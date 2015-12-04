In this photo from November 29, 2015, provided to CNN by the activist group Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently, residents assess the damage to a building in the northern Syrian city -- ISIS's headquarters -- which has been the target of French airstrikes in recent weeks.
In this photo from November 6, 2015, an ISIS fighter walks along a street in Raqqa with his 3 wives walking behind him, according to RBSS.
A child looks at a stand selling military fatigues in Raqqa on October 1, 2013. Many in Raqqa say they don't want to live under ISIS but have no choice.
Men look at a large black jihadist flag in Raqqa on September 28, 2013. In Raqqa today, school is banned -- and even small pleasures, like chocolate, are an unaffordable luxury because many cannot work.
A Syrian man mourns the deaths of six of his siblings, killed in a bomb attack during fighting between rebel fighters and Syrian government forces in Raqqa on August 10, 2013.
A man carries two children away from the scene of an explosion in Raqqa on August 7, 2013.
In this undated photo, provided to CNN by RBSS, you can see normal life in Raqqa -- once one of Syria's most liberal cities -- before the start of the civil war.
The streets of Raqqa before it was under ISIS control, in an undated photo provided to CNN by RBSS.