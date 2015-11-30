Breaking News

Star Wars destinations

Updated 4:59 AM ET, Sat December 24, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sets depicting the spaceport of Mos Espa on Anakin and Luke Skywalker&#39;s home planet Tatooine are still standing near the Tunisian town of Nefta.
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Mos Espa (Oung Jmel, Tunisia)Sets depicting the spaceport of Mos Espa on Anakin and Luke Skywalker's home planet Tatooine are still standing near the Tunisian town of Nefta.
Hide Caption
1 of 22
The igloo exterior of Luke&#39;s house was filmed about 300 kilometers away on the dried-up salt lake of Chott El Jerid. It was rebuilt for &quot;Attack of the Clones,&quot; and later restored by a fan.
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Luke Skywalker's igloo (Chott El Jerid, Nefta, Tunisia)The igloo exterior of Luke's house was filmed about 300 kilometers away on the dried-up salt lake of Chott El Jerid. It was rebuilt for "Attack of the Clones," and later restored by a fan.
Hide Caption
2 of 22
In &quot;Rogue One,&quot; the Laamu Atoll, a string of islands that form part of the Maldives archipelago, plays Scarif, an Imperial planet where Death Star plans are stored.
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Scarif (Laamu Atoll, Maldives)In "Rogue One," the Laamu Atoll, a string of islands that form part of the Maldives archipelago, plays Scarif, an Imperial planet where Death Star plans are stored.
Hide Caption
3 of 22
Built centuries ago by indigenous Berbers, this subterranean cave homes were converted to a hotel which George Lucas used as Luke Skywalker&#39;s childhood home in the original &quot;Star Wars&quot; film. It&#39;s still a hotel and contains props used in &quot;Attack of the Clones.&quot;
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Luke Skywalker's home (Hotel Sidi Driss, Matmata, Tunisia)Built centuries ago by indigenous Berbers, this subterranean cave homes were converted to a hotel which George Lucas used as Luke Skywalker's childhood home in the original "Star Wars" film. It's still a hotel and contains props used in "Attack of the Clones."
Hide Caption
4 of 22
The futuristic steel, glass and concrete of London&#39;s Canary Wharf metro station doubles as an Imperial base on Scarif. The station is regularly used by bankers, so arguably has experience of the dark side of The Force.
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Imperial base, Scarif (Canary Wharf Station, London)The futuristic steel, glass and concrete of London's Canary Wharf metro station doubles as an Imperial base on Scarif. The station is regularly used by bankers, so arguably has experience of the dark side of The Force.
Hide Caption
5 of 22
These thousand-year-old Mayan ruins came within a whisker of being destroyed by the Death Star in &quot;A New Hope.&quot; The film sees the temples used as a Rebel base.
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Massassi outpost (Tikal National Park, Guatemala)These thousand-year-old Mayan ruins came within a whisker of being destroyed by the Death Star in "A New Hope." The film sees the temples used as a Rebel base.
Hide Caption
6 of 22
The thrilling speedbike chases in &quot;The Return of the Jedi&quot; through the forests of Endor -- the home of the furry Ewoks -- were filmed among California&#39;s giant redwoods.
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Endor (Redwood National and State Parks, California)The thrilling speedbike chases in "The Return of the Jedi" through the forests of Endor -- the home of the furry Ewoks -- were filmed among California's giant redwoods.
Hide Caption
7 of 22
The black sand beach of Reynisfjara, a wild stretch of North Atlantic coastline close to the small town of Vik and Iceland&#39;s southernmost tip, appearin &quot;Rogue One&quot; as the stormy planet of Eadu.
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Eadu (Reynisfjara, Iceland)The black sand beach of Reynisfjara, a wild stretch of North Atlantic coastline close to the small town of Vik and Iceland's southernmost tip, appearin "Rogue One" as the stormy planet of Eadu.
Hide Caption
8 of 22
The tranquil glades of &lt;a href=&quot;http://cassioburypark.info/whippendell-wood/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Whippendell Woods&lt;/a&gt;, just outside London, are the setting for one of the most controversial scenes in &quot;Star Wars.&quot; It&#39;s where the widely lambasted character of Jar Jar Binks makes his debut.
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Naboo (Whippendell Woods, near Watford, UK)The tranquil glades of Whippendell Woods, just outside London, are the setting for one of the most controversial scenes in "Star Wars." It's where the widely lambasted character of Jar Jar Binks makes his debut.
Hide Caption
9 of 22
The majestic Plaza de Espana in the Spanish city of Seville was originally built for the 1929 Ibero-American Exposition. In &quot;Attack of the Clones&quot; and &quot;The Phantom Menace,&quot; it doubles as a palace on Naboo where Anakin and Padme get to stroll among its colonnades.
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Theed Royal Palace (Plaza de Espana, Seville, Spain)The majestic Plaza de Espana in the Spanish city of Seville was originally built for the 1929 Ibero-American Exposition. In "Attack of the Clones" and "The Phantom Menace," it doubles as a palace on Naboo where Anakin and Padme get to stroll among its colonnades.
Hide Caption
10 of 22
By the magic of cinematic special effects, the lava flows on Sicilian volcano Etna provided the hellish backdrop for a battle scene between Obi-Wan and Anakin in &quot;Revenge of the Sith.&quot;
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Mustafar (Mount Etna, Italy)By the magic of cinematic special effects, the lava flows on Sicilian volcano Etna provided the hellish backdrop for a battle scene between Obi-Wan and Anakin in "Revenge of the Sith."
Hide Caption
11 of 22
Although most of Tatooine was shot in Tunisia, crucial scenes in &quot;A New Hope&quot; were filmed in Death Valley between the Sierra Nevada mountains and Mojave Desert.
