Story highlights A woman was stabbed in the arms and neck at Art Basel in Miami Beach

Onlookers were unsure whether the incident was part of the exhibition

(CNN) A bloody crime or performance art?

That's what visitors to Art Basel in Miami Beach were left wondering after an altercation between two women attending the art fair turned violent.

A woman was stabbed after accusing her attacker of following her around the art fair and bumping into her repeatedly, local media reported. CNN affiliate WSVN said police had named the attacker as 24-year-old Siyuan Zhao.

Zhao stabbed the victim in the neck with a craft knife, WSVN reported.

"I had to kill her and two more," and "I had to watch her bleed!" Zhao said, according to her arrest report.

