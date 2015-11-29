Story highlights Brothers from Ontario saved a bald eagle stuck in a trap

The pair took a selfie with it before sending it on its way

(CNN) Two brothers saved a trapped bald eagle, and at the same time, took a memorable selfie.

Michael and Neil Fletcher happened upon an eagle while driving through the woods of Dowling in Ontario, Canada.

"We noticed something so we backed up," Michael Fletcher said.

"[Neil] thought it was an eagle. We looked and couldn't see anything. We checked it out on our way out -- and saw the bald eagle in the trap."

Me and Neil found this eagle in a trap Posted by Michael Fletcher on Tuesday, November 24, 2015

Michael Fletcher had the video camera rolling as the two of them worked to rescue the bird.

