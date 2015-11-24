Just how deadly is the kissing bug?

Story highlights Kissing bugs found in 28 states

Parasite carried in the kissing bugs' dung can cause Chagas disease

(CNN) Deadly kissing bugs. You may have seen them popping up recently in your Facebook feed -- similar in appearance to a cockroach -- as reports are shared about the insects possibly invading a state near you. But, just how deadly are they? Turns out, not so much.

Sarah Hamer is an assistant professor of epidemiology at Texas A&M's veterinary and biomedical school. She's leading the team at Texas A&M investigating these media-friendly bugs, and says, "It's great we are heightening our awareness -- but we don't need to be terribly scared."

Nocturnal nuisance

The nocturnal, inch-long triatomine bug has been nicknamed the kissing bug because it feeds on mammals' blood, and particularly likes to bite around the lips and faces of people when they are sleeping. These bites can turn deadly, when bugs infected with the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi defecate and the fecal matter infects the bite. The infection is known as Chagas disease.

Hamer explained that this perfect storm of events is pretty rare. "The bug has to be there, blood feed, and the parasite needs to be rubbed in, and that's a lot to have to happen...it's more rare for kissing bugs to feed on people than mosquitos to feed on people."