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Tatooine (Death Valley National Park, California/Nevada)Although most of Tatooine was shot in Tunisia, crucial scenes in "A New Hope" were filmed in Death Valley between the Sierra Nevada mountains and Mojave Desert.
Hide Caption
12 of 22
For the &quot;Force Awakens,&quot; director J.J. Abrams chose the desert of the United Arab Emirates to represent the planet Jakku.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Jakku (Abu Dhabi, UAE)For the "Force Awakens," director J.J. Abrams chose the desert of the United Arab Emirates to represent the planet Jakku.
Hide Caption
13 of 22
At the height of the Cold War, RAF Greenham Common military base was one of the most heavily guarded locations in the UK. It was a staging post for US military aircraft and home to some of Britain&#39;s nuclear arsenal. Since being decommissioned, the base has been used for several movie projects.
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Resistance X-Wing Figher base (Former RAF Greenham Common military base, Berkshire, UK)At the height of the Cold War, RAF Greenham Common military base was one of the most heavily guarded locations in the UK. It was a staging post for US military aircraft and home to some of Britain's nuclear arsenal. Since being decommissioned, the base has been used for several movie projects.
Hide Caption
14 of 22
The finale of &quot;The Force Awakens&quot; was filmed at the ruins of this seventh-century monastery, which sits on the steep sides of the island Skellig Michael. This UNESCO World Heritage Site lies off the coast of County Kerry in Ireland.
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Jedi temple (Skellig Michael, Ireland)The finale of "The Force Awakens" was filmed at the ruins of this seventh-century monastery, which sits on the steep sides of the island Skellig Michael. This UNESCO World Heritage Site lies off the coast of County Kerry in Ireland.
Hide Caption
15 of 22
In &quot;Rogue One,&quot; the moon of Jedhu is a place of spiritual significance for the Jedi. It&#39;s sandy landscape is actually Wadi Rum, a desert wilderness in southern Jordan.
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Moon of Jedhu (Wadi Rum, Jordan)In "Rogue One," the moon of Jedhu is a place of spiritual significance for the Jedi. It's sandy landscape is actually Wadi Rum, a desert wilderness in southern Jordan.
Hide Caption
16 of 22
When Anakin was a slave boy in &quot;The Phantom Menace,&quot; his quarters were filmed on this real-life Tunisian street. The distinctive buildings with vaulted ceilings are ghorfas, used by Berbers to store their grain.
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Mos Espa slave quarter (Medenine, Tunisia)When Anakin was a slave boy in "The Phantom Menace," his quarters were filmed on this real-life Tunisian street. The distinctive buildings with vaulted ceilings are ghorfas, used by Berbers to store their grain.
Hide Caption
17 of 22
Managed by Italy&#39;s National Trust, the Villa del Balbianello on the shores of Lake Como, was the scene of Anakin and Padme&#39;s wedding in &quot;Attack of the Clones.&quot; In real life, the villa is also a popular wedding destination.
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Lake Retreat (Villa del Balbianello, Lenno, Italy)Managed by Italy's National Trust, the Villa del Balbianello on the shores of Lake Como, was the scene of Anakin and Padme's wedding in "Attack of the Clones." In real life, the villa is also a popular wedding destination.
Hide Caption
18 of 22
Northeastern Iceland&#39;s Krafla Volcano also doubles as the planet of Eadu in &quot;Rogue One.&quot; It&#39;s on Eadu that Jyn Erso, played by Felicity Jones, tries to save her wounded father.
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Eadu (Krafla, Iceland)Northeastern Iceland's Krafla Volcano also doubles as the planet of Eadu in "Rogue One." It's on Eadu that Jyn Erso, played by Felicity Jones, tries to save her wounded father.
Hide Caption
19 of 22
The Great Pit of Carkoon, home to the sarlacc that eats Jabba&#39;s prisoners in &quot;Return of the Jedi,&quot; was filmed in Arizona rather than Tunisia.
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Great Pit of Carkoon (Buttercup Valley, Yuma Desert, Arizona)The Great Pit of Carkoon, home to the sarlacc that eats Jabba's prisoners in "Return of the Jedi," was filmed in Arizona rather than Tunisia.
Hide Caption
20 of 22
Exteriors of the ice world Hoth in &quot;The Empire Strikes Back&quot; were shot in the tiny village of Finse, Norway, and the main battlefield scenes were shot on the nearby glacier.
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Hoth (Hardanger Jokulen Glacier and Finse, Norway)Exteriors of the ice world Hoth in "The Empire Strikes Back" were shot in the tiny village of Finse, Norway, and the main battlefield scenes were shot on the nearby glacier.
Hide Caption
21 of 22
Thailand and southern China might be warm for a hairy Wookiee, but that didn&#39;t stop them being used as doubles for Chewbacca&#39;s home planet of Kashyyyk in &quot;Revenge of the Sith.&quot;
Photos: Star Wars destinations
Kashyyyk (Guilin, China)Thailand and southern China might be warm for a hairy Wookiee, but that didn't stop them being used as doubles for Chewbacca's home planet of Kashyyyk in "Revenge of the Sith."
Hide Caption
22 of 22
nefta.gettyLuke Skywalker&#39;s igloorogue-one-destinations-laamu-atoll-2Hotel-Sidi-Driss-1star-wars-rogue-one-destinations-canary-wharf-restricted-2tikal.gettyredwoods04 star wars rogue one destinations Reynisfjara Iceland RESTRICTEDWhippendell woodsplazadespana.gettymountetna.gettydeathvalleyabudhabi.gettyfinn star warsFall travel skelligswadirum.jpgMedenine, star wars locationsvilla203 star wars rogue one destinations Krafla Iceland RESTRICTEDdunes-dude-aloneStar Wars Kjeldedalenstar wars guilin