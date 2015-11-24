Breaking News

These buttercup-type squash grow up to 5 pounds on average. The insides of this heirloom squash can be roasted and has a nutty sweet flavor.
Turk's TurbanThese buttercup-type squash grow up to 5 pounds on average. The insides of this heirloom squash can be roasted and has a nutty sweet flavor.
Lunch Lady gourds grow from 5 to 20 pounds and have hard skins covered in warts. They come in a variety of colors. Despite the name, they are not for your menu, they are decorative.
Lunch Lady GourdsLunch Lady gourds grow from 5 to 20 pounds and have hard skins covered in warts. They come in a variety of colors. Despite the name, they are not for your menu, they are decorative.
Gremlin gourds come in a variety of bright colors, some are speckled, some striped, and range in a variety of shapes for your decorations.
GremlinsGremlin gourds come in a variety of bright colors, some are speckled, some striped, and range in a variety of shapes for your decorations.
The green gourd with a long neck and light colored spots makes for a nice decoration. This Speckled Swan gourd is from the lagenaria family. It&#39;s early ancestors were used for carrying water.
Speckled Swan GourdThe green gourd with a long neck and light colored spots makes for a nice decoration. This Speckled Swan gourd is from the lagenaria family. It's early ancestors were used for carrying water.
The Jester Acorn Squash is great for your fall menu. It&#39;s sweetness isn&#39;t overpowering and it&#39;s great for stuffing and roasting.
Jester Acorn SquashThe Jester Acorn Squash is great for your fall menu. It's sweetness isn't overpowering and it's great for stuffing and roasting.
These slender yellow fruit with white stripes grow up to 6 inches. The nutty flavor and firm texture make them great for crudite trays and salads.
Zephyr Yellow Summer SquashThese slender yellow fruit with white stripes grow up to 6 inches. The nutty flavor and firm texture make them great for crudite trays and salads.
This big jack-o-lantern can grow more than 30 pounds. It&#39;s great for carving and for pumpkin pie. Roast the seeds or use them as a great nutty element for baking.
Champion pumpkinThis big jack-o-lantern can grow more than 30 pounds. It's great for carving and for pumpkin pie. Roast the seeds or use them as a great nutty element for baking.
Another great roasting squash. The personal-sized Pinnacle Spaghetti squash is a little smaller than the usual spaghetti squash type. Take a fork and run it along the inside to create spaghetti-type strands that are a great alternative to traditional spaghetti.
Pinnacle Spaghetti SquashAnother great roasting squash. The personal-sized Pinnacle Spaghetti squash is a little smaller than the usual spaghetti squash type. Take a fork and run it along the inside to create spaghetti-type strands that are a great alternative to traditional spaghetti.
The disease-resistant Spineless Perfection Zucchini grow on spineless, open plants that make it easier to harvest. This is another good one to eat. It has a creamy texture and a &quot;memorable&quot; flavor.
Spineless Perfection ZucchiniThe disease-resistant Spineless Perfection Zucchini grow on spineless, open plants that make it easier to harvest. This is another good one to eat. It has a creamy texture and a "memorable" flavor.
The delicata squash tastes sweet and rich and is a filling alternative to carbs. This winter squash is great for roasting and for soups and with its thinner skin you can eat it. They are rich in beta carotene, which is good to boost your immune system, especially in winter
Delicata SquashThe delicata squash tastes sweet and rich and is a filling alternative to carbs. This winter squash is great for roasting and for soups and with its thinner skin you can eat it. They are rich in beta carotene, which is good to boost your immune system, especially in winter
This deliciously starchy and sweet squash is on the smaller size. &lt;a href=&quot;http://biolsci.unh.edu/faculty/loy&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Brent Loy&lt;/a&gt; at the University of New Hampshire created it and was an All-American award winner for 2009. The seeds and fruit are great for roasting.
Honey Bear Acorn SquashThis deliciously starchy and sweet squash is on the smaller size. Brent Loy at the University of New Hampshire created it and was an All-American award winner for 2009. The seeds and fruit are great for roasting.
