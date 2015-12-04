Breaking News

Life inside Raqqa

December 4, 2015

In this photo from November 29, 2015, provided to CNN by the activist group Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently, residents assess the damage to a building in the northern Syrian city -- ISIS&#39;s headquarters -- which has been the target of French airstrikes in recent weeks.
In this photo from November 29, 2015, provided to CNN by the activist group Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently, residents assess the damage to a building in the northern Syrian city -- ISIS's headquarters -- which has been the target of French airstrikes in recent weeks.
In this photo from November 6, 2015, an ISIS fighter walks along a street in Raqqa with his 3 wives walking behind him, according to RBSS.
In this photo from November 6, 2015, an ISIS fighter walks along a street in Raqqa with his 3 wives walking behind him, according to RBSS.
A child looks at a stand selling military fatigues in Raqqa on October 1, 2013. Many in Raqqa say they don&#39;t want to live under ISIS but have no choice.
A child looks at a stand selling military fatigues in Raqqa on October 1, 2013. Many in Raqqa say they don't want to live under ISIS but have no choice.
Men look at a large black jihadist flag in Raqqa on September 28, 2013. In Raqqa today, school is banned -- and even small pleasures, like chocolate, are an unaffordable luxury because many cannot work.
Men look at a large black jihadist flag in Raqqa on September 28, 2013. In Raqqa today, school is banned -- and even small pleasures, like chocolate, are an unaffordable luxury because many cannot work.
A Syrian man mourns the deaths of six of his siblings, killed in a bomb attack during fighting between rebel fighters and Syrian government forces in Raqqa on August 10, 2013.
A Syrian man mourns the deaths of six of his siblings, killed in a bomb attack during fighting between rebel fighters and Syrian government forces in Raqqa on August 10, 2013.
A man carries two children away from the scene of an explosion in Raqqa on August 7, 2013.
A man carries two children away from the scene of an explosion in Raqqa on August 7, 2013.
In this undated photo, provided to CNN by RBSS, you can see normal life in Raqqa -- once one of Syria&#39;s most liberal cities -- before the start of the civil war.
In this undated photo, provided to CNN by RBSS, you can see normal life in Raqqa -- once one of Syria's most liberal cities -- before the start of the civil war.
The streets of Raqqa before it was under ISIS control, in an undated photo provided to CNN by RBSS.
The streets of Raqqa before it was under ISIS control, in an undated photo provided to CNN by RBSS.
It's notoriously difficult to get information out of Raqqa. ISIS monitors everything inside the city and CNN has a policy of not contacting anyone in the city directly as it would put their lives in danger. Much of the information in this gallery has been provided by activist group Raqqa is Being Silently Slaughtered and many of the sources are unnamed for their own protection. CNN cannot independently verify their information.