Story highlights This is the first time in 17 years that Chavismo has not won a nation-wide election in Venezuela

The vote comes as the oil giant faces a crippling recession and a rise in violence

A Pew Research Center poll shows 85% of Venezuelans dissatisfied with government

(CNN) Venezuela's opposition party has claimed the majority of seats in the National Assembly in elections held Sunday, the first major shift in power in the legislative branch since the late President Hugo Chavez took office in 1999.

The Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) took 99 seats to just 46 for the United Social Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Tibisay Lucena, president of Consejo Nacional Electoral announced.

"Venezuela, we won!" said opposition key figure Henrique Capriles, governor of the state of Miranda. "I always told you all, this was the way! Humility, maturity and serenity. Long live the people of Venezuela!"

Venezuelans across the country displayed their participation in the voting by sharing photos of ink-dyed fingers on social media.