(CNN)As you prepare your traditional Thanksgiving feast, you may want to swap out those pilgrim salt-and-pepper shakers with a mastodon and a caveman instead. We owe a lot to this ancient duo. Without them your mom couldn't bake your favorite pumpkin pie. Gone would be your sister-in-law Celia's delicious squash casserole. And your Pinterest-ready cornucopia would be dreary.

Believe it or not, it's not your grandmother nor is it Martha Stewart who had the most influence on this part of your traditional celebration. It's your great, great, great-to- the-ten-thousandth grandmother who we should thank for saving the squashes of today from going the way of the mastodon and giant sloth. That's according to a new study running in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
    How to cook a Thanksgiving turkey
    The authors came to this conclusion after studying something decidedly unappetizing: seeds preserved in ancient animal dung. Yes, what we know about these Thanksgiving favorites came from a probe of petrified poo. Please, impress your Auntie Mary with this Turkey Day tidbit only after she's finished with the pie course.
    Study authors ran genetic tests on ancient seeds for 91 plants of the Cucurbita genus -- the fancy Latin name for your squashes, pumpkins and gourds. The really wild version of these baseball-sized plants were a bit like your great Uncle Bill after a few holiday martinis.
    "They were small, tough and bitter," author Logan Kistler said.
    Lindsay Wyatt, a plant breeder who did not work on the study, but who grew some of these ancient gourds a few years ago, said they were definitely not fit for your holiday menu (unless you didn't really like your guests?).
    Where Thanksgiving calories hide -- and how to burn them off
    "I had to smash them open with a cinder block to get the seeds out, you could crush them pretty easily but they were not knife friendly," Wyatt said. "They were also so bitter that even after I washed my hands after handling them, when I'd eat my lunch later in the day it made the lunch taste funny."
    Bitter and hard was not a problem for the megafauna of the era, according to the study. The mastodons and giant sloths were strong enough to get through the tough skin. The authors say the large animals had fewer copies of the bitter tasting gene, meaning to them it wasn't toxic as it was for smaller animals. These large animals actually encouraged wild gourds to grow, grazing so much there was room for these plants. Unable to digest the seeds, the animals would spread the seeds around as they traveled and essentially pooped in different places.
    As these animals started to disappear, these wild gourds did, too. What saved the gourd then from extinction were ancient farmers. Our ancestors didn't mind the tough skin, as gourds could be used to carry liquid in those pre-pottery days. Fisherman also used them to keep their nets afloat. But they had to do something about the taste. So farmers must have cultivated the gourds that weren't as bitter.
    The growing tradition carries on today. "What we grow changes with personal taste and fads and viability, this is not a static discipline; this is a constant evolutionary process with plants," Kistler said.
    Wyatt, who works for Johnny's Selected Seeds in Winslow, Maine, said even in the last few years market appetite has shaped the variety of gourds.
    "I think this is in part because of the Pinterest side of things," Wyatt said, meaning people want to take pictures of a wider variety of seasonal gourds. "But also with the growing interest in locally grown fruit and vegetables, there is a much wider appreciation of culinary quality these days."
    Her company does what our ancestors did, although the gourds our ancestors grew would likely taste different from the ones Americans like today. Growing fruits and vegetables "is a continual process of improvement," she said. And tastes vary. Americans like sweeter gourds. Some Asian cultures prefer more neutral tasting gourds with a heavier starch quality that holds up well in cooking.
    Daniel Sandweiss, a professor of anthropology and climate studies at the University of Maine, said he appreciated this PNAS study as a reminder of the impact even a tiny population like these ancient ancestors could have on what's on our table thousands of years later.
    "Humans have such a large and sometimes unexpected influence on economies and ecosystems," Sandweiss said. "The squash we have today are remaining representatives of this genus of plant which otherwise would have been in trouble for survival because of the changing landscape."
    "It's fascinating to think what impact human intervention can have even through the depth of time," Sandweiss said.
    Climate change, a new technology, your decision to try a different pumpkin pie recipe -- all of these factors could change food tradition for thousands of years to come. If that's too much pressure to think about this holiday, maybe you should consider another current Thanksgiving tradition that has evolved over thousands of years of heavy meals -- a nice, long after-dinner nap.