is a similar size and distance from the sun as Earth and because its "birth formation is considered to be similar to that of the Earth."