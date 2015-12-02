Driven underground by Saddam, 'Iraq's greatest photographer' Latif Al Ani is honored at last

Story highlights Latif Al Ani is the "father of Iraqi photography"

He will be honored this evening by the Prince Claus awards

His images document everyday Iraqi life in the 1950s and 1960s

Saddam Hussein's Baathist party forced him into retirement in the 1970s

(CNN) Latif Al Ani, the 84-year-old photographer who first captured Iraq during its cosmopolitan mid-20th century heyday, has created a unique memory bank of everyday life in the country over decades of restless change.

After spending almost 40 years in "forced retirement" following the rise of Saddam Hussein's oppressive Baathist regime, and suffering the loss of the majority of his historic professional archive during the U.S. invasion of 2003, Al Ani is at last being celebrated. A "revelatory" show in Venice this summer has now been followed by a Prince Claus award, bestowed in recognition of the positive impact his photography has had on Middle Eastern photography and Iraqi society.

From the air, everything is beautiful. But as soon as you land again... you see also the misery and the ugliness Latif al Ani

From the late 1950s until the brink of the Iraq-Iran war in 1980, Baghdad-born Al Ani captured the social life of the city -- at the outset, a modernising, multi-cultural hub -- from the streets. His high-contrast black and white images show popular western-style fashion, oil-fuelled industry, and political life in the Iraqi capital.

But Al Ani says he most enjoyed taking to the sky, as a documentary photographer for Ahl al-Naft ("People of Oil"), the magazine of the British-owned Iraq Petroleum Company, to capture a different side of Iraq:

"From the air, from the plane, everything is beautiful," Al Ani explains, speaking from his native Baghdad through a translator. "But as soon as you land again and you walk around the city, you see also the misery and the ugliness of the city, while from the air you only see beauty."

Mirjan Mosque 1960

Read More