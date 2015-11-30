Photos: Star Wars destinations Mos Espa (Oung Jmel, Tunisia) – Sets depicting the spaceport of Mos Espa on Anakin and Luke Skywalker's home planet Tatooine are still standing near the Tunisian town of Nefta. Hide Caption 1 of 22

Photos: Star Wars destinations Luke Skywalker's igloo (Chott El Jerid, Nefta, Tunisia) – The igloo exterior of Luke's house was filmed about 300 kilometers away on the dried-up salt lake of Chott El Jerid. It was rebuilt for "Attack of the Clones," and later restored by a fan. Hide Caption 2 of 22

Photos: Star Wars destinations Scarif (Laamu Atoll, Maldives) – In "Rogue One," the Laamu Atoll, a string of islands that form part of the Maldives archipelago, plays Scarif, an Imperial planet where Death Star plans are stored. Hide Caption 3 of 22

Photos: Star Wars destinations Luke Skywalker's home (Hotel Sidi Driss, Matmata, Tunisia) – Built centuries ago by indigenous Berbers, this subterranean cave homes were converted to a hotel which George Lucas used as Luke Skywalker's childhood home in the original "Star Wars" film. It's still a hotel and contains props used in "Attack of the Clones." Hide Caption 4 of 22

Photos: Star Wars destinations Imperial base, Scarif (Canary Wharf Station, London) – The futuristic steel, glass and concrete of London's Canary Wharf metro station doubles as an Imperial base on Scarif. The station is regularly used by bankers, so arguably has experience of the dark side of The Force. Hide Caption 5 of 22

Photos: Star Wars destinations Massassi outpost (Tikal National Park, Guatemala) – These thousand-year-old Mayan ruins came within a whisker of being destroyed by the Death Star in "A New Hope." The film sees the temples used as a Rebel base. Hide Caption 6 of 22

Photos: Star Wars destinations Endor (Redwood National and State Parks, California) – The thrilling speedbike chases in "The Return of the Jedi" through the forests of Endor -- the home of the furry Ewoks -- were filmed among California's giant redwoods. Hide Caption 7 of 22

Photos: Star Wars destinations Eadu (Reynisfjara, Iceland) – The black sand beach of Reynisfjara, a wild stretch of North Atlantic coastline close to the small town of Vik and Iceland's southernmost tip, appearin "Rogue One" as the stormy planet of Eadu. Hide Caption 8 of 22

Photos: Star Wars destinations Naboo (Whippendell Woods, near Watford, UK) – The tranquil glades of Whippendell Woods , just outside London, are the setting for one of the most controversial scenes in "Star Wars." It's where the widely lambasted character of Jar Jar Binks makes his debut. Hide Caption 9 of 22

Photos: Star Wars destinations Theed Royal Palace (Plaza de Espana, Seville, Spain) – The majestic Plaza de Espana in the Spanish city of Seville was originally built for the 1929 Ibero-American Exposition. In "Attack of the Clones" and "The Phantom Menace," it doubles as a palace on Naboo where Anakin and Padme get to stroll among its colonnades. Hide Caption 10 of 22

Photos: Star Wars destinations Mustafar (Mount Etna, Italy) – By the magic of cinematic special effects, the lava flows on Sicilian volcano Etna provided the hellish backdrop for a battle scene between Obi-Wan and Anakin in "Revenge of the Sith." Hide Caption 11 of 22

Photos: Star Wars destinations Tatooine (Death Valley National Park, California/Nevada) – Although most of Tatooine was shot in Tunisia, crucial scenes in "A New Hope" were filmed in Death Valley between the Sierra Nevada mountains and Mojave Desert. Hide Caption 12 of 22

Photos: Star Wars destinations Jakku (Abu Dhabi, UAE) – For the "Force Awakens," director J.J. Abrams chose the desert of the United Arab Emirates to represent the planet Jakku.

Hide Caption 13 of 22

Photos: Star Wars destinations Resistance X-Wing Figher base (Former RAF Greenham Common military base, Berkshire, UK) – At the height of the Cold War, RAF Greenham Common military base was one of the most heavily guarded locations in the UK. It was a staging post for US military aircraft and home to some of Britain's nuclear arsenal. Since being decommissioned, the base has been used for several movie projects. Hide Caption 14 of 22

Photos: Star Wars destinations Jedi temple (Skellig Michael, Ireland) – The finale of "The Force Awakens" was filmed at the ruins of this seventh-century monastery, which sits on the steep sides of the island Skellig Michael. This UNESCO World Heritage Site lies off the coast of County Kerry in Ireland. Hide Caption 15 of 22

Photos: Star Wars destinations Moon of Jedhu (Wadi Rum, Jordan) – In "Rogue One," the moon of Jedhu is a place of spiritual significance for the Jedi. It's sandy landscape is actually Wadi Rum, a desert wilderness in southern Jordan. Hide Caption 16 of 22

Photos: Star Wars destinations Mos Espa slave quarter (Medenine, Tunisia) – When Anakin was a slave boy in "The Phantom Menace," his quarters were filmed on this real-life Tunisian street. The distinctive buildings with vaulted ceilings are ghorfas, used by Berbers to store their grain. Hide Caption 17 of 22

Photos: Star Wars destinations Lake Retreat (Villa del Balbianello, Lenno, Italy) – Managed by Italy's National Trust, the Villa del Balbianello on the shores of Lake Como, was the scene of Anakin and Padme's wedding in "Attack of the Clones." In real life, the villa is also a popular wedding destination. Hide Caption 18 of 22

Photos: Star Wars destinations Eadu (Krafla, Iceland) – Northeastern Iceland's Krafla Volcano also doubles as the planet of Eadu in "Rogue One." It's on Eadu that Jyn Erso, played by Felicity Jones, tries to save her wounded father. Hide Caption 19 of 22

Photos: Star Wars destinations Great Pit of Carkoon (Buttercup Valley, Yuma Desert, Arizona) – The Great Pit of Carkoon, home to the sarlacc that eats Jabba's prisoners in "Return of the Jedi," was filmed in Arizona rather than Tunisia. Hide Caption 20 of 22

Photos: Star Wars destinations Hoth (Hardanger Jokulen Glacier and Finse, Norway) – Exteriors of the ice world Hoth in "The Empire Strikes Back" were shot in the tiny village of Finse, Norway, and the main battlefield scenes were shot on the nearby glacier. Hide Caption 21 of 22