(CNN) An opposition politician in Venezuela has been shot to death at a rally in the run-up to parliamentary elections, his party said.

Luis Manuel Diaz, a local official for the Democratic Action party, was gunned down at the event in the town of Altgracia de Orituco on Wednesday, the party said in a statement.

"Democratic Action denounces and condemns the assassination," the statement said.

It wasn't clear who carried out the attack. CNN wasn't able to reach local authorities for comment on the matter late Wednesday.

Henry Ramos Allup, the party's national secretary general, said on Twitter that the shooting had been carried out by attackers in a vehicle. He complained of increasing violence against opposition activists and candidates.

