Gerald Ford didn't do it. Neither did Richard Nixon

(CNN) Wait until after Thanksgiving to be a grinch and, for now at least, fully embrace the beautiful American tradition that is the White House turkey pardon.

Rumors of turkey pardons go back as far as the Lincoln administration, when the president's young son supposedly begged his father to spare a pet turkey that was destined for the dinner table.

But the turkey pardon as we know it today has its roots in the mid-20th century. The National Turkey Federation has been the official turkey supplier to the First Family since 1947, when President Harry Truman accepted the feathered sacrifice. He did not, however, show the bird mercy.

The first documented turkey pardon was given by President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

The pardoning didn't catch on, however. President Gerald Ford saw fit to pardon President Richard Nixon, but neither one of them saw fit to officially spare their turkeys.

