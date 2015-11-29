Story highlights
(CNN)Two brothers saved a trapped bald eagle, and at the same time, took a memorable selfie.
Michael and Neil Fletcher happened upon an eagle while driving through the woods of Dowling in Ontario, Canada.
"We noticed something so we backed up," Michael Fletcher said.
"[Neil] thought it was an eagle. We looked and couldn't see anything. We checked it out on our way out -- and saw the bald eagle in the trap."
Michael Fletcher had the video camera rolling as the two of them worked to rescue the bird.
"I had a branch to jam in the trap, and opened it just enough to get the talon out," he said.
This being 2015, the pair took a selfie with the eagle upon freeing it.
They shot video again as they set the eagle on its way.
Bald eagles have grown more plentiful in North America since being removed from the U.S. list of threatened and endangered species in 1987.