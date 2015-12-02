(CNN) They stand watch over airfields around the planet, ensuring that tens of thousands of flights take off, land and taxi safely every day.

Yet airport control towers are often overlooked by air travelers -- or at least some would be if they weren't so weird looking.

Built by some of the world's most experimental architects, many belie their functional purpose by displaying an often stark beauty worthy of more than passing attention.

That attention has finally come, thanks to U.S. aviation photographer Carolyn Russo.

Russo, who works for the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, has recently completed a nine-year quest to capture 100 control towers in 23 countries, documenting their stark, sometimes surreal architecture in a series of powerful images.

Read More