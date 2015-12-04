Photos: Life inside Raqqa In this photo from November 29, 2015, provided to CNN by the activist group Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently, residents assess the damage to a building in the northern Syrian city -- ISIS's headquarters -- which has been the target of French airstrikes in recent weeks. Hide Caption 1 of 8

Photos: Life inside Raqqa In this photo from November 6, 2015, an ISIS fighter walks along a street in Raqqa with his 3 wives walking behind him, according to RBSS. Hide Caption 2 of 8

Photos: Life inside Raqqa A child looks at a stand selling military fatigues in Raqqa on October 1, 2013. Many in Raqqa say they don't want to live under ISIS but have no choice. Hide Caption 3 of 8

Photos: Life inside Raqqa Men look at a large black jihadist flag in Raqqa on September 28, 2013. In Raqqa today, school is banned -- and even small pleasures, like chocolate, are an unaffordable luxury because many cannot work. Hide Caption 4 of 8

Photos: Life inside Raqqa A Syrian man mourns the deaths of six of his siblings, killed in a bomb attack during fighting between rebel fighters and Syrian government forces in Raqqa on August 10, 2013. Hide Caption 5 of 8

Photos: Life inside Raqqa A man carries two children away from the scene of an explosion in Raqqa on August 7, 2013. Hide Caption 6 of 8

Photos: Life inside Raqqa In this undated photo, provided to CNN by RBSS, you can see normal life in Raqqa -- once one of Syria's most liberal cities -- before the start of the civil war. Hide Caption 7 of 8