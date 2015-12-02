North Korean interiors: A rare glimpse inside the candy-colored 'socialist fairyland'

Story highlights Design and architecture expert Oliver Wainwright traveled to North Korea

Oliver Wainwright is the architecture and design critic at The Guardian. The views expressed are his own.

Pyongyang, North Korea (CNN) "Let us turn the whole country into a socialist fairyland!" declares one of North Korea's 310 official patriotic slogans published this year on behalf of the country's young leader, Marshall Kim Jong-un.

It's an unlikely sentiment to be found alongside mottos urging a stronger army, better harvests and the crushing of US imperialists.

But, judging by some of the new buildings and spaces I found on a recent tour of Pyongyang, Kim is deadly serious about transforming the Hermit Kingdom into a kitsch pastel-colored fantasy world.

To begin with, there's the recurring color palette. Most western visitors who come to North Korea on these strictly-controlled trips, accompanied by three official guides at all times, expect to find a drab grey world of crumbling concrete and monumental Stalinist slabs (of which there are, of course, plenty).

The view looks like someone has emptied a packet of fruit pastilles out across the city.

But what stands out is the color -- both inside and out. Apartment buildings are painted in mustard and terracotta, turquoise and baby blue.

