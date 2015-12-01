Story highlights Lori Berenson has completed her 20-year sentence in Peru

For the past five years, she was on parole and allowed Christmas visits to the U.S.

In 2009, she gave birth to a son, whom she raised in prison

Lima, Peru (CNN) At 26, American activist Lori Berenson faced life in a Peruvian prison after her conviction for conspiring with Marxist-Leninist terrorists. Twenty years later, she is expected to return to the United States at any moment as a free woman.

A lot changed in that span. International pressure mounted against Peru's secretive military trials that heard terror cases, the government in power in Peru at the time of Berenson's conviction was discredited, and the wave of terror that grasped Peru in the 1980s and 1990s receded.

Berenson was arrested in November 1995 and accused of conspiring with terrorists and helping them rent safe houses and gather intelligence for attacks.

Her sentence now complete, Peruvian judicial officials told CNN she will be "expelled" from the country as soon as the required paperwork is done.

Berenson's lawyer confirmed that her sentence was completed Sunday and that "she can leave" after she signs some paperwork.

